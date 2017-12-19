|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.
|Analyst:
Seaport Global Securities
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
19,89 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
19,88 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
18,00 USD
|16:59 Uhr
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|09.11.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.06.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Sell
|Seaport Global Securities
|31.03.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|20.03.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Williams Capital
|16:59 Uhr
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|09.11.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.03.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|20.03.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Williams Capital
|24.02.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Outperform
|FBR & Co.
|09.12.2016
|Carrizo OilGas Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|06.10.2016
|Carrizo OilGas Neutral
|Mizuho
|10.08.2015
|Carrizo OilGas In-line
|Imperial Capital
|02.02.2015
|Carrizo OilGas Sector Perform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|02.12.2010
|Carrizo OilGas neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.06.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Sell
|Seaport Global Securities
|16:06 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Underperform
|14:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|13:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Post overweight
|13:11 Uhr
|Nemetschek SE Hold
|13:11 Uhr
|RIB Software SE Hold
|12:16 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE Verkaufen
|12:16 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|11:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|11:16 Uhr
|Infineon Outperform
|11:01 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Neutral
|10:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Software buy
|10:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Continental buy
|10:31 Uhr
|adidas buy
|09:56 Uhr
|Commerzbank buy
|09:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|08:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom market-perform
|08:11 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|18.12.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|18.12.17
|Fresenius Medical Care kaufen
|18.12.17
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|18.12.17
|Deutsche Post overweight
|18.12.17
|Siemens Underweight
|18.12.17
|Wirecard overweight
|18.12.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|18.12.17
|SAP SE overweight
|18.12.17
|Wirecard neutral
|18.12.17
|Software verkaufen
|18.12.17
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|18.12.17
|Siemens buy
|18.12.17
|Continental buy
|18.12.17
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|18.12.17
|Commerzbank Hold
|18.12.17
|QIAGEN Hold
|18.12.17
|RIB Software SE buy
|18.12.17
|Henkel vz Neutral
|18.12.17
|Commerzbank neutral
|18.12.17
|Deutsche Bank neutral
|Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
|KW 50: Analysten-Flops der WocheDiese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
|Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017 Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net