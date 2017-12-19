Carrizo Oil Gas AktieWKN: 908620 / ISIN: US1445771033
Symbol: CRZO

16,15EUR
+0,64EUR
+4,11%
08:20:03
FSE
19,86USD
+0,64USD
+3,33%
17:20:16
NAS
19.12.2017 16:59
Carrizo OilGas Buy (Seaport Global Securities)

Der Analyst Seaport Global Securities hat Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. von Sell auf "Buy" hochgestuft.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Carrizo OilGas Buy

Unternehmen:
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.		Analyst:
Seaport Global Securities		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
19,89 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
19,88 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
18,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

16:59 UhrCarrizo OilGas BuySeaport Global Securities
09.11.2017Carrizo OilGas OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.06.2017Carrizo OilGas SellSeaport Global Securities
31.03.2017Carrizo OilGas BuySeaport Global Securities
20.03.2017Carrizo OilGas BuyWilliams Capital
16:59 UhrCarrizo OilGas BuySeaport Global Securities
09.11.2017Carrizo OilGas OutperformRBC Capital Markets
31.03.2017Carrizo OilGas BuySeaport Global Securities
20.03.2017Carrizo OilGas BuyWilliams Capital
24.02.2017Carrizo OilGas OutperformFBR & Co.
09.12.2016Carrizo OilGas NeutralSeaport Global Securities
06.10.2016Carrizo OilGas NeutralMizuho
10.08.2015Carrizo OilGas In-lineImperial Capital
02.02.2015Carrizo OilGas Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
02.12.2010Carrizo OilGas neutralCredit Suisse Group
21.06.2017Carrizo OilGas SellSeaport Global Securities

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

05.11.17
Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

mehr Carrizo Oil Gas News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Carrizo Oil Gas Aktie

-9,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,37%
Ø Kursziel: 18,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 0
Sell: 1
12
14
16
18
20
22
24
Seaport Global Securities
13 $
RBC Capital Markets
23 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,37%
Ø Kursziel: 18,00
alle Carrizo Oil Gas Kursziele

