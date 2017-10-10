|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
15,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
15,10 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,66%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
15,14 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,92%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,80 USD
|10.10.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Buy
|UBS AG
|25.08.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.07.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Underperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|21.06.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Sell
|Seaport Global Securities
|25.09.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Buy
|UBS AG
|14.03.2016
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Accumulate
|Seaport Global Securities
|02.10.2014
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Outperform
|FBR Capital
|06.02.2012
|Diamond Offshore Drilling buy
|UBS AG
|18.04.2008
|Diamond Offshore Neuempfehlung
|Hanseatischer Börsendienst
|10.10.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.08.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.10.2016
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|14.09.2016
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Sector Perform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|14.07.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Underperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|21.06.2017
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Sell
|Seaport Global Securities
|16.12.2016
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.2016
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Underperform
|FBR & Co.
|13.08.2015
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.10.17
|Lufthansa market-perform
|10.10.17
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|10.10.17
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|10.10.17
|Siemens Halten
|10.10.17
|Beiersdorf Hold
|10.10.17
|Henkel vz buy
|10.10.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10.10.17
|Daimler Hold
|10.10.17
|Daimler Hold
|10.10.17
|Deutsche Post buy
|10.10.17
|Bayer Outperform
|10.10.17
|Wirecard overweight
|10.10.17
|Siemens Equal weight
|10.10.17
|Nordex Sell
|09.10.17
|Continental Outperform
|09.10.17
|Volkswagen (VW) vz market-perform
|09.10.17
|Daimler Outperform
|09.10.17
|BMW market-perform
|09.10.17
|Siemens Neutral
|09.10.17
|United Internet buy
|09.10.17
|Continental neutral
|09.10.17
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
|09.10.17
|Daimler Equal-Weight
|09.10.17
|Allianz overweight
|09.10.17
|BMW Equal-Weight
|09.10.17
|Daimler overweight
|09.10.17
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
|09.10.17
|Deutsche Börse overweight
|09.10.17
|SAP SE buy
|09.10.17
|Allianz buy
|09.10.17
|Continental buy
|09.10.17
|thyssenkrupp buy
|09.10.17
|SAP SE overweight
|09.10.17
|HeidelbergCement overweight
|09.10.17
|SAP SE Outperform
|09.10.17
|Deutsche Börse buy
|06.10.17
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|06.10.17
|Merck Neutral
|06.10.17
|Software buy
|06.10.17
|RIB Software SE Neutral
