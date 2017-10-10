Diamond Offshore Drilling AktieWKN: 897577 / ISIN: US25271C1027
Symbol: DO

13,06EUR
+0,48EUR
+3,78%
10.10.2017
FSE
15,14USD
+0,28USD
+1,88%
10.10.2017
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
10.10.2017 21:19
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Diamond Offshore Drilling Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat die Einstufung für Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 15 USD belassen.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Diamond Offshore Drilling Hold

Unternehmen:
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
15,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
15,10 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,66%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
15,14 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,92%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
12,80 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

10.10.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.09.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling BuyUBS AG
25.08.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
14.07.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling UnderperformBMO Capital Markets
21.06.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling SellSeaport Global Securities
25.09.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling BuyUBS AG
14.03.2016Diamond Offshore Drilling AccumulateSeaport Global Securities
02.10.2014Diamond Offshore Drilling OutperformFBR Capital
06.02.2012Diamond Offshore Drilling buyUBS AG
18.04.2008Diamond Offshore NeuempfehlungHanseatischer Börsendienst
10.10.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.08.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.01.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.10.2016Diamond Offshore Drilling NeutralSeaport Global Securities
14.09.2016Diamond Offshore Drilling Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
14.07.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling UnderperformBMO Capital Markets
21.06.2017Diamond Offshore Drilling SellSeaport Global Securities
16.12.2016Diamond Offshore Drilling UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
01.11.2016Diamond Offshore Drilling UnderperformFBR & Co.
13.08.2015Diamond Offshore Drilling UnderweightBarclays Capital

Nachrichten zu Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

31.07.17
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. -- Moody's rates new Diamond Offshore notes Ba3 (Moodys)
28.07.17
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. -- Moody's downgrades Diamond Offshore to Ba3; negative outlook (Moodys)

Kursziele Diamond Offshore Drilling Aktie

-15,46%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -15,46%
Ø Kursziel: 12,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 2
Sell: 2
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Seaport Global Securities
9 $
BMO Capital Markets
10 $
RBC Capital Markets
15 $
UBS AG
15 $
Deutsche Bank AG
15 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -15,46%
Ø Kursziel: 12,80
alle Diamond Offshore Drilling Kursziele

