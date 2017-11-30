|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
21,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
18,81 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+11,64%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
19,02 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+10,41%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,83 USD
|30.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|03.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.2017
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.08.2017
|Discovery Communications A Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|03.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.2017
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.08.2017
|Discovery Communications A Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|16.11.2016
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.05.2016
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Barrington Research
|30.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|01.08.2017
|Discovery Communications A Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|22.02.2017
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Loop Capital
|10.02.2017
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.01.2017
|Discovery Communications A Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.09.2016
|Discovery Communications A Sell
|MoffettNathanson
|15.07.2016
|Discovery Communications A Sell
|UBS AG
|28.04.2015
|Discovery Communication a Sell
|UBS AG
|30.11.17
|Dialog Semiconductor kaufen
|30.11.17
|Infineon buy
|30.11.17
|Nordex Hold
|30.11.17
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|30.11.17
|Lufthansa Hold
|30.11.17
|BASF buy
|30.11.17
|BASF buy
|30.11.17
|Continental buy
|30.11.17
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|30.11.17
|Wirecard buy
|30.11.17
|BASF market-perform
|30.11.17
|Telefónica Deutschland Neutral
|29.11.17
|Merck Outperform
|29.11.17
|BMW Halten
|29.11.17
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|29.11.17
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
|29.11.17
|Merck buy
|29.11.17
|Nordex Hold
|29.11.17
|Wirecard buy
|29.11.17
|EVOTEC buy
|29.11.17
|Merck Outperform
|29.11.17
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|29.11.17
|Siemens Equal weight
|29.11.17
|thyssenkrupp Outperform
|29.11.17
|Merck Neutral
|29.11.17
|Nemetschek SE Hold
|29.11.17
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|29.11.17
|Henkel vz buy
|29.11.17
|thyssenkrupp buy
|29.11.17
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|29.11.17
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|29.11.17
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|29.11.17
|Deutsche Börse buy
|29.11.17
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|29.11.17
|RWE Neutral
|29.11.17
|EON SE kaufen
|29.11.17
|Bayer Outperform
|28.11.17
|Merck Neutral
|28.11.17
|Henkel vz buy
|28.11.17
|Linde buy
