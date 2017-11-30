Discovery Communications A AktieWKN: A0Q90G / ISIN: US25470F1049
Symbol: DISCA

16,06EUR
+0,39EUR
+2,50%
30.11.2017
FSE
19,02USD
+0,15USD
+0,79%
02:10:00
NAS
30.11.2017 20:09
Discovery Communications A Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat das Kursziel für Discovery Communications Inc (A) von 26 auf 21 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Discovery Communications A Hold

Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
21,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
18,81 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+11,64%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
19,02 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+10,41%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
24,83 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)

30.11.2017Discovery Communications A HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2017Discovery Communications A NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
03.11.2017Discovery Communications A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
17.08.2017Discovery Communications A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.08.2017Discovery Communications A BuyPivotal Research Group
30.11.2017Discovery Communications A HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2017Discovery Communications A NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.08.2017Discovery Communications A Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
22.02.2017Discovery Communications A HoldLoop Capital
10.02.2017Discovery Communications A HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Discovery Communications Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)

01.11.17
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
31.07.17
Discovery Communications: A High Price for Continued Uncertainty? (The Wall Street Journal)
31.07.17
Discovery Communications: A High Price for Continued Uncertainty? (EN, Barrons)
18.07.17
ARD und ZDF dürfen wieder auf Olympia-Übertragungsrechte hoffen (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Discovery Communications A Aktie

+30,55%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +30,55%
Ø Kursziel: 24,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
FBR & Co.
28 $
Pivotal Research Group
28 $
RBC Capital Markets
29 $
RBC Capital Markets
24 $
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
19 $
Deutsche Bank AG
21 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +30,55%
Ø Kursziel: 24,83
alle Discovery Communications A Kursziele

