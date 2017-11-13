|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
7,30 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
6,72 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Anand Date
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,75
|12:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|07.11.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|06.11.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|06.11.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|03.11.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|07.11.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|31.10.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.10.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|12.10.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|03.10.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|31.07.2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
