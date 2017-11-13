International Consolidated Airlines AktieWKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

13.11.2017
International Consolidated Airlines buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 730 Pence belassen. Die Aktie der Airline-Holding sei das billigste Papier im britischen Leitindex FTSE 100, schrieb Analyst Anand Date in einer Studie vom Montag./edh/oca

Datum der Analyse: 13.11.2017

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
7,30 GBP
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
6,72 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Anand Date		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
6,75
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

07.11.2017International Consolidated Airlines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.2017International Consolidated Airlines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.2017International Consolidated Airlines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.10.2017International Consolidated Airlines NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.10.2017International Consolidated Airlines Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09.11.17
British Airways mulling flights to Ovda (Globes)
07.11.17
British Airways behält 747-400 noch bis 2024 (aero.de)
03.11.17
IAG will schneller wachsen und mehr investieren (aero.de)
03.11.17
British-Airways-Mutter IAG will schneller wachsen und mehr investieren (dpa-afx)
31.10.17
British Airways: Gewerkschaft akzeptiert Tarifabschluss (Handelsblatt)
27.10.17
IAG expects full-year profits to rise by a fifth (Financial Times)
27.10.17
British Airways owner IAG sees 18% 2017 profit jump on fare gain (Gulf News)
27.10.17
IAG sieht für 2017 noch Luft nach oben (aero.de)

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 6,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 5
Sell: 2
4,5
5
5,5
6
6,5
7
7,5
8
8,5
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
5 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
6,50 £
Bernstein Research
7,10 £
Barclays Capital
6,65 £
RBC Capital Markets
6 £
BNP PARIBAS
8 £
Credit Suisse Group
7,21 £
S&P Capital IQ
7,50 £
HSBC
5,65 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
6,70 £
UBS AG
7,45 £
Deutsche Bank AG
7,30 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 6,75
alle International Consolidated Airlines Kursziele

