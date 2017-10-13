|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Newfield Exploration Co.
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
32,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Market Perform
|Kurs*:
29,65 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,93%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
29,65 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,93%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
27,00 USD
|20:19 Uhr
|Newfield Exploration Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|11.10.2017
|Newfield Exploration Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.06.2017
|Newfield Exploration Sell
|Seaport Global Securities
|13.04.2017
|Newfield Exploration Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|11.07.2016
|Newfield Exploration Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20:19 Uhr
|Newfield Exploration Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|13.04.2017
|Newfield Exploration Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|11.07.2016
|Newfield Exploration Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.2016
|Newfield Exploration Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.06.2016
|Newfield Exploration Sector Outperform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|11.10.2017
|Newfield Exploration Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.06.2016
|Newfield Exploration In-line
|Imperial Capital
|02.02.2015
|Newfield Exploration Sector Perform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|15.11.2012
|Newfield Exploration neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.2012
|Newfield Exploration neutral
|UBS AG
|21.06.2017
|Newfield Exploration Sell
|Seaport Global Securities
