|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Newfield Exploration Co.
|Analyst:
Seaport Global Securities
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
29,74 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
29,84 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
27,00 USD
|19.12.2017
|Newfield Exploration Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|13.10.2017
|Newfield Exploration Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|11.10.2017
|Newfield Exploration Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.06.2017
|Newfield Exploration Sell
|Seaport Global Securities
|13.04.2017
|Newfield Exploration Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|13.10.2017
|Newfield Exploration Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|13.04.2017
|Newfield Exploration Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|11.07.2016
|Newfield Exploration Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.2016
|Newfield Exploration Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.06.2016
|Newfield Exploration Sector Outperform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|19.12.2017
|Newfield Exploration Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|11.10.2017
|Newfield Exploration Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.06.2016
|Newfield Exploration In-line
|Imperial Capital
|02.02.2015
|Newfield Exploration Sector Perform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|15.11.2012
|Newfield Exploration neutral
|UBS AG
|21.06.2017
|Newfield Exploration Sell
|Seaport Global Securities
|19.12.17
|QIAGEN Halten
|19.12.17
|Deutsche Telekom Underperform
|19.12.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|19.12.17
|Deutsche Post overweight
|19.12.17
|Nemetschek SE Hold
|19.12.17
|RIB Software SE Hold
|19.12.17
|AIXTRON SE Verkaufen
|19.12.17
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|19.12.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|19.12.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|19.12.17
|Infineon Outperform
|19.12.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Neutral
|19.12.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|19.12.17
|Software buy
|19.12.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|19.12.17
|Continental buy
|19.12.17
|adidas buy
|19.12.17
|Commerzbank buy
|19.12.17
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|19.12.17
|Deutsche Telekom market-perform
|19.12.17
|HeidelbergCement buy
|18.12.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|18.12.17
|Fresenius Medical Care kaufen
|18.12.17
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|18.12.17
|Deutsche Post overweight
|18.12.17
|Siemens Underweight
|18.12.17
|Wirecard overweight
|18.12.17
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|18.12.17
|SAP SE overweight
|18.12.17
|Wirecard neutral
|18.12.17
|Software verkaufen
|18.12.17
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|18.12.17
|Siemens buy
|18.12.17
|Continental buy
|18.12.17
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|18.12.17
|Commerzbank Hold
|18.12.17
|QIAGEN Hold
|18.12.17
|RIB Software SE buy
|18.12.17
|Henkel vz Neutral
|18.12.17
|Commerzbank neutral
|Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
|KW 50: Analysten-Flops der WocheDiese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
|Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017 Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net