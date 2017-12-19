Newfield Exploration AktieWKN: 898661 / ISIN: US6512901082
Symbol: NFX

24,60EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
19.12.2017
FSE
29,84USD
+1,10USD
+3,83%
19.12.2017
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
19.12.2017 17:04
Newfield Exploration Neutral (Seaport Global Securities)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Seaport Global Securities hat Newfield Exploration Co. von Sell auf "Neutral" hochgestuft.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Newfield Exploration Neutral

Unternehmen:
Newfield Exploration Co.		Analyst:
Seaport Global Securities		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
29,74 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
29,84 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
27,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Newfield Exploration Co.

19.12.2017Newfield Exploration NeutralSeaport Global Securities
13.10.2017Newfield Exploration Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.10.2017Newfield Exploration Equal WeightBarclays Capital
21.06.2017Newfield Exploration SellSeaport Global Securities
13.04.2017Newfield Exploration BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.10.2017Newfield Exploration Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
13.04.2017Newfield Exploration BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.07.2016Newfield Exploration OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.06.2016Newfield Exploration BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.06.2016Newfield Exploration Sector OutperformScotia Howard Weil
19.12.2017Newfield Exploration NeutralSeaport Global Securities
11.10.2017Newfield Exploration Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.06.2016Newfield Exploration In-lineImperial Capital
02.02.2015Newfield Exploration Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
15.11.2012Newfield Exploration neutralUBS AG
21.06.2017Newfield Exploration SellSeaport Global Securities

Nachrichten zu Newfield Exploration Co.

02.11.17
Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
01.11.17
Newfield Exploration, Electronic Arts, Envision Healthcare and more - AFTER HOURS (Proactiveinvestors)
01.11.17
Newfield Exploration, Electronic Arts, Envision Healthcare and more - AFTER HOURS (Proactiveinvestors)
07.08.17
The Biggest Loser: Newfield Exploration Drops 5% (EN, Barrons)
04.08.17
The Hot Stock: Newfield Exploration Jumps 5.5% (EN, Barrons)
07.06.17
The Biggest Loser: Newfield Exploration Sinks 7% as Oil Craters (The Wall Street Journal)
07.06.17
The Biggest Loser: Newfield Exploration Sinks 7% as Oil Craters (EN, Barrons)
02.06.17
The Biggest Loser: Newfield Exploration Tumbles 5% (The Wall Street Journal)

Kursziele Newfield Exploration Aktie

-9,52%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,52%
Ø Kursziel: 27,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 2
Sell: 1
22
24
26
28
30
32
34
Seaport Global Securities
24 $
Barclays Capital
25 $
BMO Capital Markets
32 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,52%
Ø Kursziel: 27,00
alle Newfield Exploration Kursziele

