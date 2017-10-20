Universal Health Services AktieWKN: 866462 / ISIN: US9139031002
Symbol: UHS

93,54EUR
+1,84EUR
+2,01%
08:02:14
FSE
112,60USD
+2,06USD
+1,86%
21:24:19
NYSE
20.10.2017 18:39
Universal Health Services Outperform (BMO Capital Markets)

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat die Einstufung für Universal Health Services Inc. auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 125 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Universal Health Services Outperform

Unternehmen:
Universal Health Services Inc.		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets		Kursziel:
125,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
112,48 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+11,13%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
112,60 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+11,01%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
139,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Universal Health Services Inc.

18:39 UhrUniversal Health Services OutperformBMO Capital Markets
27.04.2017Universal Health Services OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Universal Health Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.03.2017Universal Health Services BuyMizuho
27.02.2017Universal Health Services NeutralMizuho
18:39 UhrUniversal Health Services OutperformBMO Capital Markets
27.04.2017Universal Health Services OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Universal Health Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.03.2017Universal Health Services BuyMizuho
27.10.2016Universal Health Services BuyMizuho

Nachrichten zu Universal Health Services Inc.

26.08.17
Better Buy: Welltower Inc. vs. Universal Health Services, Inc. (MotleyFool)
25.07.17
Universal Health Services shares drop on earnings, outlook (Market Watch)
20.07.17
Universal Health Services zahlt unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
07.06.17
Universal Health Services started at equal weight with $124 stock price target at Morgan Stanley (MarketWatch)
05.06.17
Hot Stock der Wall Street: Universal Health Services (finanzen.net)
24.05.17
Universal Health Services stock drops 5% after report of FBI, Defense Department investigation (Market Watch)
24.05.17
Universal Health Services stock drops 5% after report of FBI, Defense Department investigation (MarketWatch)
24.05.17
Universal Health Services shares slip on report of broader federal probe (Market Watch)

Kursziele Universal Health Services Aktie

+23,45%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,45%
Ø Kursziel: 139,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
120
125
130
135
140
145
150
155
RBC Capital Markets
153 $
BMO Capital Markets
125 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,45%
Ø Kursziel: 139,00
alle Universal Health Services Kursziele

