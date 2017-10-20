|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Universal Health Services Inc.
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
125,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
112,48 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+11,13%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
112,60 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+11,01%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
139,00 USD
|18:39 Uhr
|Universal Health Services Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|27.04.2017
|Universal Health Services Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.2017
|Universal Health Services Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.2017
|Universal Health Services Buy
|Mizuho
|27.02.2017
|Universal Health Services Neutral
|Mizuho
|18:39 Uhr
|Universal Health Services Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|27.04.2017
|Universal Health Services Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.2017
|Universal Health Services Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.2017
|Universal Health Services Buy
|Mizuho
|27.10.2016
|Universal Health Services Buy
|Mizuho
|27.02.2017
|Universal Health Services Neutral
|Mizuho
|09.11.2016
|Universal Health Services Neutral
|Mizuho
|21.04.2016
|Universal Health Services Hold
|Standpoint Research
|29.10.2015
|Universal Health Services Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.08.2015
|Universal Health Services Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.2007
|Universal Health underperform
|Bear Stearns
|31.08.2005
|Update Universal Health Services Inc.: Underperfor
|Goldman Sachs
|31.08.2005
|Universal Health underperform
|Goldman Sachs
|24.01.2005
|Update Universal Health Services Inc.: Reduce
|UBS
