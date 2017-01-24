Verizon Communications AktieWKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044

Symbol: VZ

    24.01.2017

      25.01.2017 12:24
      Verizon Communications Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

      Der Analyst RBC Capital Markets hat Verizon Communications Inc. von Outperform auf "Sector Perform" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 54 auf 51 USD gesenkt.
      Zusammenfassung: Verizon Communications Sector Perform

      Unternehmen:
      Verizon Communications Inc.      		Analyst:
      RBC Capital Markets      		Kursziel:
      51,00 USD
      Rating jetzt:
      Sector Perform      		Kurs*:
      50,12 USD      		Abst. Kursziel*:
      +1,76%
      Rating vorher:
      Outperform      		Kurs aktuell:
      -      		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
      -
      Analyst Name:
      -      		KGV*:
      -      		Ø Kursziel:
      51,50 USD

      *zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

      Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
      Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
      Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
      Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

      Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

      Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

      vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

      Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

