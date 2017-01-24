|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds / Anleihen
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Zertifikate erstellen
Verizon Communications AktieWKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044
Symbol: VZ
|46,48 EUR
|-0,24 EUR
|-0,50 %
12:30:09
|50,12 USD
|-2,29 USD
|-4,37 %
24.01.2017
Verizon Communications Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)
Zusammenfassung: Verizon Communications Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Verizon Communications Inc.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
51,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
50,12 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+1,76%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Verizon Communications Inc.
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
|12:24 Uhr
|Verizon Communications Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:49 Uhr
|Verizon Communications Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|20.07.2016
|Verizon Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|26.04.2016
|Verizon Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.04.2016
|Verizon Communications Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.04.2016
|Verizon Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.03.2016
|Verizon Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.2016
|Verizon Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.2015
|Verizon Communications Buy
|Argus Research Company
|21.10.2015
|Verizon Communications Outperform
|FBR Capital
|12:24 Uhr
|Verizon Communications Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:49 Uhr
|Verizon Communications Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|20.07.2016
|Verizon Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|18.04.2016
|Verizon Communications Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.2016
|Verizon Communications Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.08.2009
|Verizon Communications neues Kursziel
|Sanford C. Bernstein and Co., Inc.
|06.01.2009
|Verizon Communications Downgrade
|Sanford C. Bernstein and Co., Inc.
|24.04.2007
|Verizon Communications underweight
|Prudential Financial
|21.11.2006
|Verizon underweight
|Prudential Financial
|21.11.2006
|Verizon Communications underweight
|Prudential Financial
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Verizon Communications Inc.
- Relevant1
- Alle2
- vom Unternehmen
- Peer Group
- ?
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Kursziele Verizon Communications Aktie
Ø Kursziel: 51,50
Ø Kursziel: 51,50
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken