|Name
|WKN
|Unteres KO-Level
|Oberes KO-Level
|Kurs
|Inline Optionsschein auf Vonovia
|SC55U8
|34,00
|46,00
|Inline Optionsschein auf Vonovia
|SC6A47
|35,00
|45,00
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
45,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
39,89 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,81%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
39,89 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+12,81%
|Analyst Name:
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
42,84 EUR
