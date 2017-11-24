Vonovia AktieWKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

39,89EUR
+0,25EUR
+0,62%
08:04:25
FSE
24.11.2017 08:36
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 41 auf 45 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dass der Immobilienkonzern jüngst ein weiteres Jahr niedriger Zinsen in Aussicht gestellt habe, habe ihn und den Markt in gewisser Weise positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings fühle er sich derzeit nicht wohl damit, ein solches Szenario in sein Bewertungsmodell einzuarbeiten, denn je niedriger die Zinsen seien, umso anfälliger seien sie für Schocks am Anleihenmarkt./gl/ajx

Datum der Analyse: 24.11.2017

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
45,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
39,89 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,81%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
39,89 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+12,81%
Analyst Name:
Neil Green		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
42,84 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

08:36 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
21.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyCitigroup Corp.
13.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldCommerzbank AG
23.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
21.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyCitigroup Corp.
09.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
09.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyS&P Capital IQ
08.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
08:36 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldCommerzbank AG
09.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.11.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.04.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.03.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.03.2017Vonovia SE (ehemals Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Vonovia auf 45 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
20.11.17
Mögliche Übernahme der Deutschen Wohnen durch Vonovia frei gegeben (Bundeskartellamt)
17.11.17
Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Siltronic, Lufthansa, SAP, Daimler, Vonovia, TLG – diese Aktien stecken im neuen ANLEGER + Bitcoin, Luxus-Geschenke und vieles mehr (Der Aktionär)
10.11.17
Mögliche Übernahme der Deutschen Wohnen durch Vonovia frei gegeben (Bundeskartellamt)
08.11.17
Vonovia: Top-Aktie - Top-Zahlen! (Der Aktionär)
08.11.17
Vonovia-Aktie auf Allzeithoch: Das sind die nächsten Kursziele (Börse Online)
08.11.17
Vonovia verdient dank höherer Mieten und besserer Immobilien deutlich mehr (dpa-afx)
08.11.17
ROUNDUP 2: Vonovia verdient dank höherer Mieten deutlich mehr (dpa-afx)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+7,40%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,40%
Ø Kursziel: 42,84
Anzahl:
Buy: 14
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
Bankhaus Lampe KG
41 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
44 
Barclays Capital
39 
Credit Suisse Group
36,40 
Morgan Stanley
45 
BNP PARIBAS
40 
Warburg Research
41 
HSBC
47 
Independent Research GmbH
41 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
44 
UBS AG
39 
NATIONAL-BANK
40 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
44 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
39 
S&P Capital IQ
45 
Kepler Cheuvreux
49 
Commerzbank AG
40 
Citigroup Corp.
53,30 
Deutsche Bank AG
44 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
45 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,40%
Ø Kursziel: 42,84
alle Vonovia Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
