NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 41 auf 45 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dass der Immobilienkonzern jüngst ein weiteres Jahr niedriger Zinsen in Aussicht gestellt habe, habe ihn und den Markt in gewisser Weise positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings fühle er sich derzeit nicht wohl damit, ein solches Szenario in sein Bewertungsmodell einzuarbeiten, denn je niedriger die Zinsen seien, umso anfälliger seien sie für Schocks am Anleihenmarkt./gl/ajx



Datum der Analyse: 24.11.2017



