La Française de l’Energie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), largest producer of clean gas in France, announces its financial calendar for 2017*.

10 May 2017: Q3 2016/2017 Sales Revenue 5 July 2017: 2016/2017Full year Sales Revenue 19 September 2017: 2016/2017 Full year results 20 September 2017: Presentation meeting of 2016/2017 annual results 8 November 2017: Q1 2017/2018 Sales Revenue 28 November 2017: Shareholders Meeting

Publications will be released after Euronext market closing.

* That calendar is for indicative purposes and the Company could change its publication dates mentioned above if deemed necessary.

Reuters code: LFDE.PA

Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de l’Energie

La Française de l’Energie is a SME headquartered in Lorraine, leader in industrial ecology, specialised in coal bed methane and coal mine methane recovery in the former coal mining basins of North and Eastern France. Thanks to its proven know-how in geology and engineering, La Francaise de l’Energie provides gas, green electricity and heat to regional consumers, replacing imported energy with a cleaner local alternative. La Française de l'Energie benefits from a strong growth potential and aims to become a major energy player in Europe. The company has also been awardedthe innovative enterprise label from Bpifrance.

More information on:www.francaisedelenergie.fr

