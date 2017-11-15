15.11.2017 18:36
2018 Financial Communication Agenda of SoLocal

SoLocal (Paris:LOCAL) specifies its financial communication agenda for 2018 :

  • Communication of 2017 annual results : 14 February 2018 after closing of the Stock Exchange
  • Investor Day : 15 February 2018
  • Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders : 9 March 2018
  • Communication of 1st quarter 2018 revenues : 24 April 2018 after closing of the Stock Exchange
  • Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders : 14 June 2018
  • Communication of 2018 half-year results : 25 July 2018 after closing of the Stock Exchange
  • Communication of 3rd quarter 2018 revenues : 24 October 2018 after closing of the Stock Exchange

SoLocal also informs that the Board of Directors will not use in 2017 the delegation granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of 13 June 2017, relating to the implementation of the reverse stock split of the share capital.

The above dates are subject to change.

About SoLocal Group
SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health & Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

