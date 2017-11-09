22nd Century Group Files 2017 Third Quarter Report and Announces Conference Call to Provide Business Update

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American:XXII),
a plant biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction
and hemp/cannabis research, announced today the Companys third quarter
2017 financial results and will provide a business update for investors
on a conference call to be held on Friday, November 10th, at 3:00 PM
(Eastern Time).
Henry Sicignano, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of 22nd
Century Group, together with John T. Brodfuehrer, Chief Financial
Officer, will conduct the call. Interested parties are invited to
participate in the call by dialing: (800) 263-8506 and using Conference
ID 5632189. The conference call will consist of an overview of recent
business highlights and a summary of the financial information presented
in the Company's third quarter 2017 Form 10-Q. Immediately thereafter,
there will be a question and answer segment open to all callers.
Although 22nd Century has not yet received revenues from licensing or
from broad commercial sales of the Companys proprietary Very Low
Nicotine tobacco, third quarter results show that 22nd Century is
continuing to experience the benefits of newly signed manufacturing
agreements. Revenues for the third quarter increased to approximately
$4.5 Million a 46.3% increase over the revenues for the third quarter
of 2016 and the highest quarterly revenue in the Companys history. 22nd
Century continues to project that year-end revenue will exceed $16
Million a new record for the Company. In addition to climbing
revenues, 22nd Century currently has approximately $65 million in cash,
the highest amount of cash on hand in the history of the Company. 22nd
Centurys cash reserves are sufficient to meet all regular operating
expenses for at least the next 5 years.
On July 28, 2017, the FDA announced its plans to mandate the lowering of
nicotine levels in all combustible cigarettes sold in the United States
to minimally or non-addictive levels. The FDA announcement stated that
"lowering nicotine levels could decrease the likelihood that future
generations become addicted to cigarettes and allow more currently
addicted smokers to quit smoking. The Washington Post called the
FDAs nicotine mandate, "
the most important public-health initiative of
the century. On July 31, 2017, we announced that we are already capable
of achieving the FDAs new reduced nicotine standard. Our proprietary
Very Low Nicotine tobacco, with up to 95% less nicotine than tobacco
contained in conventional cigarettes, is grown on independently-owned
farms in the United States without any artificial extraction or
chemical processes. 22nd Centurys proprietary Very Low Nicotine
cigarettes have demonstrated that the FDAs planned mandate for
cigarettes with non-addictive levels of nicotine is both achievable and
realistic. The Company believes that the implementation of an FDA
mandate that lowers nicotine levels in all combustible cigarettes sold
in the United States will save millions of lives and billions of dollars
in healthcare costs per year. Matthew Myers, the president of
anti-smoking group Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, asserted in an August
9, 2017 Bloomberg News article that the new FDA plan could lead
to "the most fundamental change the tobacco industry has ever seen.
On August 23, 2017, we also announced that, over the last 6 years,
agencies of the U.S. federal government have invested more than $100
million in independent clinical research with our proprietary SPECTRUM
cigarettes, with the results of these independent studies supporting the
conclusion that lowering nicotine levels in combustible tobacco
cigarettes would drastically improve public health. There are at least
17 completed independent clinical trials using our proprietary Very Low
Nicotine tobacco and at least 25 on-going clinical trials using our
proprietary Very Low Nicotine cigarettes. We have also previously
publicly announced that we stand ready to partner with the FDA and with
any companies that are committed to improving the health of American
smokers.
On September 25, 2017, we announced that the 2013 Research License and
Commercial Option Agreement between 22nd Century and British American
Tobacco had ended. With the end of that agreement, 22nd Century regained
sole control of our extensive intellectual property portfolio. As a
result, we have since recommenced discussions with global tobacco
companies and international pharmaceutical companies that have expressed
interest in developing a business relationship with 22nd Century.
On October 5, 2017, Dr. Dorothy Hatsukami publicly revealed at The
Vermont Center on Behavior and Healths Tobacco Regulatory Science
Conference the findings of a highly anticipated Phase III clinical
study conducted with 1,250-patients over a 20-week study period that
investigated which application of Very Low Nicotine cigarettes is best:
(i) an immediate reduction in nicotine to non-addictive levels or (ii) a
gradual reduction in nicotine to non-addictive levels. Though the Phase
III study is still under peer review prior to publication, Dr. Hatsukami
indicated at the Vermont conference that an immediate reduction in
nicotine poses a "greater likelihood of more rapid smoking cessation.
22nd Century provided all the research cigarettes used in this landmark
Phase III study.
On October 10, 2017, we closed a registered direct common stock offering
with institutional investors to receive approximately $54 million in
gross proceeds through the sale of shares of our common stock without
any warrants. This was the largest capital raise at the highest
offering price per share in the history of 22nd Century. The net
proceeds of the financing will be used for general corporate purposes,
including working capital as we enter licensing and strategic
partnership discussions with major companies around the world.
On October 19, 2017, we announced that we had successfully completed our
hemp field trials with the University of Virginia ("UVA) in which we
used multiple oil and fiber varieties of hemp and UVA identified
proprietary varieties of our unique hemp plants that have excellent
agronomic properties for growth in the Commonwealth of Virginia. 22nd
Century and UVA are currently working on expanded plantings of the most
promising varieties of our proprietary hemp plants to optimize plant
growth in the legacy tobacco region of the United States. 22nd Century
is also working with UVA on the development of high-value medicinal
cannabinoid varieties and specialized cannabinoid extraction processes
for use in human therapeutics, as well as the use of our unique hemp
plants for phytoremediation to clean up and reclaim polluted soils in
Virginia. We also announced that we are expanding our hemp activities in
our home State of New York after the announcement by New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo that New York State intends to become a leading grower and
producer of hemp and hemp-derived products. To take advantage of the
favorable hemp climate in New York, 22nd Century has obtained a New York
hemp research and grower license and looks forward to expanding its
Buffalo, NY-based laboratory to include important new hemp research.
On November 2, 2017, we announced that the Company appointed James E.
Swauger, Ph.D., as our Senior Vice President of Science and Regulatory
Affairs. Dr. Swauger was previously the leader of the scientific and
regulatory functions at Reynolds American Inc. Dr. Swaugers primary
responsibility at 22nd Century will be to lead and oversee the
scientific and regulatory activities of the Company, including the
re-submission to the FDA of our Modified Risk Tobacco Product ("MRTP)
application for BRAND A Very Low Nicotine Content cigarettes. Dr.
Swauger will also work with 22nd Century in support of the FDAs plan to
mandate the reduction of nicotine levels in cigarettes to minimally or
non-addictive levels.
Third Quarter 2017 Financial Summary
As mentioned above, net sales revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was
$4,530,865, an increase of $1,433,217, or 46.3%, over net sales revenue
of $3,097,648 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Net sales
revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $10,659,588, an
increase of $1,715,226, or 19.2%, over net sales revenue of $8,944,362
for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The increase in net sales
revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was primarily the result of a new
filtered cigar manufacturing agreement that commenced in mid-May of 2017.
For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported an
operating loss of $3,274,081 as compared to an operating loss of
$2,595,812 for the three months ended September 30, 2016, an increase in
the operating loss of $678,269, or 26.1%. The increase in the operating
loss was primarily due to an increase in operating expenses of
approximately $522,000 and an increase in the gross loss on product
sales in the amount of approximately $156,000. For the nine months ended
September 30, 2017, the Company reported an operating loss of $9,526,555
as compared to an operating loss of $8,655,046 for the nine months ended
September 30, 2016, an increase of $871,509, or 10.1%. This increase was
primarily the result of an increase in the gross loss on product sales
of approximately $577,000 and an increase in operating expenses of
approximately $294,000.
The Companys net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was
$3,316,634, or ($0.03) per share, as compared to a net loss of
$2,679,988, or ($0.03) per share, for the three months ended September
30, 2016. The increase in the net loss of $636,646, or 23.8%, was due
primarily to an increase in the operating loss of approximately
$678,000, partially offset by a decrease in net other income of
approximately $42,000. The net loss for the three months ended September
30, 2017 included non-cash expenses consisting of equity based
compensation totaling approximately $259,000 and depreciation and
amortization in the approximate amount of $235,000.
The Companys net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was
$9,293,535, or ($0.10) per share, as compared to a net loss of
$8,834,794, or ($0.11) per share, for the nine months ended September
30, 2016. The decrease in the net loss of $458,741 or 5.2%, was
primarily the result of an increase in the operating loss of
approximately $872,000, offset by an increase in net other income of
approximately $413,000. The net loss for the nine months ended September
30, 2017 included non-cash expenses consisting of equity based
compensation totaling approximately $582,000 and depreciation and
amortization in the approximate amount of $695,000.
Adjusted EBITDA (as described in the paragraph and table below) was a
negative $2,780,021, or ($0.03) per share for the three months ended
September 30, 2017, as compared to a negative $2,179,791, or ($0.03) per
share for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for
the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was a negative $8,249,029, or
(0.09) per share, as compared to a negative $7,323,390, or ($0.10) per
share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.
Below is a table containing information relating to the Companys
Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017
and 2016, including a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for
such periods.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
% Change
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(3,316,634
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,679,988
|
)
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrant liability loss - net
|
|
|
|
55,886
|
|
|
|
|
46,995
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
234,645
|
|
|
|
|
211,161
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Loss on investment
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
29,997
|
|
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
6,984
|
|
|
|
|
9,315
|
|
|
|
-25
|
%
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
(20,317
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,131
|
)
|
|
|
853
|
%
|
Equity based compensation -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officers, directors and employees
|
|
|
|
259,415
|
|
|
|
|
204,860
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
(2,780,021
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,179,791
|
)
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
% Change
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(9,293,535
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(8,834,794
|
)
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrant liability loss (gain) - net
|
|
|
|
138,813
|
|
|
|
|
(14,602
|
)
|
|
|
-1051
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
695,128
|
|
|
|
|
623,707
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
(Gain) loss on investment
|
|
|
|
(346,180
|
)
|
|
|
|
172,068
|
|
|
|
-301
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
22,544
|
|
|
|
|
29,011
|
|
|
|
-22
|
%
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
(48,197
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,729
|
)
|
|
|
616
|
%
|
Equity based compensation -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-party service providers
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
30,873
|
|
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Officers, directors and employees
|
|
|
|
582,398
|
|
|
|
|
677,076
|
|
|
|
-14
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
(8,249,029
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,323,390
|
)
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP). In order to calculate
Adjusted EBITDA, the Company adjusts the net loss for certain non-cash
and non-operating income and expense items listed in the table above in
order to measure the Companys operating performance. The Company
believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure that supplements
discussions and analysis of its operations and enhances an understanding
of its operating performance. While management considers Adjusted EBITDA
to be important, it should be considered in addition to, but not as a
substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance
prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating (loss) income, net
loss and cash flows from operations. Adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to
varying calculations and the Companys measurement of Adjusted EBITDA
may not be comparable to those of other companies.
About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology
which allows it to increase or decrease the level of nicotine in tobacco
plants and the level of cannabinoids in cannabis/hemp plants through
genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Companys primary mission in
tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Companys primary
mission in cannabis is to develop proprietary cannabis/hemp strains for
important new medicines and agricultural crops. Visit www.xxiicentury.com
and www.botanicalgenetics.com
for more information.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This
press release contains forward-looking information, including all
statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the
intent, belief or current expectations of 22nd Century Group, Inc., its
directors or its officers with respect to the contents of this press
release, including but not limited to our future revenue expectations.
The words "may, "would, "will, "expect, "estimate, "anticipate,
"believe, "intend and similar expressions and variations thereof are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee
future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be
considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we
may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including
the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any
of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect
actual results, later events or circumstances, or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. You should carefully review and
consider the various disclosures made by us in our annual report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, filed on March 8,
2017, including the section entitled "Risk Factors, and our other
reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which
attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may
affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash
flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if
the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary
materially from those expected or projected.
