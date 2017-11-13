3PEA Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

3PEA International, Inc. ("3PEA or the "Company) (OTCQB:TPNL), a
vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs and
processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications,
reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30,
2017.
Q3 2017 Highlights
-
Third quarter 2017 revenue increased 42% to $4.0 million compared to
$2.8 million in the same year ago quarter. Revenue for the nine months
ended September 30, 2017 increased 44% to $10.6 million from $7.3
million for the same period last year.
-
Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2017 increased
to $1.86 million compared to $1.30 million in the same year ago
quarter. Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2017
increased to $4.78 million from $3.30 million for the same period last
year.
-
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $500,168,
or $.01 per share, compared to net income of $480,429 or $.01 per
share in the same year ago quarter. Net income for the nine months
ended September 30, 2017 was $1,254,004 or $0.03 per share compared to
$898,040 or $0.02 per share in the same year ago period.
-
Surpassed 1,390,000 PaySign Cardholders participating in 175 card
programs as of September 30, 2017, up from approximately 1,000,000
cardholders participating in 120 programs for the period ended
December 31, 2016.
Management Commentary
"We are pleased with our third quarter results, as we continue to
experience accelerated growth, said Mark Newcomer, Chief Executive
Officer, 3PEA International. "In the first nine months of 2017 we
successfully launched a record number of new card programs for both new
and existing clients. Our pipeline continues to remains strong, and we
look forward to continued top and bottom line growth in the remainder of
2017 as we continue to develop innovative payment solutions for
corporate, government and consumer markets.
"The increase in revenue in the third quarter and nine month period was
primarily a result of growth in our cardholder base throughout our
prepaid programs, said Brian Polan, Chief Financial Officer, 3PEA
International. "We expect our revenue growth to accelerate for the
remainder of 2017, as we launched a record number of programs this year,
reflecting an increase in card programs of more than 65 percent, year
over year. Although gross margins remained unchanged year over year,
third quarter gross margins were negatively impacted by costs associated
with launching new card programs. The company expects gross margins to
improve in 2018, as the newly launched programs mature.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017
Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were $4,001,991,
an increase of $1,189,455 compared to the same period in the prior year,
when revenues were $2,812,536. The increase in revenue is due to growth
of our cardholder base. As of September 30, 2017, we managed 175 card
programs with over 1,390,000 participating card holders. Revenues were
slightly impacted by diminished card usage in areas affected by
hurricanes in Texas and Florida. The company expects revenues to
continue to trend upwards in the long term.
Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was
$1,856,370, or 46% of revenue, an increase of $566,292 compared to the
same period in the prior year, when gross profit was $1,290,078, or 46%
of revenue.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended
September 30, 2017 were $1,104,280, an increase of $443,724 compared to
the same period in the prior year, when selling, general and
administrative expenses were $660,556. The increase in selling, general
and administrative expenses is primarily due to the expenses required to
implement and service the additional card programs launching in the
second half of 2017.
Our net income for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was
$500,168, or $0.01 per share, an increase of $19,739 compared to the
same period in the prior year, when we recorded net income of $480,429,
or $0.01 per share. The increase in our net income is attributable to
the aforementioned factors.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017
Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $10,621,055,
an increase of $3,251,515 compared to the same period in the prior year,
when revenues were $7,369,540. The increase in revenue is primarily due
to the expansion of our cardholder base throughout our prepaid card
programs.
Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was
$4,786,346, or 45% of revenue, an increase of $1,478,868 compared to the
same period in the prior year, when gross profit was $3,307,478, or 45%
of revenue.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended
September 30, 2017 were $2,847,955, an increase of $793,604 compared to
the same period in the prior year, when selling, general and
administrative expenses were $2,054,351.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $1,254,004,
or $0.03 per share, an increase of $355,956 compared to the same period
in the prior year, when we recorded net income of $898,048 or $0.02 per
share. The increase in our net income is attributable to the
aforementioned factors.
Shareholder Update
The Companys revenues continue to grow at an accelerated rate when
compared to 2016. The Company expects growth to continue at comparable
rates for the foreseeable future. To date, the Company has added a
record 82 card programs to its portfolio. Currently the Company has over
1,500,000 PaySign Cardholders participating in 202 card programs.
In the third quarter of 2017, the Company became a Principal Member of
the National Branded Prepaid Card Association ("NBPCA),
and our newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Joan Herman, represents
3PEA on The NBPCAs Board of Directors and serves as its Treasurer.
For 2018, the company will be focused on increasing gross margins,
entering new markets while increasing market share in existing
verticals, and offering new products and services to its existing
cardholders.
Financial Guidance
Based on the Companys current estimates, the Company reiterates its
revenue guidance of $15.0 million to $15.5 million in 2017 as compared
to revenue of $10.4 million in 2016. This represents an annual increase
of 44% to 49% when compared to 2016 revenue levels.
About 3PEA International
3Pea International (OTCQB:TPNL)
is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions
provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed
millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Through its PaySign
brand, 3PEA conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions,
prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. 3PEAs corporate
incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward,
motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees,
and agents. 3PEAs customizable prepaid solutions offer significant cost
savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. 3PEAs
customers include healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies,
large multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media
companies. PaySign is a registered trademark of 3PEA Technologies, Inc.
in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us
at www.3pea.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking
information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of
1933 and Rule 3b6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are
subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other
than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without
limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives
of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to
be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ
materially. 3PEA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
3PEA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
September 30, 2017 AND DECEMBER 31, 2016
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
1,916,736
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,631,943
|
|
Cash restricted
|
|
|
12,498,529
|
|
|
|
|
10,002,505
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
183,521
|
|
|
|
|
110,269
|
|
Prepaid Expenses and other assets
|
|
|
521,895
|
|
|
|
|
270,634
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
15,120,681
|
|
|
|
|
12,015,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
|
852,136
|
|
|
|
|
300,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
5,551
|
|
|
|
|
5,551
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
1,524,063
|
|
|
|
|
1,550,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
17,502,431
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,871,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
806,454
|
|
|
|
$
|
765,596
|
|
Customer card funding
|
|
|
12,498,529
|
|
|
|
|
10,002,505
|
|
Legal settlement payable - current portion
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
254,900
|
|
Stocks payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
124,168
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
13,304,983
|
|
|
|
|
11,147,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes Payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
27,892
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
27,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,304,983
|
|
|
|
|
11,175,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock: $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized,
43,660,765 and 43,185,765 issued and outstanding at September 30,
2017 and December 31, 2016
|
|
|
43,661
|
|
|
|
|
43,186
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
7,085,324
|
|
|
|
|
6,797,759
|
|
Treasury stock at cost, 303,450 shares
|
|
|
(150,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(150,000
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(2,545,609
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,799,613
|
)
|
Total 3PEA International, Inc.'s stockholders' equity
|
|
|
4,433,376
|
|
|
|
|
2,891,332
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(235,928
|
)
|
|
|
|
(194,686
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
4,197,448
|
|
|
|
|
2,696,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
17,502,431
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,871,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3PEA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 AND 2016
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended September 30,
|
|
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,001,991
|
|
|
$
|
2,812,536
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,621,055
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,369,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,145,621
|
|
|
|
1,522,458
|
|
|
|
|
5,834,709
|
|
|
|
|
4,062,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
1,856,370
|
|
|
|
1,290,078
|
|
|
|
|
4,786,346
|
|
|
|
|
3,307,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
276,533
|
|
|
|
149,342
|
|
|
|
|
725,401
|
|
|
|
|
406,328
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
1,104,280
|
|
|
|
660,556
|
|
|
|
|
2,847,955
|
|
|
|
|
2,054,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
1,380,813
|
|
|
|
809,898
|
|
|
|
|
3,573,356
|
|
|
|
|
2,460,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
475,557
|
|
|
|
480,180
|
|
|
|
|
1,212,990
|
|
|
|
|
846,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
14,398
|
|
|
|
4,986
|
|
|
|
|
40,395
|
|
|
|
|
10,900
|
|
Legal settlement
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(20,483
|
)
|
|
|
|
(31,623
|
)
|
|
|
|
(58,748
|
)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
14,398
|
|
|
|
(15,497
|
)
|
|
|
|
8,772
|
|
|
|
|
(47,848
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
489,955
|
|
|
|
464,683
|
|
|
|
|
1,221,762
|
|
|
|
|
798,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
|
486,955
|
|
|
|
464,683
|
|
|
|
|
1,212,762
|
|
|
|
|
798,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
13,213
|
|
|
|
15,746
|
|
|
|
|
41,242
|
|
|
|
|
99,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to 3PEA International, Inc.
|
|
|
$
|
500,168
|
|
|
$
|
480,429
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,254,004
|
|
|
|
$
|
898,048
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Net income per common share - fully diluted
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
43,474,895
|
|
|
|
42,948,265
|
|
|
|
|
43,308,750
|
|
|
|
|
42,844,570
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted
|
|
|
44,544,895
|
|
|
|
43,138,279
|
|
|
|
|
44,378,750
|
|
|
|
|
42,991,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006353/en/