3PEA Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

3PEA International, Inc. ("3PEA or the "Company) (OTCQB:TPNL), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Q3 2017 Highlights

Third quarter 2017 revenue increased 42% to $4.0 million compared to $2.8 million in the same year ago quarter. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 increased 44% to $10.6 million from $7.3 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2017 increased to $1.86 million compared to $1.30 million in the same year ago quarter. Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 increased to $4.78 million from $3.30 million for the same period last year.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $500,168, or $.01 per share, compared to net income of $480,429 or $.01 per share in the same year ago quarter. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $1,254,004 or $0.03 per share compared to $898,040 or $0.02 per share in the same year ago period.

Surpassed 1,390,000 PaySign Cardholders participating in 175 card programs as of September 30, 2017, up from approximately 1,000,000 cardholders participating in 120 programs for the period ended December 31, 2016.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased with our third quarter results, as we continue to experience accelerated growth, said Mark Newcomer, Chief Executive Officer, 3PEA International. "In the first nine months of 2017 we successfully launched a record number of new card programs for both new and existing clients. Our pipeline continues to remains strong, and we look forward to continued top and bottom line growth in the remainder of 2017 as we continue to develop innovative payment solutions for corporate, government and consumer markets.

"The increase in revenue in the third quarter and nine month period was primarily a result of growth in our cardholder base throughout our prepaid programs, said Brian Polan, Chief Financial Officer, 3PEA International. "We expect our revenue growth to accelerate for the remainder of 2017, as we launched a record number of programs this year, reflecting an increase in card programs of more than 65 percent, year over year. Although gross margins remained unchanged year over year, third quarter gross margins were negatively impacted by costs associated with launching new card programs. The company expects gross margins to improve in 2018, as the newly launched programs mature.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were $4,001,991, an increase of $1,189,455 compared to the same period in the prior year, when revenues were $2,812,536. The increase in revenue is due to growth of our cardholder base. As of September 30, 2017, we managed 175 card programs with over 1,390,000 participating card holders. Revenues were slightly impacted by diminished card usage in areas affected by hurricanes in Texas and Florida. The company expects revenues to continue to trend upwards in the long term.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $1,856,370, or 46% of revenue, an increase of $566,292 compared to the same period in the prior year, when gross profit was $1,290,078, or 46% of revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were $1,104,280, an increase of $443,724 compared to the same period in the prior year, when selling, general and administrative expenses were $660,556. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to the expenses required to implement and service the additional card programs launching in the second half of 2017.

Our net income for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $500,168, or $0.01 per share, an increase of $19,739 compared to the same period in the prior year, when we recorded net income of $480,429, or $0.01 per share. The increase in our net income is attributable to the aforementioned factors.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $10,621,055, an increase of $3,251,515 compared to the same period in the prior year, when revenues were $7,369,540. The increase in revenue is primarily due to the expansion of our cardholder base throughout our prepaid card programs.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $4,786,346, or 45% of revenue, an increase of $1,478,868 compared to the same period in the prior year, when gross profit was $3,307,478, or 45% of revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $2,847,955, an increase of $793,604 compared to the same period in the prior year, when selling, general and administrative expenses were $2,054,351.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $1,254,004, or $0.03 per share, an increase of $355,956 compared to the same period in the prior year, when we recorded net income of $898,048 or $0.02 per share. The increase in our net income is attributable to the aforementioned factors.

Shareholder Update

The Companys revenues continue to grow at an accelerated rate when compared to 2016. The Company expects growth to continue at comparable rates for the foreseeable future. To date, the Company has added a record 82 card programs to its portfolio. Currently the Company has over 1,500,000 PaySign Cardholders participating in 202 card programs.

In the third quarter of 2017, the Company became a Principal Member of the National Branded Prepaid Card Association ("NBPCA), and our newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Joan Herman, represents 3PEA on The NBPCAs Board of Directors and serves as its Treasurer.

For 2018, the company will be focused on increasing gross margins, entering new markets while increasing market share in existing verticals, and offering new products and services to its existing cardholders.

Financial Guidance

Based on the Companys current estimates, the Company reiterates its revenue guidance of $15.0 million to $15.5 million in 2017 as compared to revenue of $10.4 million in 2016. This represents an annual increase of 44% to 49% when compared to 2016 revenue levels.

About 3PEA International

3PEA INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2017 AND DECEMBER 31, 2016 (UNAUDITED) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,916,736 $ 1,631,943 Cash restricted 12,498,529 10,002,505 Accounts receivable 183,521 110,269 Prepaid Expenses and other assets 521,895 270,634 Total current assets 15,120,681 12,015,351 Fixed assets, net 852,136 300,761 Intangible and other assets Deposits 5,551 5,551 Intangible assets, net 1,524,063 1,550,044 Total assets $ 17,502,431 $ 13,871,707 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 806,454 $ 765,596 Customer card funding 12,498,529 10,002,505 Legal settlement payable - current portion - 254,900 Stocks payable - - Notes payable - 124,168 Total current liabilities 13,304,983 11,147,169 Long-term liabilities Notes Payable - 27,892 Total long-term liabilities - 27,892 Total liabilities 13,304,983 11,175,061 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 43,660,765 and 43,185,765 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 43,661 43,186 Additional paid-in capital 7,085,324 6,797,759 Treasury stock at cost, 303,450 shares (150,000 ) (150,000 ) Accumulated deficit (2,545,609 ) (3,799,613 ) Total 3PEA International, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 4,433,376 2,891,332 Noncontrolling interest (235,928 ) (194,686 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,197,448 2,696,646 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,502,431 $ 13,871,707

3PEA INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 AND 2016 (UNAUDITED) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $ 4,001,991 $ 2,812,536 $ 10,621,055 $ 7,369,540 Cost of revenues 2,145,621 1,522,458 5,834,709 4,062,062 Gross profit 1,856,370 1,290,078 4,786,346 3,307,478 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 276,533 149,342 725,401 406,328 Selling, general and administrative 1,104,280 660,556 2,847,955 2,054,351 Total operating expenses 1,380,813 809,898 3,573,356 2,460,679 Income from operations 475,557 480,180 1,212,990 846,799 Other income (expense) Gain on debt extinguishment - - - - Other income 14,398 4,986 40,395 10,900 Legal settlement - - - - Interest expense - (20,483 ) (31,623 ) (58,748 ) Total other income (expense) 14,398 (15,497 ) 8,772 (47,848 ) Income before provision for income taxes and noncontrolling interest 489,955 464,683 1,221,762 798,951 Provision for income taxes 3,000 - 9,000 - Net income before noncontrolling interest 486,955 464,683 1,212,762 798,951 Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 13,213 15,746 41,242 99,097 Net income attributable to 3PEA International, Inc. $ 500,168 $ 480,429 $ 1,254,004 $ 898,048 Net income per common share - basic 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.02 Net income per common share - fully diluted 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 43,474,895 42,948,265 43,308,750 42,844,570 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 44,544,895 43,138,279 44,378,750 42,991,542

