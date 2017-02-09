09.02.2017 16:00
AOKI Holdings Announces Notice of Decision to Acquire Treasury Shares

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AOKI Holdings Inc 1.337,00 JPY -1,91%878931 Chart
AOKI Holdings Inc. (TOKYO:8214)(ISIN:JP3105400000) hereby serves notice that, at the Board of Directors meeting held on February 9, 2017, a resolution was adopted that AOKI Holdings will acquire treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 which is applicable in lieu of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

1. Reason for the acquisition of treasury shares

AOKI Holdings will purchase treasury shares in order to adopt timely and flexible financial strategies in response to changes in the operating environment and to increase shareholder value.

 

2. Details of share acquisition

 
(1) Type of shares to be acquired:   Common stock of AOKI Holdings
(2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 1 million shares
(1.14% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares)
(3) Total value of shares to be acquired:

Up to 1.5 billion yen

(4) Acquisition schedule: From February 13, 2017 to December 29, 2017
(5) Method of acquisition: Purchase on the Market
 
Reference:
Treasury shares as of January 31, 2017  
Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares): 87,481,842 shares
Number of treasury shares (as of the settlement date): 3,167,662 shares
 

About AOKI Group

As a corporate group that continues to break the mold and innovate, the AOKI Group has worked to meet the needs of customers in a variety of life scenes. This has led to our expansion into new markets, including the bridal and entertainment businesses.

