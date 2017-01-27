27.01.2017 18:00
Adocia to Hold Conference Call on Monday January 30, 2017

Regulatory News:

ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241  ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, invites you to a teleconference on Monday January 30, 2017.

Monday January 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm (CET)  Conference call in French

Dial-in number for France: +33 1 70 77 09 29
 

Monday January 30, 2017 at 7:30 pm (CET)  Conference call in English

Dial-in number for UK: +44(0)207 107 1613
Dial-in number for the US: +1 866 907 59 28
 

www.adocia.com

The following members of Adocia leadership team will conduct the call:

  • Gérard Soula, President and CEO
  • Olivier Soula, R&D Director & Deputy General Manager
  • Valérie Danaguezian, CFO
  • Rémi Soula, Director of Business Development & Intellectual Property

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocias insulin formulation portfolio, featuring four clinical-stage products and one preclinical product, is among the largest and most differentiated in the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocias clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

