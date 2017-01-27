Adocia to Hold Conference Call on Monday January 30, 2017

Regulatory News:
ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, invites you to a teleconference on Monday January 30, 2017.
|
Monday January 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm (CET) Conference call in French
|Dial-in number for France: +33 1 70 77 09 29
|
Monday January 30, 2017 at 7:30 pm (CET) Conference call in English
|Dial-in number for UK: +44(0)207 107 1613
|Dial-in number for the US: +1 866 907 59 28
|
www.adocia.com
The following members of Adocia leadership team will conduct the call:
- Gérard Soula, President and CEO
- Olivier Soula, R&D Director & Deputy General Manager
- Valérie Danaguezian, CFO
- Rémi Soula, Director of Business Development & Intellectual Property
About ADOCIA
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocias insulin formulation portfolio, featuring four clinical-stage products and one preclinical product, is among the largest and most differentiated in the industry.
The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.
Adocias clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.
Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.
To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170127005456/en/
Nachrichten zu ADOCIA
- Relevant
- Alle2
- vom Unternehmen2
- Peer Group
- ?
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu ADOCIA
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
Meistgelesene ADOCIA News
|Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Inside
Mehr zur ADOCIA-Aktie
ADOCIA Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt im Minus -- Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Winterkorn -- Google-Mutter Alphabet steigert Umsatz -- Microsoft, UBS, PayPal, Starbucks, Intel im Fokus
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken