AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Completion of Amendment, Extension and Upsizing of Unsecured Revolver

AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap or the "Company) (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has completed the amendment, extension and upsizing of its $3.00 billion unsecured Revolving Credit Facility. The new facility size is $3.75 billion and comprises a four-year revolving period.

Citi, Mizuho, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Santander Global Corporate Banking acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners. Citi acted as Administration Agent. Mizuho, Barclays, and J.P. Morgan acted as Syndication Agents. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and Santander Global Corporate Banking acted as Documentation Agents.

Paul Rofe, Group Treasurer of AerCap, said: "We are delighted with the successful closing of this valuable facility and to welcome new lenders to the AerCap group. We are also pleased with the continued support and confidence of our existing banking partners. This facility will continue to provide us with ongoing committed liquidity at improved terms."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of December 31, 2016, 1,566 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

