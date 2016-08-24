16.02.2017 22:15
Bewerten
 (0)

AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Completion of Amendment, Extension and Upsizing of Unsecured Revolver

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs43,27 EUR -2,57%A0LFB3 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Allianz erhöht Dividende kräftig und beschließt milliardenschweren AktienrückkaufOSRAM-Aktie: Jede Menge Kursfantasie!Updates zu Gerresheimer, FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Carl Zeiss Meditec, HeidelbergCement, LEONI

AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap or the "Company) (NYSE: AER) today announced that it has completed the amendment, extension and upsizing of its $3.00 billion unsecured Revolving Credit Facility. The new facility size is $3.75 billion and comprises a four-year revolving period.

Citi, Mizuho, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Santander Global Corporate Banking acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners. Citi acted as Administration Agent. Mizuho, Barclays, and J.P. Morgan acted as Syndication Agents. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and Santander Global Corporate Banking acted as Documentation Agents.

Paul Rofe, Group Treasurer of AerCap, said: "We are delighted with the successful closing of this valuable facility and to welcome new lenders to the AerCap group. We are also pleased with the continued support and confidence of our existing banking partners. This facility will continue to provide us with ongoing committed liquidity at improved terms."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of December 31, 2016, 1,566 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.02.17
Delos Finance SARL -- Moody's upgrades AerCap Holdings to Baa3 with a stable outlook (Moodys)
19.12.16
AerCap CFO Keith Helming to leave company (EN, Market Watch)
23.11.16
Waha Capital extends maturity of collar hedges on 19m AerCap shares (Gulf News)
18.11.16
Delos Finance SARL -- Moody's places AerCap's ratings on review for upgrade (Moodys)
14.11.16
Einhorn adds Aercap, Calpine, United States Steel, trims Apple stake (EN, Market Watch)
14.11.16
AerCap upgraded to outperform from market perform at FBR & Co. (EN, MarketWatch)
08.09.16
AerCap CEO voices concern over Pratt engine delivery delays (Reuters Business)
24.08.16
AerCap kauft eigene Aktien (statt Easyjet) (aero.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AerCap NewsRSS Feed
AerCap zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.11.2016AerCap OutperformFBR & Co.
09.11.2016AerCap Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
13.05.2016AerCap Mkt PerformFBR Capital
13.05.2016AerCap OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
14.03.2016AerCap Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.11.2016AerCap OutperformFBR & Co.
13.05.2016AerCap OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
24.02.2016AerCap OutperformFBR Capital
24.02.2016AerCap OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.11.2015AerCap OutperformRBC Capital Markets
09.11.2016AerCap Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
13.05.2016AerCap Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2016AerCap Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.08.2015AerCap Equal WeightBarclays Capital
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AerCap Holdings N.V.Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene AerCap News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere AerCap News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE | Jetzt die neue Ausgabe lesen
UBS: Fresenius SE: Neues historisches Hoch stimmt positiv
Ölpreise unbeeindruckt von rekordhohen US-Beständen
DZ BANK  LVMH: Jahresergebnis 2016 weit besser als erwartet, sehr gute Aussichten
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: BMW, Henkel, Siemens...
HSBC: Apple (Monthly) - Auf zu neuen Höhen
Morning Call zum DAX vom 16.02.2017
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur AerCap-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

AerCap Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die Gründe für die Rekordjagd an der Wall Street
Deutsche Bank prüft Trumps Verbindung nach Russland
Steigende Preise spüren Trumps Wähler als Erste
Allerhöchste Zeit, dass man eine paneuropäische Börse schafft
Finanzmärkte ignorieren das 6-Billionen-Dollar-Risiko

News von

Wirecard-Aktie, Edag und Co.: Die besten Nebenwerte für 2017
Dax: Bald kommt wieder Bewegung in den Markt
VW-Aktie: Möglicher Opel-Verkauf - Warum Volkswagen der lachende Dritte sein könnte
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Dividenden-Adel verpflichtet: Fünf Aktien mit Top-Ausschüttung und Kaufempfehlung

News von

24 unprofessionelle Angewohnheiten, die Angestellte den Job kosten können
Höherer Wert als zur Finanzkrise: Diese Kennzahl spricht für einen nahenden Börsencrash
Investment-Legende George Soros wettet ein Vermögen gegen Donald Trump
10 bemerkenswerte Dinge, die sich Milliardäre angewöhnt haben
7-Jährige bittet Google um einen Job - und bekommt eine persönliche Antwort des Google-Chefs

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow Jones mit Miniplus am Ende -- Allianz mit höherer Dividende und Aktienrückkauf -- Nestlé mit schwachem Geschäftsjahr -- EZB macht mehr Gewinn -- Lufthansa, Lenovo im Fokus

Weiterer Kaufinteressent für Stada. Snapchat-Firma peilt 22 Milliarden Dollar Börsenwert an. Wieviel Datenkrake steckt in Amazons neuem Hoffnungsträger Echo? Muslime an der Börse: Was ist erlaubt und was nicht? Infineon stellt sich auf mögliches Scheitern von Wolfspeed-Zukauf ein. TAKKT profitiert von Amerika-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 6: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 15 teuersten Domains
Die Millionen-Dollar-URLs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die pünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am besten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit diesem Wochenende gelten in Deutschland neue gesetzliche Regelungen zum Fracking. Wie stehen Sie zu der umstrittenen Fördermethode?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212
E.ON SEENAG99
BayerBAY001
Nestle SAA0Q4DC
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon Technologies AG623100