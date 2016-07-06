Air Liquide Completes the Sale of Aqua Lung to Montagu Private Equity

Regulatory News:
Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announced today that it has completed the sale of Aqua Lung, a key player in personal aquatic equipment for recreational and professional use, to Montagu Private Equity, a leading European private equity firm. Montagu will support Aqua Lungs next phase of growth and enable the company to deliver on its strategy.
Air Liquide is focused on its Gas & Services activities following the Groups acquisition of Airgas, as well as on the implementation of its company program NEOS for the 2016-2020 period.
The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
About Aqua Lung
Present in around 90 countries with approximately 1,000 employees, Aqua Lung is a key player in personal aquatic equipment for recreational and professional use. Founded in 1946, Aqua Lung is a historical expert in SCUBA diving and has expanded its offering to complementary areas such as swimming, aqua fitness and free diving. In 2015, Aqua Lung generated approximately 200 million in revenue.
About Montagu Private Equity
Montagu Private Equity is one of Europes leading private equity firms. Founded in 1968, Montagu can look back on more than 45 years experience in investing in more than 400 transactions. Montagu has a strong track record of supporting portfolio companies, dedicating significant resources to management teams as well as providing additional capital expenditure to fund further growth. Montagu also has considerable expertise helping businesses to accelerate their growth in their home markets as well as to internationalize and expand their customer base. The firm has assets under management of just over 5 billion.
The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 68,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients*. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquides scientific territory and have been at the core of the companys activities since its creation in 1902.
Air Liquides ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long-term performance and contribute to sustainability. The companys customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.
Air Liquides revenues amounted to 16.4 billion in 2015, and its
solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than
40% of sales. On 23 May 2016, Air Liquide completed its acquisition of
Airgas, which had revenues amounting to $5.3 billion (around 4.8
billion) for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2016.
Air Liquide is listed on the Paris Euronext stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40 and Dow Jones Euro Stoxx 50 indexes.
* Following the acquisition of Airgas on 23 May 2016
