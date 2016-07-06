30.12.2016 17:35
Air Liquide Completes the Sale of Aqua Lung to Montagu Private Equity

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announced today that it has completed the sale of Aqua Lung, a key player in personal aquatic equipment for recreational and professional use, to Montagu Private Equity, a leading European private equity firm. Montagu will support Aqua Lungs next phase of growth and enable the company to deliver on its strategy.

Air Liquide is focused on its Gas & Services activities following the Groups acquisition of Airgas, as well as on the implementation of its company program NEOS for the 2016-2020 period.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About Aqua Lung
Present in around 90 countries with approximately 1,000 employees, Aqua Lung is a key player in personal aquatic equipment for recreational and professional use. Founded in 1946, Aqua Lung is a historical expert in SCUBA diving and has expanded its offering to complementary areas such as swimming, aqua fitness and free diving. In 2015, Aqua Lung generated approximately 200 million in revenue.

About Montagu Private Equity
Montagu Private Equity is one of Europes leading private equity firms. Founded in 1968, Montagu can look back on more than 45 years experience in investing in more than 400 transactions. Montagu has a strong track record of supporting portfolio companies, dedicating significant resources to management teams as well as providing additional capital expenditure to fund further growth. Montagu also has considerable expertise helping businesses to accelerate their growth in their home markets as well as to internationalize and expand their customer base. The firm has assets under management of just over 5 billion.

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 68,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients*. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquides scientific territory and have been at the core of the companys activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquides ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long-term performance and contribute to sustainability. The companys customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquides revenues amounted to 16.4 billion in 2015, and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. On 23 May 2016, Air Liquide completed its acquisition of Airgas, which had revenues amounting to $5.3 billion (around 4.8 billion) for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2016.
Air Liquide is listed on the Paris Euronext stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40 and Dow Jones Euro Stoxx 50 indexes.

* Following the acquisition of Airgas on 23 May 2016

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

Nachrichten zu Air Liquide S.A.

26.10.16
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt Ziel für Air Liquide - 'Underperform' (dpa-afx)
25.10.16
Gase-Hersteller Air Liquide mit Umsatzsprung (dpa-afx)
05.10.16
Air Liquide in Exclusive Talks to Sell Aqua Lung to Montagu Private Equity (EN, The Wall Street Journal Deutschland)
16.09.16
ANALYSE-FLASH: S&P Global senkt Ziel für Air Liquide auf 102 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-afx)
26.07.16
FTC taking comment on divestiture linked to Air Liquide, Airgas merger (Reuters Business)
18.07.16
ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein senkt Ziel für Air Liquide auf 80 Euro - 'Underperform' (dpa-afx)
15.07.16
Citi: Air Liquide - Aktie vor einem großen Comeback? (finanzen.net)
06.07.16
Air Liquide will nach Mega-Übernahme in den USA weiter wachsen (dpa-afx)

Analysen zu Air Liquide S.A.

14.12.2016Air Liquide overweightMorgan Stanley
30.11.2016Air Liquide HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.11.2016Air Liquide buyHSBC
27.11.2016Air Liquide NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.11.2016Air Liquide SellBaader Bank
14.12.2016Air Liquide overweightMorgan Stanley
29.11.2016Air Liquide buyHSBC
20.10.2016Air Liquide OutperformBNP PARIBAS
30.06.2016Air Liquide buyKepler Cheuvreux
17.02.2016Air Liquide OutperformBernstein Research
30.11.2016Air Liquide HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.11.2016Air Liquide NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.10.2016Air Liquide Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
26.10.2016Air Liquide NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.09.2016Air Liquide HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.11.2016Air Liquide SellBaader Bank
31.10.2016Air Liquide SellUBS AG
27.10.2016Air Liquide SellUBS AG
26.10.2016Air Liquide UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
13.10.2016Air Liquide UnderperformBernstein Research
21.12.16Air Liquide wins several contracts for the future European launcher Ariane 6
15.12.16Air Liquide is considering various options for the divestment of Air Liquide Welding. its welding activity
01.12.16First landfill biogas purification plant in the U.S.
26.12.16151210_ALfuture-innovation-development_en
Air Liquide Peer Group News

18:03 UhrBeste deutsche Aktie 2016: Ein Investment. das sich für Anleger mehr als gelohnt hat
17:30 UhrWelche DAX-Konzerne steigern ihre Dividenden für 2017?
29.12.16Praxair and Linde Will Merge: What You Need to Know
29.12.16ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank hebt fairen Wert für BASF auf 100 Euro - 'Kaufen'
29.12.16ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank hebt fairen Wert für BASF auf 100 Euro - 'Kaufen'
27.12.16QIX Deutschland: BASF-Vorstand sieht Talsohle in der Chemiebranche erreicht
24.12.16Vermögensaufbau: Das Geld für sich arbeiten lassen
24.12.16Linde: Auf Kapitalmarkt-Kurs
24.12.16Bayer. BASF. Lanxess: Chemiekonzerne im Kaufrausch
23.12.16BASF-Chef: Kurt Bock sieht Anzeichen für ein Ende der Talsohle
