Air Liquide Enters into Exclusive Negotiations with Lincoln Electric to Sell Its Air Liquide Welding Subsidiary

Air Liquide announces (Paris:AI) it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. ("Lincoln Electric) (Nasdaq: LECO), the world leader in design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, to sell Air Liquide Welding, its subsidiary specializing in the manufacture of welding and cutting technologies.
The transaction is subject to the final and definitive agreement between the parties and customary conditions and provisions, in particular the "information-consultation process with the employee representative bodies and the competition authorities approval.
Air Liquide is focused on its Gas & Services activities following the acquisition of Airgas, as well as on the implementation of its company program NEOS for the 2016-2020 period.
About Air Liquide Welding
Air Liquides subsidiary, Air Liquide Welding is a key player in the manufacturing of welding and cutting technologies. Air Liquide Welding, which has approximately 2,000 employees across the world, has generated in 2016 a turnover around 350 million. It offers, through several internationally well known brands (SAF-FRO and OERLIKON in the industrial field, CEMONT for professionals...), a large range of related equipment, consumables and services on the market
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 47 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. In 2016, Lincoln Electric generated $2.3 billion in revenue. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.
The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquides scientific territory and have been at the core of the companys activities since its creation in 1902.
Air Liquides ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The companys customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.
Air Liquides revenue amounted to 18.1 billion in 2016 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.
