03.01.2017 22:39
Bewerten
 (0)

Alcoa Corporation to Permanently Close Suralco Refinery

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alcoa Corp Registered Shs27,15 EUR 1,50%A2ASZ7 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Updates zu Bayer, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Euroshop, K+S und Wacker ChemieApple, SAP, Nintendo & Co.: Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016Privatanleger aufgepasst: Droht das Aus für den CFD-Handel?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that it intends to permanently close the Suralco alumina refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname, fully curtailed since November 2015. The Government of the Republic of Suriname and Alcoa continue to develop definitive agreements concerning Suralcos remaining activities in the country and the future of the bauxite industry in Suriname. Pending completion of those agreements, Alcoa will continue to operate the Afobaka hydroelectric facility, which supplied power to the Suralco operations.

"We are working in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Suriname to reach the best possible solution that would enable Suriname to maintain its bauxite industry. Dialogue is ongoing and progress is being made, said Roy Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Alcoa. "As we enter 2017, we also continue to streamline and strengthen our portfolio to better focus on our businesses and the growth opportunities ahead.

As a result of the permanent closure of the mines and refinery, Alcoa will record in the 2016 fourth quarter:

  • $90 million in restructuring-related charges, after-tax and noncontrolling interest. Alcoas share of total cash costs associated with the closure, inclusive of prior accruals, are estimated to be $151 million over five years, with $24 million to be spent in 2017.

Additionally in the 2016 fourth quarter, Alcoa has announced that it will record a:

  • $31 million non-cash charge, after-tax and noncontrolling interest, to impair Alcoa of Australia Limiteds (AofA) interests in a Western Australia gas field. AofA determined that the completed exploration activities do not support the current carrying value.

The combined impact of the charges described above is estimated to be $0.66 per share.

Alcoa also today announced that the December 1, 2016 power outage at the Portland Aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia is not expected to have a significant unfavorable impact on fourth quarter results. The smelter is an unincorporated joint venture between AofA (55 percent), CITIC (22.5 percent), and Marubeni Aluminium Australia (22.5 percent).

AofA and Suralco are part of the Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC) group of companies owned 60 percent by Alcoa and 40 percent by Alumina Limited. The AWAC partnership agreements between Alcoa and Alumina Limited provide for the allocation of certain liabilities occurring prior to AWACs formation on January 1, 1995 according to a partys preformation ownership interest. While Alcoa and Alumina Limited are currently in the process of allocating AWACs Suralco-related costs and liabilities in accordance with those provisions, the recorded charges represent Alcoas view of the liabilities at the present time.

On November 1, Alcoa Corporation announced it had completed the separation from its parent company Alcoa Inc. (now named Arconic Inc.) and began operating as an independent, publicly-traded company.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, with a strong portfolio of value-added cast and rolled products and substantial energy assets. Alcoa is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back nearly 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since inventing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates, "believes, "could, "estimates, "expects, "forecasts, "intends, "may, "outlook, "plans, "projects, "seeks, "sees, "should, "targets, "will, "would, or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect the Companys expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Alcoa Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Alcoa NewsRSS Feed
Alcoa zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Alcoa Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Alcoa News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Alcoa News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
UBS: US-focused Infrastructure Basket: Auf die Trump-Konjunktur setzen
DZ BANK: DAIMLER: Anhaltende Absatzdynamik bei PKW und Vans
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
HSBC: Dow Jones Industrial Average (Daily) - Potenzierte Rückschlagsgefahr
ING Markets: DAX - Scheinbar alles klar, aber ...
Commerzbank: DAX im Höhenflug  Anleger aufgepasst!
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Zalando - Wie der Online-Händler seine Gewinn­margen kräftig steigern will!
Der Einkauf von Waren im Internet gehört zu den Megatrends des 21. Jahrhunderts. Laut einer Erhebung des Digitalverbands Bitkom shoppen 98% aller Internet-Nutzer inzwischen online, wobei mehr als drei Viertel mehrmals im Monat Produkte über das Internet ordern. Lesen Sie in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins, warum Zalando zu den Profiteuren dieses Megatrends gehört und wie es seine Gewinnmargen weiter steigern will.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Alcoa-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Alcoa Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Reich mit Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2017
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Hohe Dividendenrendite plus Kurspotenzial - mit diesen fünf Aktien geht beides
News von
Das hat Warren Buffett zum Thema Neujahrsvorsätze zu sagen
Das könnte Amazon wirklich mit seinem Supermarkt vorhaben
Sicherheitsfirma warnt: iPhones schicken die Anrufhistorie an Apple
Von der Milliardärin zur Bittstellerin: Der tiefe Fall einer deutschen Unternehmerin
Goldman-Sachs-Mitarbeiterin: Mein Nebenjob macht mich besser in meinem Hauptberuf

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leicht schwächer -- Wall Street fährt Gewinne ein -- Trump droht GM -- Abgasskandal: Sammelklage für europäische VW-Kunden -- Medigene, RIB Software im Fokus

Ford stoppt Pläne für Werk in Mexiko nach Trump-Kritik. Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit 2003. Türkische Lira fällt auf neues Rekordtief. Stimmung in Chinas Industrie im Dezember überraschend positiv. Verkauf geretteter italienischer Banken verzögert sich offenbar. Deutschlands Inflation steigt auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2013.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Rohstoffe: Performer 2016
Welche Commodities entwickelten sich 2016 am stärksten?
Jetzt durchklicken
TecDAX-Unternehmen 2016
So lieferten die TecDAX-Riesen im vergangenen Jahr ab
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Vor dem Weihnachtsfest greifen die Deutschen traditionell tief in die Taschen. Wie viel geben Sie dieses Jahr für Geschenke aus?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio