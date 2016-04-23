27.01.2017 22:15
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Declare Fourth Quarter 2016 Unitholder Distribution

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) today announced that the Board of Directors of ARLPs managing general partner and AHGPs general partner approved a cash distribution to their respective unitholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 (the "2016 Quarter").

ARLP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2016 Quarter of $0.4375 per unit (an annualized rate of $1.75 per unit), payable on February 14, 2017 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 7, 2017. The announced distribution is equal to the distribution declared for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 (the "Sequential Quarter") and compares to the quarterly unitholder distribution of $0.675 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2015 (the "2015 Quarter").

AHGP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2016 Quarter of $0.55 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.20 per unit), payable on February 17, 2017 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 10, 2017. The announced distribution is equal to the distribution declared for the Sequential Quarter and compares to the quarterly unitholder distribution of $0.96 per unit for the 2015 Quarter.

As previously announced, ARLP and AHGP will report financial results for the 2016 Quarter and full year before the market opens on Monday, January 30, 2017 and Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.

To participate in the conference call, dial (855) 793-3259 and provide conference number 48863667. International callers should dial (631) 485-4928 and provide the same conference number. Investors may also listen to the call via the "investor information" section of ARLPs website at http://www.arlp.com or AHGPs website at http://www.ahgp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056 and provide conference number 48863667. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and provide the same conference number.

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnerships distributions to foreign investors attributable to gross income, gain or loss that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, ARLPs distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax rate.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major United States utilities and industrial users. ARLP, the nations first publicly traded master limited partnership involved in the production and marketing of coal, is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States with mining operations in the Illinois Basin and Appalachian coal producing regions.

ARLP currently operates eight mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. ARLP also operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.

About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.

AHGP is a limited partnership formed to own and control Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC, the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP), through which it holds a 1.98% general partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in ARLP. In addition, AHGP owns 31,088,338 common units of ARLP.

News, unit prices and additional information about AHGP including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ahgp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. at (918) 295-1415 or via e-mail at investorrelations@ahgp.com.

