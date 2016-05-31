Almonty Announces the Filing of its Unaudited Financial Statements and MD&A for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2016

Almonty Industries Inc. ("Almonty or the "Company) (TSX-V: AII) today announced the filing of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management discussion & analysis for the three months ended December 31st, 2016. Unless otherwise indicated, all currency amounts contained in this news release are in thousands of Canadian dollars.

The following financial information is for the three months ended December 31st, 2016, and 2015:

Three Months Three Months Ended Ended 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 $'000 $'000 Gross Revenue 7,060 8,181 Mine production costs 7,494 8,682 Inventory write-down - - Mine impairment - - Depreciation and amortization 941 2,019 Earnings (loss) from mining operations (1,375) (2,520) General and administrative costs 1,699 1,617 Earnings (loss) before the under noted items (3,074) (4,137) Interest expense 656 535 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 823 570 Tax provision - - Net income (loss) for the period (4,553) (5,242) Income (loss) per share basic ($0.04) ($0.06) Income (loss) per share diluted ($0.04) ($0.06) Dividends - - Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 690 801 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (4,743) (1,927) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 2,434 370

The following financial information is as at December 31st, 2016, and September 30, 2016:

31-Dec-16 30-Sep-16 $'000 $'000 Cash 2,463 4,215 Restricted cash 1,290 1,336 Total assets 166,616 167,766 Bank indebtedness 5,541 4,456 Long-term debt 59,260 56,497 Shareholders equity 29,159 35,569 Other Outstanding shares (000) 110,896 110,896 Weighted average outstanding shares (000) Basic 110,896 107,871 Fully diluted 110,896 107,871 Closing share price $0.27 $0.27

Lewis Black, Chief Executive Officer of Almonty commented, "These results are not reflective of the go-forward cost structure and production profile of Almonty. We determined it was in the best interest of the company to utilize the low pricing environment and carry out extensive pit development at Los Santos that dramatically reduced production during Q1 2017. The cash flow profile of Panasqueira and Los Santos has stabilized during Q2 2017 with the implementation of fixed price contracts. Production at Los Santos has also begun to return to normalized levels and we anticipate producing over 7,800 MTU in the month of March. With 80% of our production now under fixed priced contracts we have now stepped away from market pricing at this time and this will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet going forward now that we have finished consolidating all of the concentrate producers in the West that we considered viable and unit cost competitive. As demand continues to rise and supply struggles to keep up we are uniquely positioned as the largest Western Tungsten concentrate producer, having grown significantly in an extraordinary low price environment that commenced in July 2015, to remain the dominant Western supplier.

Our development of the Sandong mine is continuing on schedule and we are excited about the progress we have made to date. We remain on track to fully capture the on-going price rise in the new bull market cycle.

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the refurbishment of its Wolfram Camp Mine in north Queensland, Australia, the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Wolfram Camp Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2014 and is located approximately 130 kilometres west of Cairns in northern Queensland, Australia and has produced tungsten and molybdenum concentrate, although the Wolfram Camp Mine is not currently producing due to ongoing refurbishment of the processing plant. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almontys activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almontys profile at www.sedar.com.

