Amos Genish Joins Vivendi

Regulatory News:
Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Amos Genish as Chief Convergence Officer of Vivendi.
In this role he will oversee the Groups convergence strategy between content, platforms and distribution.
Amos Genish will be based in Paris and London.
Amos Genish was until recently President and CEO of Telefonica Brasil, the largest and most profitable telecom operator in Brazil, where he was appointed in May 2015 following the integration of Vivo and GVT after the disposal to Telefonica of the latter by Vivendi. He was previously CEO of GVT, an innovative and fast-growing telecom and Pay TV operator. Amos Genish co-founded GVT as an alternative regional telecom operator in 1999 and led its expansion in the following years. Prior to GVT, he was CEO of a technology company traded on Nasdaq. He holds a B.A. in Economics and Accounting from Tel Aviv University.
About Vivendi
Vivendi is an integrated media and content group. The company
operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent
discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. The
main subsidiaries of Vivendi comprise Canal+ Group and Universal Music
Group. Canal+ Group is the leading pay-TV operator in France, and also
serves markets in Africa, Poland and Vietnam. Canal+ Group operations
also include Studiocanal, a leading European player in production, sales
and distribution of film and TV series. Universal Music Group is the
world leader in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising, with
more than 50 labels covering all genres. A separate division, Vivendi
Village, brings together Vivendi Ticketing (ticketing in the UK, the U.S
and France), MyBestPro (experts counseling), Watchever (subscription
video-on-demand), Radionomy (digital radio), Olympia Production, the
LOlympia and the Theâtre de LOeuvre venues in Paris and the
CanalOlympia venues in Africa. With 3.5 billion videos viewed each
month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and
distribution platforms in the world. Gameloft is a worldwide leading
video games on mobile, with 2 million games downloaded per day.
www.vivendi.com, www.cultureswithvivendi.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006473/en/
Nachrichten zu Vivendi S.A.
- Relevant
- Alle
- vom Unternehmen
- Peer Group
- ?
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu Vivendi S.A.
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
|16.12.2016
|Vivendi buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.12.2016
|Vivendi buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.12.2016
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.12.2016
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.12.2016
|Vivendi Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.12.2016
|Vivendi buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.12.2016
|Vivendi buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.12.2016
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.12.2016
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.12.2016
|Vivendi buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.12.2016
|Vivendi Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.11.2016
|Vivendi Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.2016
|Vivendi Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.2016
|Vivendi Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|26.10.2016
|Vivendi Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.07.2016
|Vivendi Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.2016
|Vivendi Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|22.01.2016
|Vivendi Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|11.11.2015
|Vivendi Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|03.09.2015
|Vivendi Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Videos zu Vivendi
Meistgelesene Vivendi News
Inside
Mehr zur Vivendi-Aktie
Vivendi Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
Trump-Vize will 'Obamacare' rückgängig machen. VW mit US-Absatzplus zum Jahresschluss. BMW will 40 autonome Fahrzeuge mit Intel und Mobileye testen. Merck übernimmt Lebensmitteltest-Anbieter BioControl. Ryanair verdrängt Lufthansa von Platz eins in Europa.
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken