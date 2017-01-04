04.01.2017 22:39
Amos Genish Joins Vivendi

Vivendi S.A.
Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Amos Genish as Chief Convergence Officer of Vivendi.

In this role he will oversee the Groups convergence strategy between content, platforms and distribution.

Amos Genish will be based in Paris and London.

Amos Genish was until recently President and CEO of Telefonica Brasil, the largest and most profitable telecom operator in Brazil, where he was appointed in May 2015 following the integration of Vivo and GVT after the disposal to Telefonica of the latter by Vivendi. He was previously CEO of GVT, an innovative and fast-growing telecom and Pay TV operator. Amos Genish co-founded GVT as an alternative regional telecom operator in 1999 and led its expansion in the following years. Prior to GVT, he was CEO of a technology company traded on Nasdaq. He holds a B.A. in Economics and Accounting from Tel Aviv University.

About Vivendi

Vivendi is an integrated media and content group. The company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. The main subsidiaries of Vivendi comprise Canal+ Group and Universal Music Group. Canal+ Group is the leading pay-TV operator in France, and also serves markets in Africa, Poland and Vietnam. Canal+ Group operations also include Studiocanal, a leading European player in production, sales and distribution of film and TV series. Universal Music Group is the world leader in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising, with more than 50 labels covering all genres. A separate division, Vivendi Village, brings together Vivendi Ticketing (ticketing in the UK, the U.S and France), MyBestPro (experts counseling), Watchever (subscription video-on-demand), Radionomy (digital radio), Olympia Production, the LOlympia and the Theâtre de LOeuvre venues in Paris and the CanalOlympia venues in Africa. With 3.5 billion videos viewed each month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and distribution platforms in the world. Gameloft is a worldwide leading video games on mobile, with 2 million games downloaded per day.
www.vivendi.comwww.cultureswithvivendi.com

