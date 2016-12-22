NEU: dauerhaft nur 2,50 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade für 600.000 Derivate - Jetzt informieren!
24.02.2017
Appointments for Gecinas Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

Gecinas (Paris:GFC) Board of Directors of February 23rd, 2017 decided to submit to the general meeting on April 26th, 2017 to appoint Mrs Laurence Danon as an independent director.

The Board of Directors also warmly thanked Mr Rafael Gonzalez de la Cueva for his contribution to the Boards work. Mr Rafael Gonzalez de la Cueva has indicated that he does not wish to renew his office as a director when it expires at the end of the general meeting on April 26th, 2017.

Besides, Mr William R. C. Tresham is the permanent representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., replacing Mrs Nathalie Palladitcheff since January 3rd, 2017.

Bernard Michel, Chairman stated: "Our Board of Directors would be able to benefit from Mrs Laurence Danons recognized expertise in the industry, retail and investment banking sectors. In addition, Gecina would keep its alignment with governance best practices for listed companies, with 50% independent directors and 50% women on board.

***

Mrs Laurence Danon is an Ecole des Mines engineer and former CEO of Printemps and Bostik. She has pursued her career in finance as Chairwoman of the Executive Board at Edmond de Rothschild Corporate Finance, then Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the investment bank Leonardo & Co., before joining her family office Primerose.

Among her other offices, Laurence Danon is an independent director and chairwoman of the strategic committee at Amundi, and also an independent director and chairwoman of the audit committee at TF1.

Mr William R. C. Tresham is President at Ivanhoé Cambridge and is responsible for investment, operations and development activities.

He has held senior executive roles with leading companies for a number of years. He joined the Montréal office of Trizec Properties Inc. in 1995 as Vice President, Asset Management. He was appointed Senior Vice President in 1997, before serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from 2004 to 2006. He then joined Callahan Capital Partners as Partner and Chief Operating Officer, in its Chicago office.

Mr Tresham graduated from Princeton University and holds a law degree from McGill University (Canada).

Gecina, a leading real estate group

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 12.1 billion euros at end-2016 with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around Frances leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

22.12.16
Gecina SA -- Moody's upgrade Gecina's rating to A3, stable outlook

