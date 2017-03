Arconic Announces Multi-Year Deal with Toyota

Global technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing leader Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) today announced a multi-year supply deal with Toyota North America. Arconic is supplying aluminum to Toyota for its all-new Lexus RX. The vehicle debuted last year and became Toyota’s first vehicle in North America to prominently feature aluminum exterior panels.

"Automakers worldwide are turning to aluminum for the stronger, tougher, higher performing vehicles that consumers demand,” said Mark Vrablec, President of Arconic’s Aerospace & Automotive Products business. "Many bestselling vehicles in America have already converted to aluminum for improved performance, including better fuel efficiency, more towing and payload capacity, and improved vehicle safety scores. This trend will continue. We are proud to expand our relationship with Toyota.”

This makes Arconic the sole aluminum sheet supplier to Toyota for the Lexus RX, named by Consumer Reports as the Best Luxury SUV of 2016.

The Arconic and Toyota deal draws on the strong automotive expertise and manufacturing capability of Arconic’s Global Rolled Products business. Arconic will supply Toyota from its plants in Davenport, Iowa, and Danville, Illinois.

Arconic is a premier partner to the high-growth automotive industry with operations in Davenport, Iowa, and Alcoa, Tennessee and breakthrough technologies like the Arconic Micromill™ in San Antonio, Texas.

The Company estimates that it will grow its automotive sheet revenue from $76 million in 2010 to $1.3 billion in 2018, and across Arconic’s full automotive portfolio, 98 percent of Arconic revenues come from products where it is number one or number two in its segment.

