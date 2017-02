Global technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing leader Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) has been included on FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired list, an annual ranking of reputation based on surveys of executives, analysts, and directors who rate companies in their own industries.

The Company was recognized for its performance in 2016, including before its separation from Alcoa Corporation, and was therefore included in the "metals” category, which it topped. The ranking reflects the contributions of both Arconic and Alcoa Corporation employees.

The Company has been included on the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired List since the publication began the annual ranking more than 30 years ago; prior years’ rankings are listed as Alcoa Inc.

This is the second consecutive year the company has received top scores in all key attributes of the ranking: innovation, people management, social responsibility, use of corporate assets, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and services and global competitiveness.

