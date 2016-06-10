15.02.2017 22:01
Bewerten
 (0)

Atkore International Group Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atkore International Group Inc24,75 EUR 0,92%A2ALP3 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Cisco kämpft weiter mit Geschäftseinbußen - Analystenschätzungen übertroffenUpdates zu HeidelbergCement, Fielmann, PATRIZIA Immobilien, Siemens, METROGegen den Trend: Warum sich Warren Buffett mit Monsanto-Aktien eindeckt

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) (the "Company) today announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholder CD&R Allied Holdings, L.P., an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares being sold in this offering. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan, who are acting as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as additional joint book-running managers for the offering.

Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from:

  • Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, via telephone: (800) 221-1037, or via email: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com;
  • Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, via telephone: (800) 503-4611, or via email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or via telephone: (866) 803-9204; or
  • UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or via telephone: (800) 827-7275.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Electrical Raceway products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The Company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers businesses and employs approximately 3,100 people at 52 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed secondary public offering, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may, "plan, "seek, "comfortable with, "will, "expect, "intend, "estimate, "anticipate, "believe or "continue or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.06.16
Atkore International Group trading above issue price in market debut (EN, Market Watch)
10.06.16
Atkore International Group prices offering below range (EN, Market Watch)
10.06.16
Atkore International Group Prices Offering Below Range (FOX Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Atkore International Group NewsRSS Feed
Atkore International Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Atkore International Group Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2017Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.11.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.07.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.02.2017Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.11.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
05.07.2016Atkore International Group OutperformRBC Capital Markets
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Atkore International Group Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Atkore International Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Atkore International Group News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
USA vs. Europa: Das Gleichgewicht des Schreckens!
Vontobel: OPEC überrascht die Märkte
UBS: NEU - DAX AKTUELL: Inside Day verweist auf Gewinnmitnahmen
HSBC: USD/JPY (Daily) - Korrektur beendet
DZ BANK  DAX: Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Morning Call zum DAX vom 15.02.2017
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Atkore International Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Atkore International Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Dann sollten sie sich untersuchen lassen
Konkurrenzsituation in Europa verschärft sich
Heizöl, Gemüse und Butter kosten deutlich mehr
Eine ganz schlechte Zahl für Trumps Pläne
Soros wettet ein Vermögen gegen Trump
News von
Dividenden-Adel verpflichtet: Fünf Aktien mit Top-Ausschüttung und Kaufempfehlung
Dax: Vorsicht vor zu großen Hoffnungen
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Top-Dividenden: Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. 2017 die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken
VW-Aktie: Möglicher Opel-Verkauf - Warum Volkswagen der lachende Dritte sein könnte
News von
Samsung neues Zugpferd: Milliardenschwere Produktion dank Konkurrent
"Warnschuss für Europa": Rainer Brüderle im Interview über die Folgen der Trump-Wahl
Mit dieser völlig neuen Idee will ein Münchner Startup den Brillenmarkt erobern
Unter Zugzwang: Google bringt neues Feature auf den Markt, um Amazon anzugreifen
Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Apple-Rekordhoch an der Börse

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Dow Jones schließt fester -- Cisco Systems mit verhaltenem Ausblick -- Warum sich Warren Buffett mit Monsanto-Aktien eindeckt -- Siemens, Lufthansa im Fokus

Deutsche Börse mit guten Zahlen. KUKA erfüllt Jahresprognose. US-Wirtschaft präsentiert sich für höhere Zinsen gut gerüstet. Fossil-Aktie verliert massiv an Wert. Nouriel Roubini warnt vor "Ende der Trump-Flitterwochen". Twitter-Chef deckt sich dick mit Aktien ein. Danone wächst so schwach wie seit 1997 nicht mehr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 6: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2015
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit diesem Wochenende gelten in Deutschland neue gesetzliche Regelungen zum Fracking. Wie stehen Sie zu der umstrittenen Fördermethode?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
Nordex AGA0D655
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212
Siemens AG723610
TeslaA1CX3T
Monsanto Co.578919