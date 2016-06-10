Atkore International Group Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) (the "Company) today announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholder CD&R Allied Holdings, L.P., an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares being sold in this offering. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan, who are acting as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as additional joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Electrical Raceway products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The Company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers businesses and employs approximately 3,100 people at 52 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed secondary public offering, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may, "plan, "seek, "comfortable with, "will, "expect, "intend, "estimate, "anticipate, "believe or "continue or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

