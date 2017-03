Atkore International to Present at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) (the "Company”) today announced that John P. Williamson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and James A. Mallak, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, from 2:45 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. EDT.

A real-time webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for 90 days following the presentation at this same link.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Electrical Raceway products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The Company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers’ businesses and employs approximately 3,100 people at 52 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

