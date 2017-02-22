22.02.2017 22:07
Axway Announces the Acquisition of Syncplicity

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, today announced the all-cash acquisition of Syncplicity, a leading enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) solution that provides users with the experience and tools they need for secure collaboration. With the acquisition of Syncplicity, Axway will be able to further enhance the Axway AMPLIFY platform to transform the way modern enterprises collaborate and innovate across digital ecosystems and further heighten engagement with customers, employees and partners.

Syncplicity, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, was founded in 2007 and was owned by global investment firm Skyview Capital. More than 25,000 businesses and individuals across a wide variety of verticals rely on Syncplicitys enterprise-grade file sync and share solutions to get more business value from their data within applications, databases or files, whether stored on-premise or in private or public clouds.

"As businesses continue to collaborate using cloud-based tools, its imperative that file exchanges and synchronization between individuals is a secure and seamless experience, said Jean-Marc Lazzari, CEO at Axway. "Together, Axway and Syncplicity will create a one stop shop for digital shared services.

"Syncplicitys EFSS expertise and product excellence will complement Axway MFT solutions perfectly by encouraging and supporting greater collaboration among employees, partners and customers, said Jonathan Huberman, CEO at Syncplicity. "The Syncplicity team is proud to join Axway to create the best possible outcomes for our customers.

The details of the transaction are not made public.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.axway.com.

About Syncplicity

Syncplicity is a leader in secure file sharing and collaboration solution. Over 25,000 businesses and individuals rely on us to deliver secure solutions with exceptional performance. We are proud to employ Silicon Valleys best talentpeople who are dedicated to, and even a bit obsessed with, redefining file sharing and revolutionizing the way we work. By leveraging our resources and inspiring our employees, we will continue to reinvent enterprise file sharing and collaboration through rapid product release and innovative design. To learn more about Syncplicity, visit www.syncplicity.com.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. By leveraging its operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions within its target market verticals. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com

