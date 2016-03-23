26.01.2017 22:05
BELMONT Phase 2 Clinical Data to be Presented at IMCAS World Congress 2017

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing botulinum toxin products for use in aesthetic and therapeutic indications, today announced presentation of clinical data from the companys BELMONT Phase 2 study of DaxibotulinumtoxinA Injectable (RT002) at the 19th annual IMCAS (International Master Course on Aging Skin) World Congress, taking place at Palais des Congrès, Paris, France, January 26-29, 2017. BELMONT was the companys Phase 2 active comparator, placebo-controlled, multi-center study to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and duration of effect of RT002 injectable for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines.

Scheduled data presentation at IMCAS World Congress 2017:

Podium Presentation: "Outcome Assessment of Glabellar Line Severity Grade in the BELMONT Study, January 29, 11:30 am, New Tech: R&D, Focus Session 201  Room 6

Vince Bertucci, MD, Division of Dermatology, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada, will present final data from the BELMONT Phase 2 active comparator and placebo-controlled study of RT002 injectable for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines in adults.

"The BELMONT study delivered compelling data demonstrating increased subject response rates and extended duration of effect from RT002 when compared to the market leading, short-acting neurotoxin, said Dan Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer at Revance. "We drew heavily from the BELMONT study results and discussions with the regulatory authorities to design the protocol and endpoints for our SAKURA Phase 3 pivotal trials, which are actively enrolling today and are expected to readout later this year.

In other medical conference news, Revance announced honors received at the TOXINS 2017 international conference (Madrid, Spain, January 18-21, 2017). On January 21, lead author Dr. Cynthia L. Comella, Professor in the Department of Neurological Sciences at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded best clinical poster abstract for reporting results from Revances Phase 2 open-label, dose-escalating study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of RT002 injectable in isolated cervical dystonia, results which she also presented at podium.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance, a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company, is committed to the advancement of remarkable science. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology, orthopedics and neurology. Revances science is based upon a proprietary peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revances initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the companys highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

The companys lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines, cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis with the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of its proprietary peptide technology platform. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.

"Revance Therapeutics and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the process and timing of, and ability to complete, current and anticipated future clinical development of our investigational drug product candidates, including but not limited to initiation and design of clinical studies for current and future indications, related results and reporting of such results; statements about our business strategy, timeline and other goals and market for our anticipated products, plans and prospects; and statements about our ability to obtain regulatory approval; and potential benefits of our drug product candidates and our technologies.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome, cost, and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risks that interim results are not indicative of final results and that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our drug product candidates; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; our plans to research, develop, and commercialize our drug product candidates; our ability to achieve market acceptance of our drug product candidates; unanticipated costs or delays in research, development, and commercialization efforts; the applicability of clinical study results to actual outcomes; the size and growth potential of the markets for our drug product candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug product candidates and the timing of commercialization activities; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our drug product candidates; our ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for financing; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for our drug product candidates; and other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in Revance's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed November 4, 2016. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Revance disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

