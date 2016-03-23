BELMONT Phase 2 Clinical Data to be Presented at IMCAS World Congress 2017

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing botulinum toxin products for use in aesthetic and therapeutic indications, today announced presentation of clinical data from the companys BELMONT Phase 2 study of DaxibotulinumtoxinA Injectable (RT002) at the 19th annual IMCAS (International Master Course on Aging Skin) World Congress, taking place at Palais des Congrès, Paris, France, January 26-29, 2017. BELMONT was the companys Phase 2 active comparator, placebo-controlled, multi-center study to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and duration of effect of RT002 injectable for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines.

Scheduled data presentation at IMCAS World Congress 2017:

Podium Presentation: "Outcome Assessment of Glabellar Line Severity Grade in the BELMONT Study, January 29, 11:30 am, New Tech: R&D, Focus Session 201  Room 6

Vince Bertucci, MD, Division of Dermatology, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada, will present final data from the BELMONT Phase 2 active comparator and placebo-controlled study of RT002 injectable for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines in adults.

"The BELMONT study delivered compelling data demonstrating increased subject response rates and extended duration of effect from RT002 when compared to the market leading, short-acting neurotoxin, said Dan Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer at Revance. "We drew heavily from the BELMONT study results and discussions with the regulatory authorities to design the protocol and endpoints for our SAKURA Phase 3 pivotal trials, which are actively enrolling today and are expected to readout later this year.

In other medical conference news, Revance announced honors received at the TOXINS 2017 international conference (Madrid, Spain, January 18-21, 2017). On January 21, lead author Dr. Cynthia L. Comella, Professor in the Department of Neurological Sciences at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, was awarded best clinical poster abstract for reporting results from Revances Phase 2 open-label, dose-escalating study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of RT002 injectable in isolated cervical dystonia, results which she also presented at podium.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance, a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company, is committed to the advancement of remarkable science. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology, orthopedics and neurology. Revances science is based upon a proprietary peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revances initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the companys highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

The companys lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines, cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis with the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of its proprietary peptide technology platform. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.

