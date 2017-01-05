BIOCORP Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in January 2017

Regulatory News:
BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR / PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, today announces that management will participate in the upcoming events outlined below:
- J.P. Morgan 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, January 9 to 12, 2017 - San Francisco (CA, USA).
- Invest Securities Biomed Event, held on January 26, 2017 Salons Hoche, Paris (France).
Please contact BIOCORP at investisseurs@biocorp.fr to arrange a meeting at any of these events.
ABOUT BIOCORP
Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, Biocorp is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as Innovative Company by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, Biocorp is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, Biocorp continues to innovate in the area of medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 44 employees.
Biocorp is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).
For more information, please visit: www.biocorp.fr
Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105006004/en/
