05.01.2017 18:30
Bewerten
 (0)

BIOCORP Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in January 2017

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Top Themen Heute

Digitalwährung Bitcoin bricht nach Rekordhoch einDeutsche Bank zahlt 95 Millionen Dollar in US-SteuerstreitChancen für 2017: Top-Investments für Ihr Depot

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065  ALCOR / PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, today announces that management will participate in the upcoming events outlined below:

  • J.P. Morgan 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, January 9 to 12, 2017 - San Francisco (CA, USA).
  • Invest Securities Biomed Event, held on January 26, 2017  Salons Hoche, Paris (France).

Please contact BIOCORP at investisseurs@biocorp.fr to arrange a meeting at any of these events.

ABOUT BIOCORP
Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, Biocorp is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as Innovative Company by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, Biocorp is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, Biocorp continues to innovate in the area of medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 44 employees.
Biocorp is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065  ALCOR).

For more information, please visit: www.biocorp.fr
Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Biocorp Production SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Biocorp Production SA NewsRSS Feed
Biocorp Production SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Biocorp Production SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Biocorp Production SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Biocorp Production SA News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und GEWINNEN im Januar
UBS: Adidas AG: Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
DZ BANK  BASF: gute Aussichten für das Jahr 2017
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: BASF, Danone, Beiersdorf,...
HSBC: USD-Index (Monthly) - EUR: Vor dem nächsten Kursrutsch?
ING Markets: DAX - Noch wird die Inflation ignoriert, aber ...
Commerzbank: DAX  Im Konsoldierungsmodus!
Das Börsenjahr 2017: Die wikifolio-Trader blicken gespannt auf Trump und die Fed
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Biocorp Production SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Biocorp Production SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Warren Buffetts Beste: Die fünf größten Positionen des Börsenaltmeisters - und was bei den Aktien noch drin ist
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
DAX: Wie weit die Neujahrsrallye noch laufen kann
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Reich mit Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2017
News von
Das ist Bill Gates' abgelegenes Multi-Millionen-Dollar-Luxusresort
Profi-Investor George Soros warnt: "Trump ist ein Hochstapler und ein Möchtegern-Diktator"
Neues Gesetz: Franzosen dürfen ihre Telefone abschalten und den Feierabend genießen
Karriereexpertin: So sollten Profile bei Xing oder LinkedIn tatsächlich formuliert werden
Bewerbung beim Auswärtigen Amt: Wer schafft den härtesten Auswahltest Deutschlands?

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt erneut unbewegt -- Bitcoin bricht nach Rekordhoch ein -- US-Steuerstreit: Deutsche Bank zahlt 95 Millionen Dollar -- Macy's, Dürr, VW, Fed im Fokus

Wandel der Automobilbranche wird Europa Tausende Jobs kosten. Amazon plant fliegende Warenhäuser. Stimmung der US-Dienstleister stagniert im Dezember. Monsanto vor Übernahme durch Bayer mit Gewinn. Beschäftigung im US-Privatsektor wächst schwächer als erwartet. Qatar Airways verzichtet auf A320neo von Airbus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Rohstoffe: Performer 2016
Welche Commodities entwickelten sich 2016 am stärksten?
Jetzt durchklicken
TecDAX-Unternehmen 2016
So lieferten die TecDAX-Riesen im vergangenen Jahr ab
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Zertifikatestruktur erscheint Ihnen in der gegenwärtigen Marktphase am interessantesten?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio