03.01.2017 20:02
Bewerten
 (0)

Beyond Gaming: Acer Launches Consumer Notebook with Tobii Eye Tracking

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tobii AB7,18 EUR 0,24%A111E5 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Apple, SAP, Nintendo & Co.: Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016Privatanleger aufgepasst: Droht das Aus für den CFD-Handel?Carl Icahn: Ein Pokerspieler für Trumps Tisch

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking, today announced its integration in the latest consumer notebook from Acer - the Aspire V 17 Nitro Black Edition. The Aspire V 17 Nitro will integrate Tobiis IS4 eye tracking platform, enabling smoother workflows, more intuitive controls in Windows 10, and new levels of game immersion.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103006118/en/

The Aspire V 17 Nitro is the first laptop to bring together Tobii's eye tracking technology and Micr ...

The Aspire V 17 Nitro is the first laptop to bring together Tobii's eye tracking technology and Microsoft's Precision Touchpad (PTP) platform. The combination of eye tracking and a PTP touchpad creates a "virtual touchscreen" experience that delivers new levels of natural interaction and productivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Acer is committed to bringing the latest technologies in time to the market, and we are glad to work with Tobii to continue delivering on that promise," said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "With eye-tracking, the performance-oriented Aspire V 17 Nitro Black Edition not only allows deeper immersion while gaming, but also more intuitive navigation for everyday productivity."

"The Acer V 17 Nitro is the worlds first laptop with eye tracking focusing on general consumer computing. It is very exciting to see eye tracking make its way from peripherals to gaming notebooks, gaming monitors, smartphones and now also to premium general computing laptops. This has all happened in the course of the past year. Acer is already a significant integration partner with its Predator gaming line, and we are very happy to see this partnership continue to develop, said Oscar Werner, President for Tobii Tech.

Unveiled today, the Acer Aspire V 17 Nitro is a premium notebook designed for productivity and entertainment and created for those pursuing an outstanding media experience in a portable form factor. The Aspire V 17 Nitro is the first laptop to bring together Tobiis eye tracking technology and Microsofts Precision Touchpad (PTP) platform. The combination of eye tracking and a PTP touchpad creates a "virtual touchscreen experience that delivers new levels of natural interaction and productivity. Features include:

  • Touch @ Gaze: place your finger on the touchpad and the mouse pointer appears where you want it.
  • Scroll @ Gaze: swipe two fingers on the touch pad to automatically scroll in the window you are looking at.
  • Zoom @ Gaze: look at an area and pinch inwards on the touchpad to zoom in and pinch outwards to zoom out.
  • App Switcher: Hold the alt + tab keys to display all open programs, glance at the one you want to open and release alt + tab to be taken to that program.

Acer Aspire V 17 Nitro owners can also get more immersive gaming experiences in over 45 eye tracking enhanced games at www.TobiiGaming.com including, WATCH_DOGS 2, Steep, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Tom Clancys The Division and Elite: Dangerous. Several new eye tracking enhanced games are added monthly. Tobii expects 100 eye tracking enhanced games to be available by the end of 2017, including several more upcoming AAA titles.

There are no binding volume commitments from Acer for eye-tracking platforms and deliveries will be done in pace with sales of the Aspire V 17 Nitro. V Nitro 17 is planned to be available in February. For more information about the product, see www.acer.com.

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking. Our vision is a world where all technology works in harmony with natural human behavior. Tobii operates through three business units: Tobii Dynavox makes specially designed computers that are controlled by eye movement or touch screens for use by people with special needs due to spinal cord injuries, CP, ALS or other medical conditions. Tobii Pro develops and sells eye-tracking equipment and services used today by more than 3,000 companies and 2,000 research institutions, including all of the worlds 50 highest ranked universities. Tobii Tech provides Tobiis technology for new volume markets such as computer games, personal computers, virtual reality and smartphones. Tobii is headquartered in Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). The group has over 700 employees. For more information, please visit www.tobii.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Tobii AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle2
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Tobii NewsRSS Feed
Tobii zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Tobii AB

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Tobii News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Tobii News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
UBS: US-focused Infrastructure Basket: Auf die Trump-Konjunktur setzen
DZ BANK: DAIMLER: Anhaltende Absatzdynamik bei PKW und Vans
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
HSBC: Dow Jones Industrial Average (Daily) - Potenzierte Rückschlagsgefahr
ING Markets: DAX - Scheinbar alles klar, aber ...
Commerzbank: DAX im Höhenflug  Anleger aufgepasst!
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Zalando - Wie der Online-Händler seine Gewinn­margen kräftig steigern will!
Der Einkauf von Waren im Internet gehört zu den Megatrends des 21. Jahrhunderts. Laut einer Erhebung des Digitalverbands Bitkom shoppen 98% aller Internet-Nutzer inzwischen online, wobei mehr als drei Viertel mehrmals im Monat Produkte über das Internet ordern. Lesen Sie in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins, warum Zalando zu den Profiteuren dieses Megatrends gehört und wie es seine Gewinnmargen weiter steigern will.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Tobii-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Tobii Peer Group News

30.12.16Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC). increase in the number of shares
20.12.16Fingerprint Cards' touch sensor FPC1025 featured in Samsung's new Notebook 9 PC line
12.12.16Precise Biometrics Enters into Agreement with VKANSEE for the Licensing of Precise BioMatch™ Mobile
08.12.16Fingerprint Cards drops 15% after cutting revenue forecast
08.12.16Fingerprint Cards communicates guidance for 2017
08.12.16Fingerprint Cards adjusts its 2016 revenue forecast
02.12.16Nasdaq Stockholm Disciplinary Committee orders Fingerprint Cards AB to pay fine corresponding to two annual fees
01.12.16Fingerprint Cards launches ultra-thin fingerprint touch sensors for smart cards
30.11.16Precise Biometrics: Precise BioMatch™ Mobile deployed in smartphone from Chinese vendor
28.11.16Fingerprint Cards cancels extra general meeting
News von
Reich mit Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2017
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Hohe Dividendenrendite plus Kurspotenzial - mit diesen fünf Aktien geht beides
News von
Das hat Warren Buffett zum Thema Neujahrsvorsätze zu sagen
Das könnte Amazon wirklich mit seinem Supermarkt vorhaben
Sicherheitsfirma warnt: iPhones schicken die Anrufhistorie an Apple
Von der Milliardärin zur Bittstellerin: Der tiefe Fall einer deutschen Unternehmerin
Goldman-Sachs-Mitarbeiterin: Mein Nebenjob macht mich besser in meinem Hauptberuf

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leicht schwächer -- Trump droht GM -- Abgasskandal: Sammelklage für europäische VW-Kunden -- Medigene, RIB Software im Fokus

Ford stoppt Pläne für Werk in Mexiko nach Trump-Kritik. Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit 2003. Türkische Lira fällt auf neues Rekordtief. Stimmung in Chinas Industrie im Dezember überraschend positiv. Verkauf geretteter italienischer Banken verzögert sich offenbar. Deutschlands Inflation steigt auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2013.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Rohstoffe: Performer 2016
Welche Commodities entwickelten sich 2016 am stärksten?
Jetzt durchklicken
TecDAX-Unternehmen 2016
So lieferten die TecDAX-Riesen im vergangenen Jahr ab
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Vor dem Weihnachtsfest greifen die Deutschen traditionell tief in die Taschen. Wie viel geben Sie dieses Jahr für Geschenke aus?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio