Biocorp: 2017 Financial Calendar

Regulatory News:
BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR / PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, announces its financial reporting schedule for 2017*:
|Publication
|Date*
|2016 full-year results
|
Thursday, April 6th, 2017
Before the market opening
|Annual shareholders meeting
|
Wednesday, May 10th, 2017
|2017 first-half results
|
Thursday, Septembre 28th, 2017
After the market close
*This schedule is indicative and subject to change.
ABOUT BIOCORP
Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, Biocorp is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as Innovative Company by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, Biocorp is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, Biocorp continues to innovate in the area of medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 44 employees.
Biocorp is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).
For more information, please visit: www.biocorp.fr
Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005739/en/
