CORRECTING and REPLACING: Stallergenes Greer Announces Its 2016 Full Year Results

Under the section titled "2017 Business Outlook and Guidance," the first
bullet should read: Total revenue growth of c.30-45% to 240-270m
(instead of Total revenue growth of c.35-45% to 250-270m)
Stallergenes Greer Announces Its 2016 Full Year Results
Stallergenes Greer plc (the "Company) (Paris:STAGR) (Euronext Paris:
STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for
respiratory allergies, today announced its full year results for the
year ended 31 December 2016. The results were reviewed and agreed by the
Companys Board of Directors on 29 March 2017.
|
FY 2016 Financial Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
H1 2016
|
|
H2 2016
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
FY 2015
|
|
FY 2015
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
Pro forma (unaudited)1
|
|
Audited
|
Net sales
|
|
78.0
|
|
108.2
|
|
186.2
|
|
272.9
|
|
81.7
|
Other revenue
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
Gross margin
|
|
34.7
|
|
66.4
|
|
101.1
|
|
182.9
|
|
43.8
|
EBIT before transformation costs
|
|
(57.1)
|
|
(35.4)
|
|
(92.5)
|
|
(19.4)
|
|
(64.7)
|
EBITDA2
|
|
(45.1)
|
|
(22.6)
|
|
(67.7)
|
|
n/a
|
|
(53.4)
|
Net profit/(loss)
|
|
(39.0)
|
|
(21.5)
|
|
(60.5)
|
|
(8.8)
|
|
(49.3)
Fereydoun Firouz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stallergenes
Greer, commented:
"Stallergenes Greer progressed strongly in FY 2016, our first year as
a consolidated Group, meeting the three strategic goals we set ourselves
at the beginning of the period. Namely, we invested in our manufacturing
and supply chain capabilities, generated increased demand for our
comprehensive product portfolio and strengthened our R&D pipeline.
Importantly, these were all achieved as a result of a committed,
transformed and stronger organization.
Our European and International sales and market share recovered in H2
2016 demonstrating good execution of our RESTART programme. In the US,
we are the leading Biopharmaceutical Company solely focused on allergy
immunotherapy.
Our ambition in 2017 and beyond is clear: establishing global
leadership in allergy immunotherapy and thus realising our purpose of
enabling people to live a life beyond allergy.
1 The unaudited pro forma consolidated income statement for
the year ended 31 December 2015 has been prepared on the basis that the
merger was effected on 1 January 2015.
2 EBITDA measure
introduced in 2016 to provide a better view on the underlying business
performance
H2 2016 and FY 2016 Financial Summary
For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016, the net sales decrease of
32% compared to the 2015 unaudited pro forma reflects the significant
impact of the temporary suspension of production and distribution of the
Groups manufacturing plant in Antony, France which ended on 1 February
2016. In the second half of 2016, Stallergenes Greers net sales
increased by 21% to 108.2 million compared to H2 2015 unaudited pro
forma sales. This growth was stimulated by the success of the RESTART
programme in Europe and the ongoing, rapid development of Stallergenes
Greers sales in North America, which were up 9% in H2 2016 compared to
unaudited pro forma H2 2015. As of 31 December 2016, Stallergenes Greer
was supplying more than 40 countries.
|
H2 2016 & FY 2016 Net Sales by Geography
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
H2 2016
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
H2 2015
|
|
FY 2015
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
Pro forma (unaudited)
|
|
Pro forma (unaudited)
|
Southern Europe
|
|
44.3
|
|
62.1
|
|
28.0
|
|
127.2
|
North & Central Europe
|
|
12.4
|
|
23.1
|
|
14.8
|
|
47.2
|
International markets
|
|
7.4
|
|
12.1
|
|
6.2
|
|
17.5
|
US
|
|
44.1
|
|
88.9
|
|
40.2
|
|
81.0
|
Net sales
|
|
108.2
|
|
186.2
|
|
89.2
|
|
272.9
European Business
In FY 2016, Southern Europe and North & Central Europe were the most
affected regions. Following the temporary suspension of production and
distribution of the plant in Antony, France and the related voluntary
recall of products originating from that facility, Stallergenes Greer
initiated RESTART (Restart Stallergenes Greer After Revalidation Task),
a programme designed to refine and rebuild the Company as a trusted
leader in allergy immunotherapy (AIT), RESTART provided confirmation to
patients, physicians and other stakeholders about the quality and
reliability of the Groups commercial, medical and technical operations
capabilities; re-established supply of diagnostics and therapeutics; and
shortened lead times for product delivery. Ultimately, in the ramp-up of
the 2016/2017 allergy season, Stallergenes Greer achieved significant
share gains translating quality, manufacturing and supply chain
processes into customer value.
In H2 2016, net sales in Southern Europe more than doubled to 44.3
million compared to unaudited pro forma net sales of 17.8 million in H1
2016 and 28.0 million in H2 2015 (pro forma). The North and Central
Europe region reported a sales decrease of 16% to 12.4 million in H2
2016 compared to unaudited pro forma net sales of 14.8m in the same
period of 2015. Stallergenes Greer estimates that the Group regained in
H2 2016 more than 15 points share gains in the European tablet market
compared to the beginning of the year.
International Business
The FY 2016 International business performance was affected overall by
the temporary suspension of production and distribution in Antony. In H2
2016, the Groups International markets reported pro forma sales growth
of 19% to 7.4 million due to the successful implementation of RESTART,
a strong overall performance in Russia and the launch of ACTAIR® in
Japan and Australia.
US Business
In the US, sales increased 10% driven across all product families
including subcutaneous, sublingual, veterinary and other products. H2
2016 performance was strong with total reported sales up 10% to 44.1
million from H2 2015 unaudited pro forma sales of 40.2 million.
In more detail, subcutaneous therapies continue to be the largest source
of revenue in the US 73% of the regions sales in the period ended
31 December 2016. The Group invested substantially in the promotional
efforts behind ORALAIR®. Results of this investment have
shown a strong increase in market share during the year 2016 with
ORALAIR exiting the year with 21% NRx share (new prescriptions), up from
14% at the end of 2015.
|
H2 2016 & FY 2016 Net Sales by Product Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
H2 2016
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
H2 2015
|
|
FY 2015
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
Pro forma (unaudited)
|
|
Pro forma (unaudited)
|
Sublingual
|
|
58.4
|
|
85.7
|
|
37.5
|
|
159.4
|
Subcutaneous
|
|
33.8
|
|
68.0
|
|
34.0
|
|
77.3
|
Other products
|
|
10.0
|
|
21.1
|
|
11.5
|
|
24.9
|
Veterinary
|
|
6.0
|
|
11.4
|
|
6.2
|
|
11.3
|
Net sales
|
|
108.2
|
|
186.2
|
|
89.2
|
|
272.9
Sublingual Products
FY 2016 sublingual products sales declined 46% to 85.7 million from
2015 unaudited pro forma sales as ORALAIR became available to
prescribers and patients from February 2016, whilst the liquid drop
STALORAL® became available in late March in France and late
April in other countries. In Europe and International markets, the
sublingual product category was the most impacted by the events in
Antony.
H2 2016 Stallergenes Greers sublingual products sales increased by 56%
to 58.4 million compared to the unaudited pro forma H2 2015, including
ORALAIR and ACTAIR tablets as well as STALORAL.
Subcutaneous Products
FY 2016 subcutaneous product sales, which include ALUSTAL®,
PHOSTAL®, ALYOSTAL®, ALBEY® and GREER
EXTRACTS®, were reported at 68.0 million, a 12% decrease
from unaudited pro forma net sales of 77.3 million in FY 2015. In H2
2016, the sales of the division are stable compared to H2 2015.
In Europe and International markets, production and distribution of
subcutaneous products resumed in Q4 2016 in a limited number of
countries and product references. In the US, subcutaneous sales were
strong and reinforced the Groups leadership in this region with a 52%
market share.
Other Products
Other products including diagnostics and ancillary products declined 15%
in 2016 mainly related to a decrease of diagnostic products in the
Europe and International region. The segment totalled sales of 10.0
million in H2 2016, compared to 11.5 million in H2 2015 on an unaudited
pro forma basis.
Veterinary Products
In FY 2016, veterinary sales increased 1% to 11.4 million compared to
unaudited pro forma 2015 as the Group is exploring opportunities to
leverage bulk extracts to expand an attractive ancillary niche.
Veterinary product sales reached 6.0 million in H2 2016, a decrease of
3% compared to H2 2015 on an unaudited pro forma basis.
Research and Development
Stallergenes Greer is committed to developing innovative therapies for
major respiratory allergies and invested 52.8 million in R&D,
principally funding STARG320, the Groups Phase III global multi-center
clinical trial for house dust mite (HDM) induced allergic rhinitis.
Currently, more than 2,760 patients are enrolled in sublingual clinical
studies worldwide.
In April 2016, Stallergenes Greers partner Shionogi & Co. Ltd. reported
positive results for the Phase II clinical study of its sublingual
immunotherapy tablet for the treatment of seasonal Japanese
Cedar-induced allergic rhinitis (STAGR120). The study which was
conducted in Japan achieved its primary efficacy endpoint with all
treated groups demonstrating a positive, statistically significant
difference on the Average Rhino conjunctivitis Total Symptom Score
(ARTSS) versus the placebo group and the safety profiles were favourable
overall.
In April 2016, Stallergenes Greer received the approval for ACTAIR, its
immunotherapy tablet for the treatment of house dust mite (HDM) induced
respiratory allergy, from the Australian health authorities (Therapeutic
Goods Administration).
In November 2016, Stallergenes Greer announced collaboration with the
Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford
University to identify potential biomarkers of AIT efficacy. The primary
goal of the collaboration is to assess the impact of peanut oral
immunotherapy on biological parameters.
Operating and Financial Review
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
H1 2016
|
|
H2 2016
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
FY 2015
|
|
FY 2015
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Audited
|
|
Pro forma (unaudited)
|
|
Reported
|
Gross margin
|
|
34.7
|
|
66.4
|
|
101.1
|
|
182.9
|
|
43.8
|
as % of net sales
|
|
44%
|
|
61%
|
|
54%
|
|
67%
|
|
54%
|
EBIT before transformation
|
|
(57.1)
|
|
(35.4)
|
|
(92.5)
|
|
(19.4)
|
|
(64.7)
|
EBITDA
|
|
(45.1)
|
|
(22.6)
|
|
(67.7)
|
|
n/a
|
|
(53.4)
|
Net profit/(loss)
|
|
(39.0)
|
|
(21.5)
|
|
(60.5)
|
|
(8.8)
|
|
(49.3)
The Groups FY 2016 gross margin of 101.1 million represented 54% of
net sales, compared to 67% in FY 2015 unaudited pro forma, a direct
consequence of the temporary suspension of production, distribution and
the product recall, while costs continued to be incurred.
Stallergenes Greer published a FY 2016 operating loss (EBIT) before
transformation costs of 92.5 million, in comparison with an unaudited
pro forma operating loss before transformation costs of 19.4 million in
FY 2015. This result includes investments in the resolution of the
temporary production and distribution suspension and the voluntary
product recall, the Groups investment in the ORALAIR US opportunity and
the establishment of the Groups headquarters in London (United Kingdom)
and Cambridge, Massachusetts (US).
In FY 2016, the Groups transformation costs of 3.5 million (2015: 9.2
million) reflect those incurred as part of the restructuring of some
subsidiaries, mainly in Europe, in response to the decrease in business
following the temporary suspension of the activities.
The EBITDA for the second half of the year 2016 totalled (22.6)
million, a significant improvement compared to an EBITDA of (45.1)
million in the first half year of 2016, reflecting significantly
improved sales and the positive impact of the effective operating cost
management.
As of 31 December 2016, Group shareholders equity were 489.2 million
(December 31, 2015: 540.0 million). This highlights that the Group
remains in a strong position financially despite the challenges it has
faced.
In November 2016, the Group signed a 50 million three-year
multicurrency Revolving Loan Facility. As of 31 December 2016, the Group
had drawn $17.0 million (15.5 million) against this facility.
As of 31 December 2016, the Group had "cash and cash equivalents" of
71.3 million. In addition, the Group has limited external debt with an
outstanding debt balance of 23.1 million.
Shareholder Remuneration
Stallergenes Greer aims to balance the appropriate cash returns to
equity holders with the requirement of maintaining a balanced and sound
financial position, while continuing to invest in its growth strategy.
Accordingly the Board of Directors will not recommend at the Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders on 8 June 2017 the distribution of a
dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2016.
Significant Events After the End of the 2016 Reporting Period
No significant events occurred after the end of the 2016 reporting
period.
2017 Business Outlook and Guidance
FY 2016 financial results and year-end momentum confirmed that
Stallergenes Greers turnaround is on course as the Group regained trust
of patients, healthcare professionals and health authorities. This is a
consequence of investments in 2016 in the Groups organization,
technical operations, quality and IT.
Stallergenes Greers ambitions are clear: regain market leadership and
restore profitability. In 2017, the Group is focusing on finalizing the
RESTART programme, realizing US ORALAIR market share gains, targeting
key growth markets while continuing to right-size cost base,
strengthening the balance sheet and efficiently manage cash.
Stallergenes Greers financial objectives for 2017 are as follows:
-
Total revenue growth of c.30-45% to 240-270m
-
EBITDA positive
Webcast and Conference Call Information
The company will host an Investors and Analysts meeting on 30 March
2017. The event will also be available via live webcast at 2.00 pm CET /
1.00 pm BST / 8.00 am EDT. The webcast will be available via the
following link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/eucn8utk
Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference to register,
download and install any necessary audio software.
Financial Calendar
-
28 April 2017 - Annual Report Filing
-
8 June 2017 - Annual General Meeting
-
30 August 2017 - H1 2017 Results
ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC
Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer Plc is a global
healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of
allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy
immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the
parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is
in the U.S.) and Stallergenes S.A.S. (whose registered office is in
France).
Trading information
Name: Stallergenes Greer
ISIN:
GB00BZ21RF93 1 - Ticker: STAGR
ICB classification 4577
Market:
Euronext Paris regulated market
Additional information is available
at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com
This document (including information incorporated by reference in
this document), oral statements made and other information published by
the Company contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with
respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and
businesses of the Company. These statements can be identified by the use
of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "project,"
"estimated," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may" or the negative of any
of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology
indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These
forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they
relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the
future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic
situations and business conditions, including legal and product
evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in
competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in
the Company's 2015 annual report published on 29 April 2016 on the
Company's website (www.stallergenesgreer.com).
Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements, due to various factors. Save as required by applicable law,
neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to
update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any
such update.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Condensed consolidated income statement as of 31 December 2016
Condensed consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2016
Consolidated cash flow statement
Unaudited pro forma consolidated sales breakdown
Unaudited pro forma consolidated income statement
The financial information set out above does not constitute the
Companys financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2016 or
2015 but is derived from those statements. Financial statements for 2015
have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and those for 2016
will be delivered following the Companys annual general meeting. The
auditor has reported on those statements; their report was unqualified,
did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not
contain statements under Section 498 (2) or (3) Companies Act 2006 or
equivalent preceding legislation. While the financial information
included in this preliminary announcement has been computed in
accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), this
announcement itself does not contain sufficient information to comply
with IFRS.
The company published full financial statements that comply with
IFRS, on its internet site.
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on
29 March 2017.
Condensed consolidated income statement as of 31 December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands
|
|
31 December 2016
|
|
|
31 December 2015*
|
Net sales
|
|
186,247
|
|
|
81,748
|
Other revenue
|
|
141
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
186,388
|
|
|
81,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
(85,331)
|
|
|
(37,966)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
101,057
|
|
|
43,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution costs
|
|
(11,783)
|
|
|
(8,561)
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
(63,943)
|
|
|
(32,639)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(67,316)
|
|
|
(44,112)
|
Other general expenses
|
|
(5,154)
|
|
|
(3,568)
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
(148,196)
|
|
|
(88,880)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before R&D
|
|
(47,139)
|
|
|
(45,024)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development costs (R&D)
|
|
(52,783)
|
|
|
(20,929)
|
R&D-related income
|
|
7,379
|
|
|
1,301
|
Net R&D costs
|
|
(45,404)
|
|
|
(19,628)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss before transformation costs
|
|
(92,543)
|
|
|
(64,652)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transformation costs
|
|
(3,506)
|
|
|
(9,211)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(96,049)
|
|
|
(73,863)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
|
609
|
|
|
79
|
Financial expenses
|
|
(699)
|
|
|
(359)
|
Net financial expense
|
|
(90)
|
|
|
(280)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax and associates
|
|
(96,139)
|
|
|
(74,143)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
35,773
|
|
|
24,889
|
Share of loss from associated companies
|
|
(156)
|
|
|
(27)
|
Loss for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
(60,522)
|
|
|
(49,281)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group share of net loss
|
|
(60,522)
|
|
|
(49,281)
* The result of the Group includes Stallergenes Greer Holdings Inc.
Group from 8 May 2015 and the Stallergenes SA Group from 8 September
2015. Net sales in 2015 include the full impact of the temporary
suspension and product recall including a provision against sales of
24 736 K. The 2016 net sales figure includes a 595k reversal of this
provision to cover credit notes issued.
Condensed consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands
|
|
31 December 2016
|
|
31 December 2015
|
Goodwill
|
|
216,550
|
|
210,844
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
90,428
|
|
101,716
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
80,304
|
|
78,059
|
Non-current financial assets
|
|
6,011
|
|
19,835
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
35,377
|
|
4,447
|
Non-current assets
|
|
428,670
|
|
414,901
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
63,786
|
|
59,362
|
Trade receivables
|
|
41,826
|
|
29,669
|
Current financial asset
|
|
13
|
|
2
|
Other current assets
|
|
8,810
|
|
14,034
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
15,997
|
|
17,608
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
71,262
|
|
150,183
|
Current assets
|
|
201,694
|
|
270,858
|
Total assets
|
|
630,364
|
|
685,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands
|
|
31 December 2016
|
|
31 December 2015
|
Share capital
|
|
19,788
|
|
19,788
|
Share premium
|
|
539
|
|
539
|
Merger and contribution premium
|
|
342,149
|
|
343,904
|
Revaluation reserve
|
|
-
|
|
(1,158)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
126,733
|
|
176,908
|
Group shareholders equity
|
|
489,209
|
|
539,981
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
489,209
|
|
539,981
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for employee retirement obligations and related benefits
|
|
4,488
|
|
5,333
|
Non-current provisions
|
|
1,651
|
|
758
|
Non-current financial liabilities
|
|
6,753
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
17,750
|
|
25,692
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
30,642
|
|
31,783
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
26,658
|
|
27,612
|
Current provisions
|
|
3,180
|
|
4,922
|
Current financial liabilities
|
|
16,366
|
|
17,669
|
Income tax payable
|
|
1,217
|
|
1,549
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
63,092
|
|
62,243
|
Current liabilities
|
|
110,513
|
|
113,995
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
630,364
|
|
685,759
Consolidated cash flow statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands
|
|
31 December 2016
|
|
31 December 2015
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating result
|
|
(96,049)
|
|
(73,863)
|
Amortisation and depreciation charges
|
|
25,247
|
|
12,892
|
Allowance / (reversal) of impairment losses
|
|
2,435
|
|
(99)
|
Change in provisions
|
|
(1,096)
|
|
3,390
|
Share-based payments
|
|
1,117
|
|
195
|
Capital losses from disposal of assets
|
|
578
|
|
3,980
|
Financial losses excluding interests
|
|
56
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross operating result (EBITDA)
|
|
(67,712)
|
|
(53,434)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(2,454)
|
|
(3,791)
|
Change in working capital of operating activities
|
|
(7,244)
|
|
18,116
|
Change in deferred income
|
|
(675)
|
|
882
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
|
(78,085)
|
|
(38,227)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition or increase in non-current assets
|
|
(22,015)
|
|
(17,268)
|
Cash acquired on combinations under common control
|
|
-
|
|
196,387
|
Proceeds from sale of non-current assets*
|
|
19,509
|
|
2,018
|
Change in working capital of investment activities
|
|
(2,547)
|
|
6,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow from investing activities
|
|
(5,053)
|
|
187,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow after investing activities
|
|
(83,138)
|
|
149,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares
|
|
-
|
|
561
|
Treasury shares transactions
|
|
20
|
|
(1,279)
|
Net financial interest paid
|
|
(583)
|
|
(351)
|
Use / (repayment) of bank overdrafts
|
|
(133)
|
|
357
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
|
(17,018)
|
|
(1,936)
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
22,115
|
|
3,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow from financing activities
|
|
4,401
|
|
442
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(78,737)
|
|
149,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ cash and cash equivalents opening balance
|
|
150,183
|
|
58
|
-/+ effect of translation adjustment on foreign currency
denominated cash
|
|
(184)
|
|
353
|
= cash and cash equivalents closing balance
|
|
71,262
|
|
150,183
* Included within proceeds from sale of non-current assets are the
proceeds from sale of the DBV Technologies shares of 16,834k.
Unaudited pro forma consolidated sales breakdown
Net sales by product type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 months to 30 June1
|
|
6 months to 31 December1
|
|
Total2
|
millions
|
|
2016
|
|
2015
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
2016
|
|
2015
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
20163
|
|
20153
|
|
Pro forma
|
Sublingual route
|
|
27.3
|
|
0.1
|
|
121.9
|
|
58.4
|
|
21.0
|
|
37.5
|
|
85.7
|
|
21.1
|
|
159.4
|
Subcutaneous route
|
|
34.2
|
|
9.3
|
|
43.3
|
|
33.8
|
|
31.0
|
|
34.0
|
|
68.0
|
|
40.3
|
|
77.3
|
Other products
|
|
11.1
|
|
1.7
|
|
13.4
|
|
10.0
|
|
10.8
|
|
11.5
|
|
21.1
|
|
12.5
|
|
24.9
|
Veterinary
|
|
5.4
|
|
1.6
|
|
5.1
|
|
6.0
|
|
6.2
|
|
6.2
|
|
11.4
|
|
7.8
|
|
11.3
|
Net sales
|
|
78.0
|
|
12.7
|
|
183.7
|
|
108.2
|
|
69.0
|
|
89.2
|
|
186.2
|
|
81.7
|
|
272.9
Net sales by geographic segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 months to 30 June1
|
|
6 months to 31 December1
|
|
Total2
|
millions
|
|
2016
|
|
2015
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
2016
|
|
2015
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
20163
|
|
20153
|
|
Pro forma
|
Southern Europe (i)
|
|
17.8
|
|
0.6
|
|
99.2
|
|
44.3
|
|
15.4
|
|
28.0
|
|
62.1
|
|
16.0
|
|
127.2
|
Northern & Central Europe (ii)
|
|
10.7
|
|
0.2
|
|
32.4
|
|
12.4
|
|
9.7
|
|
14.8
|
|
23.1
|
|
9.9
|
|
47.2
|
International markets
|
|
4.7
|
|
0.3
|
|
11.3
|
|
7.4
|
|
3.4
|
|
6.2
|
|
12.1
|
|
3.7
|
|
17.5
|
United States
|
|
44.8
|
|
11.6
|
|
40.8
|
|
44.1
|
|
40.5
|
|
40.2
|
|
88.9
|
|
52.1
|
|
81.0
|
Net sales
|
|
78.0
|
|
12.7
|
|
183.7
|
|
108.2
|
|
69.0
|
|
89.2
|
|
186.2
|
|
81.7
|
|
272.9
(i) Portugal, Spain, France and Italy
(ii) Including Greece and
Switzerland
1 The individual six-month results have not been audited
2
The results for 2016 and 2015 have been audited. Pro forma results are
unaudited and are provided for illustrative purpose only.
3
The result of the Group includes the Stallergenes Greer Holdings, Inc.
Group from 8 May 2015 and the Stallergenes SA Group from 8 September
2015. Net sales in 2015 include the full impact of the temporary
suspension and product recall including a provision against sales of
24 736 K.. The 2016 net sales figure includes a 0.6m utilisation of
this provision to cover credit notes issued.
Unaudited pro forma consolidated income statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 months to 30 June1
|
|
6 months to 31 December1
|
|
Total2
|
In millions
|
|
2016
|
|
2015
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
2016
|
|
2015
|
|
Pro forma
|
|
20163
|
|
20153
|
|
Pro forma
|
Net sales
|
|
78.0
|
|
12.7
|
|
183.7
|
|
108.2
|
|
69.0
|
|
89.2
|
|
186.2
|
|
81.7
|
|
272.9
|
Other revenue
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
Total revenues
|
|
78.1
|
|
12.7
|
|
183.8
|
|
108.3
|
|
69.1
|
|
89.3
|
|
186.4
|
|
81.8
|
|
273.1
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
(43.4)
|
|
(5.1)
|
|
(46.7)
|
|
(41.9)
|
|
(32.9)
|
|
(43.5)
|
|
(85.3)
|
|
(38.0)
|
|
(90.2)
|
Gross margin
|
|
34.7
|
|
7.6
|
|
137.1
|
|
66.4
|
|
36.2
|
|
45.8
|
|
101.1
|
|
43.8
|
|
182.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
(71.3)
|
|
(8.4)
|
|
(74.1)
|
|
(76.9)
|
|
(80.5)
|
|
(95.3)
|
|
(148.2)
|
|
(88.9)
|
|
(169.4)
|
Loss/(profit) before R&D
|
|
(36.6)
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
63.0
|
|
(10.5)
|
|
(44.3)
|
|
(49.5)
|
|
(47.1)
|
|
(45.1)
|
|
13.5
|
Research and development costs (R&D)
|
|
(25.1)
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
(25.3)
|
|
(27.7)
|
|
(20.2)
|
|
(27.1)
|
|
(52.8)
|
|
(20.9)
|
|
(52.4)
|
R&D-related income
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
16.3
|
|
2.8
|
|
1.3
|
|
3.2
|
|
7.4
|
|
1.3
|
|
19.5
|
Net R&D costs
|
|
(20.5)
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
(9.0)
|
|
(24.9)
|
|
(18.9)
|
|
(23.9)
|
|
(45.4)
|
|
(19.6)
|
|
(32.9)
|
Current operating (loss) / profit before transformation costs
|
|
(57.1)
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
54.0
|
|
(35.4)
|
|
(63.2)
|
|
(73.4)
|
|
(92.5)
|
|
(64.7)
|
|
(19.4)
|
Transformation costs
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
(6.6)
|
|
(11.0)
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
(2.6)
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
(3.5)
|
|
(9.2)
|
|
(12.4)
|
Operating (loss) / profit
|
|
(58.5)
|
|
(8.1)
|
|
43.0
|
|
(37.5)
|
|
(65.8)
|
|
(74.8)
|
|
(96.0)
|
|
(73.9)
|
|
(31.8)
|
Financial income
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.9
|
Financial expenses
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
(0.7)
|
Net financial (expense) / income
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
0.2
|
(Loss) / profit before tax and associates
|
|
(58.8)
|
|
(8.2)
|
|
43.4
|
|
(37.3)
|
|
(66.0)
|
|
(75.0)
|
|
(96.1)
|
|
(74.2)
|
|
(31.6)
|
Income tax
|
|
19.8
|
|
0.5
|
|
(14.7)
|
|
16.0
|
|
24.4
|
|
37.6
|
|
35.8
|
|
24.9
|
|
22.9
|
Share of (loss) / profit from associated companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
-
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) / profit
|
|
(39.0)
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
28.6
|
|
(21.5)
|
|
(41.6)
|
|
(37.4)
|
|
(60.5)
|
|
(49.3)
|
|
(8.8)
|
Attributable to minority interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) / profit
|
|
(39.0)
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
28.6
|
|
(21.5)
|
|
(41.6)
|
|
(37.4)
|
|
(60.5)
|
|
(49.3)
|
|
(8.8)
1 The individual six-month results have not been audited.
2
The results for 2016 and 2015 have been audited. Pro forma results
are unaudited and are provided for illustrative purpose only.
3
The result of the Group includes the Stallergenes Greer Holdings,
Inc. Group from 8 May 2015 and the Stallergenes SA Group from 8
September 2015. Net sales in 2015 include the full impact of the
temporary suspension and product recall including a provision against
sales of 24 736 K. The 2016 net sales figure includes a 0.6m
utilisation of this provision to cover credit notes issued.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170329006276/en/