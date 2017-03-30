CORRECTING and REPLACING: Stallergenes Greer Announces Its 2016 Full Year Results

Regulatory News:

Under the section titled "2017 Business Outlook and Guidance," the first bullet should read: Total revenue growth of c.30-45% to 240-270m (instead of Total revenue growth of c.35-45% to 250-270m)

Stallergenes Greer Announces Its 2016 Full Year Results

Stallergenes Greer plc (the "Company) (Paris:STAGR) (Euronext Paris: STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for respiratory allergies, today announced its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2016. The results were reviewed and agreed by the Companys Board of Directors on 29 March 2017.

FY 2016 Financial Highlights In  millions H1 2016 H2 2016 FY 2016 FY 2015 FY 2015 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Pro forma (unaudited)1 Audited Net sales 78.0 108.2 186.2 272.9 81.7 Other revenue 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 Gross margin 34.7 66.4 101.1 182.9 43.8 EBIT before transformation costs (57.1) (35.4) (92.5) (19.4) (64.7) EBITDA2 (45.1) (22.6) (67.7) n/a (53.4) Net profit/(loss) (39.0) (21.5) (60.5) (8.8) (49.3)

Fereydoun Firouz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stallergenes Greer, commented:

"Stallergenes Greer progressed strongly in FY 2016, our first year as a consolidated Group, meeting the three strategic goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the period. Namely, we invested in our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, generated increased demand for our comprehensive product portfolio and strengthened our R&D pipeline. Importantly, these were all achieved as a result of a committed, transformed and stronger organization.

Our European and International sales and market share recovered in H2 2016 demonstrating good execution of our RESTART programme. In the US, we are the leading Biopharmaceutical Company solely focused on allergy immunotherapy.

Our ambition in 2017 and beyond is clear: establishing global leadership in allergy immunotherapy and thus realising our purpose of enabling people to live a life beyond allergy.

1 The unaudited pro forma consolidated income statement for the year ended 31 December 2015 has been prepared on the basis that the merger was effected on 1 January 2015.

2 EBITDA measure introduced in 2016 to provide a better view on the underlying business performance

H2 2016 and FY 2016 Financial Summary

For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016, the net sales decrease of 32% compared to the 2015 unaudited pro forma reflects the significant impact of the temporary suspension of production and distribution of the Groups manufacturing plant in Antony, France which ended on 1 February 2016. In the second half of 2016, Stallergenes Greers net sales increased by 21% to 108.2 million compared to H2 2015 unaudited pro forma sales. This growth was stimulated by the success of the RESTART programme in Europe and the ongoing, rapid development of Stallergenes Greers sales in North America, which were up 9% in H2 2016 compared to unaudited pro forma H2 2015. As of 31 December 2016, Stallergenes Greer was supplying more than 40 countries.

H2 2016 & FY 2016 Net Sales by Geography In  millions H2 2016 FY 2016 H2 2015 FY 2015 Unaudited Audited Pro forma (unaudited) Pro forma (unaudited) Southern Europe 44.3 62.1 28.0 127.2 North & Central Europe 12.4 23.1 14.8 47.2 International markets 7.4 12.1 6.2 17.5 US 44.1 88.9 40.2 81.0 Net sales 108.2 186.2 89.2 272.9

European Business

In FY 2016, Southern Europe and North & Central Europe were the most affected regions. Following the temporary suspension of production and distribution of the plant in Antony, France and the related voluntary recall of products originating from that facility, Stallergenes Greer initiated RESTART (Restart Stallergenes Greer After Revalidation Task), a programme designed to refine and rebuild the Company as a trusted leader in allergy immunotherapy (AIT), RESTART provided confirmation to patients, physicians and other stakeholders about the quality and reliability of the Groups commercial, medical and technical operations capabilities; re-established supply of diagnostics and therapeutics; and shortened lead times for product delivery. Ultimately, in the ramp-up of the 2016/2017 allergy season, Stallergenes Greer achieved significant share gains translating quality, manufacturing and supply chain processes into customer value.

In H2 2016, net sales in Southern Europe more than doubled to 44.3 million compared to unaudited pro forma net sales of 17.8 million in H1 2016 and 28.0 million in H2 2015 (pro forma). The North and Central Europe region reported a sales decrease of 16% to 12.4 million in H2 2016 compared to unaudited pro forma net sales of 14.8m in the same period of 2015. Stallergenes Greer estimates that the Group regained in H2 2016 more than 15 points share gains in the European tablet market compared to the beginning of the year.

International Business

The FY 2016 International business performance was affected overall by the temporary suspension of production and distribution in Antony. In H2 2016, the Groups International markets reported pro forma sales growth of 19% to 7.4 million due to the successful implementation of RESTART, a strong overall performance in Russia and the launch of ACTAIR® in Japan and Australia.

US Business

In the US, sales increased 10% driven across all product families including subcutaneous, sublingual, veterinary and other products. H2 2016 performance was strong with total reported sales up 10% to 44.1 million from H2 2015 unaudited pro forma sales of 40.2 million.

In more detail, subcutaneous therapies continue to be the largest source of revenue in the US  73% of the regions sales  in the period ended 31 December 2016. The Group invested substantially in the promotional efforts behind ORALAIR®. Results of this investment have shown a strong increase in market share during the year 2016 with ORALAIR exiting the year with 21% NRx share (new prescriptions), up from 14% at the end of 2015.

H2 2016 & FY 2016 Net Sales by Product Type In  millions H2 2016 FY 2016 H2 2015 FY 2015 Unaudited Audited Pro forma (unaudited) Pro forma (unaudited) Sublingual 58.4 85.7 37.5 159.4 Subcutaneous 33.8 68.0 34.0 77.3 Other products 10.0 21.1 11.5 24.9 Veterinary 6.0 11.4 6.2 11.3 Net sales 108.2 186.2 89.2 272.9

Sublingual Products

FY 2016 sublingual products sales declined 46% to 85.7 million from 2015 unaudited pro forma sales as ORALAIR became available to prescribers and patients from February 2016, whilst the liquid drop STALORAL® became available in late March in France and late April in other countries. In Europe and International markets, the sublingual product category was the most impacted by the events in Antony.

H2 2016 Stallergenes Greers sublingual products sales increased by 56% to 58.4 million compared to the unaudited pro forma H2 2015, including ORALAIR and ACTAIR tablets as well as STALORAL.

Subcutaneous Products

FY 2016 subcutaneous product sales, which include ALUSTAL®, PHOSTAL®, ALYOSTAL®, ALBEY® and GREER EXTRACTS®, were reported at 68.0 million, a 12% decrease from unaudited pro forma net sales of 77.3 million in FY 2015. In H2 2016, the sales of the division are stable compared to H2 2015.

In Europe and International markets, production and distribution of subcutaneous products resumed in Q4 2016 in a limited number of countries and product references. In the US, subcutaneous sales were strong and reinforced the Groups leadership in this region with a 52% market share.

Other Products

Other products including diagnostics and ancillary products declined 15% in 2016 mainly related to a decrease of diagnostic products in the Europe and International region. The segment totalled sales of 10.0 million in H2 2016, compared to 11.5 million in H2 2015 on an unaudited pro forma basis.

Veterinary Products

In FY 2016, veterinary sales increased 1% to 11.4 million compared to unaudited pro forma 2015 as the Group is exploring opportunities to leverage bulk extracts to expand an attractive ancillary niche. Veterinary product sales reached 6.0 million in H2 2016, a decrease of 3% compared to H2 2015 on an unaudited pro forma basis.

Research and Development

Stallergenes Greer is committed to developing innovative therapies for major respiratory allergies and invested 52.8 million in R&D, principally funding STARG320, the Groups Phase III global multi-center clinical trial for house dust mite (HDM) induced allergic rhinitis. Currently, more than 2,760 patients are enrolled in sublingual clinical studies worldwide.

In April 2016, Stallergenes Greers partner Shionogi & Co. Ltd. reported positive results for the Phase II clinical study of its sublingual immunotherapy tablet for the treatment of seasonal Japanese Cedar-induced allergic rhinitis (STAGR120). The study which was conducted in Japan achieved its primary efficacy endpoint with all treated groups demonstrating a positive, statistically significant difference on the Average Rhino conjunctivitis Total Symptom Score (ARTSS) versus the placebo group and the safety profiles were favourable overall.

In April 2016, Stallergenes Greer received the approval for ACTAIR, its immunotherapy tablet for the treatment of house dust mite (HDM) induced respiratory allergy, from the Australian health authorities (Therapeutic Goods Administration).

In November 2016, Stallergenes Greer announced collaboration with the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University to identify potential biomarkers of AIT efficacy. The primary goal of the collaboration is to assess the impact of peanut oral immunotherapy on biological parameters.

Operating and Financial Review

In  millions H1 2016 H2 2016 FY 2016 FY 2015 FY 2015 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Pro forma (unaudited) Reported Gross margin 34.7 66.4 101.1 182.9 43.8 as % of net sales 44% 61% 54% 67% 54% EBIT before transformation (57.1) (35.4) (92.5) (19.4) (64.7) EBITDA (45.1) (22.6) (67.7) n/a (53.4) Net profit/(loss) (39.0) (21.5) (60.5) (8.8) (49.3)

The Groups FY 2016 gross margin of 101.1 million represented 54% of net sales, compared to 67% in FY 2015 unaudited pro forma, a direct consequence of the temporary suspension of production, distribution and the product recall, while costs continued to be incurred.

Stallergenes Greer published a FY 2016 operating loss (EBIT) before transformation costs of 92.5 million, in comparison with an unaudited pro forma operating loss before transformation costs of 19.4 million in FY 2015. This result includes investments in the resolution of the temporary production and distribution suspension and the voluntary product recall, the Groups investment in the ORALAIR US opportunity and the establishment of the Groups headquarters in London (United Kingdom) and Cambridge, Massachusetts (US).

In FY 2016, the Groups transformation costs of 3.5 million (2015: 9.2 million) reflect those incurred as part of the restructuring of some subsidiaries, mainly in Europe, in response to the decrease in business following the temporary suspension of the activities.

The EBITDA for the second half of the year 2016 totalled (22.6) million, a significant improvement compared to an EBITDA of (45.1) million in the first half year of 2016, reflecting significantly improved sales and the positive impact of the effective operating cost management.

As of 31 December 2016, Group shareholders equity were 489.2 million (December 31, 2015: 540.0 million). This highlights that the Group remains in a strong position financially despite the challenges it has faced.

In November 2016, the Group signed a 50 million three-year multicurrency Revolving Loan Facility. As of 31 December 2016, the Group had drawn $17.0 million (15.5 million) against this facility.

As of 31 December 2016, the Group had "cash and cash equivalents" of 71.3 million. In addition, the Group has limited external debt with an outstanding debt balance of 23.1 million.

Shareholder Remuneration

Stallergenes Greer aims to balance the appropriate cash returns to equity holders with the requirement of maintaining a balanced and sound financial position, while continuing to invest in its growth strategy. Accordingly the Board of Directors will not recommend at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 8 June 2017 the distribution of a dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2016.

Significant Events After the End of the 2016 Reporting Period

No significant events occurred after the end of the 2016 reporting period.

2017 Business Outlook and Guidance

FY 2016 financial results and year-end momentum confirmed that Stallergenes Greers turnaround is on course as the Group regained trust of patients, healthcare professionals and health authorities. This is a consequence of investments in 2016 in the Groups organization, technical operations, quality and IT.

Stallergenes Greers ambitions are clear: regain market leadership and restore profitability. In 2017, the Group is focusing on finalizing the RESTART programme, realizing US ORALAIR market share gains, targeting key growth markets while continuing to right-size cost base, strengthening the balance sheet and efficiently manage cash.

Stallergenes Greers financial objectives for 2017 are as follows:

Total revenue growth of c.30-45% to 240-270m

EBITDA positive

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Condensed consolidated income statement as of 31 December 2016

Condensed consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2016

Consolidated cash flow statement

Unaudited pro forma consolidated sales breakdown

Unaudited pro forma consolidated income statement

The financial information set out above does not constitute the Companys financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2016 or 2015 but is derived from those statements. Financial statements for 2015 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and those for 2016 will be delivered following the Companys annual general meeting. The auditor has reported on those statements; their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain statements under Section 498 (2) or (3) Companies Act 2006 or equivalent preceding legislation. While the financial information included in this preliminary announcement has been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), this announcement itself does not contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS.

The company published full financial statements that comply with IFRS, on its internet site.

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 29 March 2017.

Condensed consolidated income statement as of 31 December

 thousands 31 December 2016 31 December 2015* Net sales 186,247 81,748 Other revenue 141 74 Total revenues 186,388 81,822 Cost of goods sold (85,331) (37,966) Gross margin 101,057 43,856 Distribution costs (11,783) (8,561) Selling and marketing expenses (63,943) (32,639) Administrative expenses (67,316) (44,112) Other general expenses (5,154) (3,568) Selling, general and administrative expenses (148,196) (88,880) Loss before R&D (47,139) (45,024) Research and development costs (R&D) (52,783) (20,929) R&D-related income 7,379 1,301 Net R&D costs (45,404) (19,628) Operating loss before transformation costs (92,543) (64,652) Transformation costs (3,506) (9,211) Operating loss (96,049) (73,863) Financial income 609 79 Financial expenses (699) (359) Net financial expense (90) (280) Loss before tax and associates (96,139) (74,143) Income tax 35,773 24,889 Share of loss from associated companies (156) (27) Loss for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent (60,522) (49,281) Non-controlling interest Group share of net loss (60,522) (49,281)

* The result of the Group includes Stallergenes Greer Holdings Inc. Group from 8 May 2015 and the Stallergenes SA Group from 8 September 2015. Net sales in 2015 include the full impact of the temporary suspension and product recall including a provision against sales of 24 736 K. The 2016 net sales figure includes a 595k reversal of this provision to cover credit notes issued.

Condensed consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December

 thousands 31 December 2016 31 December 2015 Goodwill 216,550 210,844 Other intangible assets 90,428 101,716 Property, plant and equipment 80,304 78,059 Non-current financial assets 6,011 19,835 Deferred tax assets 35,377 4,447 Non-current assets 428,670 414,901 Inventories 63,786 59,362 Trade receivables 41,826 29,669 Current financial asset 13 2 Other current assets 8,810 14,034 Income tax receivable 15,997 17,608 Cash and cash equivalents 71,262 150,183 Current assets 201,694 270,858 Total assets 630,364 685,759  thousands 31 December 2016 31 December 2015 Share capital 19,788 19,788 Share premium 539 539 Merger and contribution premium 342,149 343,904 Revaluation reserve - (1,158) Retained earnings 126,733 176,908 Group shareholders equity 489,209 539,981 Non-controlling interests - - Total shareholders equity 489,209 539,981 Provision for employee retirement obligations and related benefits 4,488 5,333 Non-current provisions 1,651 758 Non-current financial liabilities 6,753 - Deferred tax liabilities 17,750 25,692 Non-current liabilities 30,642 31,783 Trade payables 26,658 27,612 Current provisions 3,180 4,922 Current financial liabilities 16,366 17,669 Income tax payable 1,217 1,549 Other current liabilities 63,092 62,243 Current liabilities 110,513 113,995 Total equity and liabilities 630,364 685,759

Consolidated cash flow statement

 thousands 31 December 2016 31 December 2015 Cash flow from operating activities Operating result (96,049) (73,863) Amortisation and depreciation charges 25,247 12,892 Allowance / (reversal) of impairment losses 2,435 (99) Change in provisions (1,096) 3,390 Share-based payments 1,117 195 Capital losses from disposal of assets 578 3,980 Financial losses excluding interests 56 71 Gross operating result (EBITDA) (67,712) (53,434) Income tax paid (2,454) (3,791) Change in working capital of operating activities (7,244) 18,116 Change in deferred income (675) 882 Net cash flow from operating activities (78,085) (38,227) Cash flow from investing activities Acquisition or increase in non-current assets (22,015) (17,268) Cash acquired on combinations under common control - 196,387 Proceeds from sale of non-current assets* 19,509 2,018 Change in working capital of investment activities (2,547) 6,420 Net cash flow from investing activities (5,053) 187,557 Free cash flow after investing activities (83,138) 149,330 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares - 561 Treasury shares transactions 20 (1,279) Net financial interest paid (583) (351) Use / (repayment) of bank overdrafts (133) 357 Repayment of borrowings (17,018) (1,936) Proceeds from borrowings 22,115 3,090 Net cash flow from financing activities 4,401 442 Change in cash and cash equivalents (78,737) 149,772 + cash and cash equivalents  opening balance 150,183 58 -/+ effect of translation adjustment on foreign currency denominated cash (184) 353 = cash and cash equivalents  closing balance 71,262 150,183

* Included within proceeds from sale of non-current assets are the proceeds from sale of the DBV Technologies shares of 16,834k.

Unaudited pro forma consolidated sales breakdown

Net sales by product type

6 months to 30 June1 6 months to 31 December1 Total2  millions 2016 2015 Pro forma 2016 2015 Pro forma 20163 20153 Pro forma Sublingual route 27.3 0.1 121.9 58.4 21.0 37.5 85.7 21.1 159.4 Subcutaneous route 34.2 9.3 43.3 33.8 31.0 34.0 68.0 40.3 77.3 Other products 11.1 1.7 13.4 10.0 10.8 11.5 21.1 12.5 24.9 Veterinary 5.4 1.6 5.1 6.0 6.2 6.2 11.4 7.8 11.3 Net sales 78.0 12.7 183.7 108.2 69.0 89.2 186.2 81.7 272.9

Net sales by geographic segment

6 months to 30 June1 6 months to 31 December1 Total2  millions 2016 2015 Pro forma 2016 2015 Pro forma 20163 20153 Pro forma Southern Europe (i) 17.8 0.6 99.2 44.3 15.4 28.0 62.1 16.0 127.2 Northern & Central Europe (ii) 10.7 0.2 32.4 12.4 9.7 14.8 23.1 9.9 47.2 International markets 4.7 0.3 11.3 7.4 3.4 6.2 12.1 3.7 17.5 United States 44.8 11.6 40.8 44.1 40.5 40.2 88.9 52.1 81.0 Net sales 78.0 12.7 183.7 108.2 69.0 89.2 186.2 81.7 272.9

(i) Portugal, Spain, France and Italy

(ii) Including Greece and Switzerland

1 The individual six-month results have not been audited

2 The results for 2016 and 2015 have been audited. Pro forma results are unaudited and are provided for illustrative purpose only.

3 The result of the Group includes the Stallergenes Greer Holdings, Inc. Group from 8 May 2015 and the Stallergenes SA Group from 8 September 2015. Net sales in 2015 include the full impact of the temporary suspension and product recall including a provision against sales of 24 736 K.. The 2016 net sales figure includes a 0.6m utilisation of this provision to cover credit notes issued.

Unaudited pro forma consolidated income statement

6 months to 30 June1 6 months to 31 December1 Total2 In  millions 2016 2015 Pro forma 2016 2015 Pro forma 20163 20153 Pro forma Net sales 78.0 12.7 183.7 108.2 69.0 89.2 186.2 81.7 272.9 Other revenue 0.1  0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 Total revenues 78.1 12.7 183.8 108.3 69.1 89.3 186.4 81.8 273.1 Cost of goods sold (43.4) (5.1) (46.7) (41.9) (32.9) (43.5) (85.3) (38.0) (90.2) Gross margin 34.7 7.6 137.1 66.4 36.2 45.8 101.1 43.8 182.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses (71.3) (8.4) (74.1) (76.9) (80.5) (95.3) (148.2) (88.9) (169.4) Loss/(profit) before R&D (36.6) (0.8) 63.0 (10.5) (44.3) (49.5) (47.1) (45.1) 13.5 Research and development costs (R&D) (25.1) (0.7) (25.3) (27.7) (20.2) (27.1) (52.8) (20.9) (52.4) R&D-related income 4.6  16.3 2.8 1.3 3.2 7.4 1.3 19.5 Net R&D costs (20.5) (0.7) (9.0) (24.9) (18.9) (23.9) (45.4) (19.6) (32.9) Current operating (loss) / profit before transformation costs (57.1) (1.5) 54.0 (35.4) (63.2) (73.4) (92.5) (64.7) (19.4) Transformation costs (1.4) (6.6) (11.0) (2.1) (2.6) (1.4) (3.5) (9.2) (12.4) Operating (loss) / profit (58.5) (8.1) 43.0 (37.5) (65.8) (74.8) (96.0) (73.9) (31.8) Financial income   0.9 0.6 0.1  0.6 0.1 0.9 Financial expenses (0.3) (0.1) (0.5) (0.4) (0.3) (0.2) (0.7) (0.4) (0.7) Net financial (expense) / income (0.3) (0.1) 0.4 0.2 (0.2) (0.2) (0.1) (0.3) 0.2 (Loss) / profit before tax and associates (58.8) (8.2) 43.4 (37.3) (66.0) (75.0) (96.1) (74.2) (31.6) Income tax 19.8 0.5 (14.7) 16.0 24.4 37.6 35.8 24.9 22.9 Share of (loss) / profit from associated companies   (0.1) (0.2) -  (0.2) - (0.1) Net (loss) / profit (39.0) (7.7) 28.6 (21.5) (41.6) (37.4) (60.5) (49.3) (8.8) Attributable to minority interests          Net (loss) / profit (39.0) (7.7) 28.6 (21.5) (41.6) (37.4) (60.5) (49.3) (8.8)

1 The individual six-month results have not been audited.

2 The results for 2016 and 2015 have been audited. Pro forma results are unaudited and are provided for illustrative purpose only.

3 The result of the Group includes the Stallergenes Greer Holdings, Inc. Group from 8 May 2015 and the Stallergenes SA Group from 8 September 2015. Net sales in 2015 include the full impact of the temporary suspension and product recall including a provision against sales of 24 736 K. The 2016 net sales figure includes a 0.6m utilisation of this provision to cover credit notes issued.

