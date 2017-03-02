02.03.2017 20:23
Bewerten
 (0)

Carmila and Cardety Announce Their Intention to Merge, Thereby Creating the 3rd Largest Listed Retail Property Company in Continental Europe

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CARREFOUR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT Prov. de Regroupement23,76 EUR 0,38%A0YFKD Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Snapchat-Aktie gelingt größtes IPO seit AlibabaGlobale Gewinner: Diese Aktien sind weltklasse!Was Sie am Donnerstag an der Börse wissen müssen

Regulatory News:

Carmila and Cardety (Paris:CARD), two retail property companies specialised in the management of shopping centres and retail parks anchored to stores operated by Carrefour, announce the proposed merger of Carmila and Cardety. Under the terms of the proposed merger, the exchange ratio would be 3 Carmila shares for 1 Cardety share, subject to the approval of their respective shareholders.

Post completion of the merger, Carrefour would own 42.4% of the new merged entity while the other shareholders of Carmila and Cardety would own 55.3% and 2.3% respectively.

This proposed merger aims to create a major retail property company dedicated to the value enhancement and the development of leading shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, leveraging a strategic partnership with Carrefour, one of the world's leading retailers. The new merged entity, listed on Euronext Paris and benefiting from the SIIC status ("REIT), would be named Carmila.

The new merged entity, the leader in food-anchored shopping centres and the 3rd largest listed retail property company in Continental Europe, would own a portfolio with an appraisal value of 5.3 bn as of December 31st, 2016, including 205 shopping centres. The net asset value of the new merged entity would be 2.9 bn (based on the estimated EPRA NAV of each of the two companies as of December 31st, 2016).

This merger proposal shall be submitted in the coming weeks to the relevant employee representative bodies for information and consultation purposes. Following completion of this information and consultation process, and subject to the signing of the definitive agreements and to certain regulatory approvals, the merger shall be submitted for the approval of Carmila and Cardetys respective shareholders at General Meetings to be held in the course of 2017.

As part of its development plan, the new merged entity would proceed, subject to market conditions, with a capital increase of approximately 500 to 600 million, which would imply a placement of new shares on the market in the course of 2017.

The main shareholders of Carmila and Cardety, support this proposed merger, demonstrating their confidence in the strategy and the growth prospects of the new merged entity.

On this occasion, Jacques Ehrmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carmila declared: "After three successful years, marked notably by the completion of the refurbishment program of its 194 shopping centres, the deployment of our local and digital marketing strategy for the benefit of our tenants, and active tenant management, Carmila enters a new 5-year phase to deliver shopping center extensions.

For his part, Francis Mauger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cardety declared: "Within one year, Cardety has significantly grown its activity both through transformative acquisitions and the development of new retail parks at Saran (Orléans), Saint-Egrève (Grenoble), Rambouillet or Chalezeule (Besançon). The complementarities of Carmila and Cardety will allow to maximize the value creation of shopping centres and retail parks anchored to stores operated by Carrefour in France, Spain and Italy.

Important information

This press release does not constitute and shall not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any securities of Cardety and Carmila. In addition, it does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange securities in any jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful or subject to registration or qualification under the laws of such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Cardety does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

In connection with the proposed transaction, the required information documents will be filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF). Shareholders and investors are strongly advised to read, when made available, the information documents, and in particular the sections related to the risk factors, that have been filed with the AMF and any other relevant document that has been filed with the AMF as well as any related amendment if any and/or supplements because they will contain important information.

Combined financial data

This press release contains certain financial information resulting from the aggregation of revised historical financial information of Cardety and Carmila. This information is given for indicative purposes only and does not constitute pro forma financial information and has not been audited.

About Carmila

Carmila was founded on 16 April 2014 by Carrefour (42% of the capital) and large institutional investors (58% of the capital) in order to increase the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio consisted, on 31 December 2016, of 194 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy that are mostly leaders in their catchment zones and valued at 5.2 billion. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams have all of the expertise needed to ensure commercial attractiveness: marketing, speciality leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila 2016 audited consolidated financial accounts will be made available in the coming weeks on its website (www.carmila.com, Finance section).

About Cardety

Cardety, previously named Carrefour Property Development, is a listed retail property company benefiting from the SIIC status ("REIT), and specialising mainly in the development, acquisition and management of retail parks.
Cardety is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C with ISIN code FR0010828137  CARD

The press release announcing Cardety IFRS 2016 audited financial accounts will be made available today on its website (www.cardety.com, Finance section).

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu CARREFOUR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT Prov. de Regroupement

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CARREFOUR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT Prov. de Regroupement NewsRSS Feed
CARREFOUR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT Prov. de Regroupement zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CARREFOUR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT Prov. de Regroupement

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CARREFOUR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT Prov. de Regroupement News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere CARREFOUR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT Prov. de Regroupement News

Inside

Anzeige
IPO: Snap steigt über +45% und übertrifft alle Erwartungen!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE | Jetzt die aktuelle Ausgabe lesen
UBS: SAP AG: Aktie eilt von Hoch zu Hoch
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Aktienampel auf "grün" gestellt
DZ BANK  DAX: Trump hält die Investoren bei Laune
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen Plus auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur CARREFOUR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT Prov. de Regroupement-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CARREFOUR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT Prov. de Regroupement Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Bitcoin ist erstmals mehr wert als Gold
Die erste Bank verlangt Strafzinsen von jedermann
Die EZB sitzt plötzlich in der Inflationsfalle
Auch das viele Geld macht deutsche Rentner nicht glücklich
Was die Inflation für die Anleger bedeutet

News von

Die sechs aussichtsreichsten Turnaround-Kandidaten
Fünf-Sterne-Aktien: Diese fünf Papiere bringen jedes Depot zum Strahlen
DAX: Korrektur kommt wie geplant
Commerzbank-Aktie vor Trendwende - Wie Anleger jetzt kräftig mitverdienen können
Trump-Rede hievt Dax über 12.000er Marke - Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank an Index-Spitze

News von

Ein Bierhändler sucht 3 Praktikanten, die für 11.000 Euro um die Welt reisen und Alkohol trinken
Elon Musk erhält Brief von einer Fünftklässlerin - und will ihren Vorschlag umsetzen
Autokredit-Blase? Diese Entwicklung lässt Marktbeobachter Schlimmstes befürchten
Mit diesen Tricks bekommt man bei McDonalds angeblich immer frisches Essen
Drei Gründe, warum gute Mitarbeiter kündigen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow Jones leicht im Minus -- Snapchat-Aktie gelingt fulminanter Börsengang -- Freenet erhöht Dividende -- Deutsche Telekom erreicht Jahresziele -- Evonik im Fokus

Apple entgeht Patentzahlung von über einer halben Milliarde Dollar. Mit dem Facebook-Messenger kann man bald Geld ins Ausland überweisen. ifo-Chef verlangt von EU Vorbereitung auf Handelskrieg mit Trump. Barack Obama: So viel kostet der Ex-Präsident die USA.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Von wegen`Made in America`:
Diese Autos hat Trump in seinem Fuhrpark
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Risikopräferenz haben Sie beim Kauf eines Zertifikats? Welcher der fünf folgenden Risikoklassen (RK) würden Sie sich persönlich zuordnen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)A2DLMS
Siemens AG723610
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Nordex AGA0D655
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
OSRAM Licht AGLED400
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
BayerBAY001
BMW AG519000