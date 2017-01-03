03.01.2017 23:30
Bewerten
 (0)

Cellectis to Present at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 8:00am PT

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CELLECTISAct. Nom.17,06 EUR 4,78%A0MKPR Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Updates zu Bayer, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Euroshop, K+S und Wacker ChemieApple, SAP, Nintendo & Co.: Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016Privatanleger aufgepasst: Droht das Aus für den CFD-Handel?

Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that Dr. André Choulika, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cellectis, will present at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the Elizabethan A/B room. The conference will be held from January 9 to 12, 2017 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

To access the live webcast of Cellectis presentation and subsequent breakout session, please visit http://www.cellectis.com/en/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on Cellectis website for 90 days.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART). The companys mission is to develop a new generation of cancer therapies based on engineered T-cells. Cellectis capitalizes on its 17 years of expertise in genome engineering - based on its flagship TALEN® products and meganucleases and pioneering electroporation PulseAgile technology - to create a new generation of immunotherapies. CAR technologies are designed to target surface antigens expressed on cells. Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome-engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE Alternext market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe, for shares in Cellectis in any country. This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Companys objectives based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Companys management only and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause the Company to fail to achieve the objectives expressed by the forward-looking statements above.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CELLECTISAct. Nom. NewsRSS Feed
CELLECTISAct. Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
UBS: US-focused Infrastructure Basket: Auf die Trump-Konjunktur setzen
DZ BANK: DAIMLER: Anhaltende Absatzdynamik bei PKW und Vans
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
HSBC: Dow Jones Industrial Average (Daily) - Potenzierte Rückschlagsgefahr
ING Markets: DAX - Scheinbar alles klar, aber ...
Commerzbank: DAX im Höhenflug  Anleger aufgepasst!
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Zalando - Wie der Online-Händler seine Gewinn­margen kräftig steigern will!
Der Einkauf von Waren im Internet gehört zu den Megatrends des 21. Jahrhunderts. Laut einer Erhebung des Digitalverbands Bitkom shoppen 98% aller Internet-Nutzer inzwischen online, wobei mehr als drei Viertel mehrmals im Monat Produkte über das Internet ordern. Lesen Sie in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins, warum Zalando zu den Profiteuren dieses Megatrends gehört und wie es seine Gewinnmargen weiter steigern will.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Reich mit Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2017
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Hohe Dividendenrendite plus Kurspotenzial - mit diesen fünf Aktien geht beides
News von
Das hat Warren Buffett zum Thema Neujahrsvorsätze zu sagen
Das könnte Amazon wirklich mit seinem Supermarkt vorhaben
Sicherheitsfirma warnt: iPhones schicken die Anrufhistorie an Apple
Von der Milliardärin zur Bittstellerin: Der tiefe Fall einer deutschen Unternehmerin
Goldman-Sachs-Mitarbeiterin: Mein Nebenjob macht mich besser in meinem Hauptberuf

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leicht schwächer -- Wall Street fährt Gewinne ein -- Trump droht GM -- Abgasskandal: Sammelklage für europäische VW-Kunden -- Medigene, RIB Software im Fokus

Ford stoppt Pläne für Werk in Mexiko nach Trump-Kritik. Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit 2003. Türkische Lira fällt auf neues Rekordtief. Stimmung in Chinas Industrie im Dezember überraschend positiv. Verkauf geretteter italienischer Banken verzögert sich offenbar. Deutschlands Inflation steigt auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2013.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Rohstoffe: Performer 2016
Welche Commodities entwickelten sich 2016 am stärksten?
Jetzt durchklicken
TecDAX-Unternehmen 2016
So lieferten die TecDAX-Riesen im vergangenen Jahr ab
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Vor dem Weihnachtsfest greifen die Deutschen traditionell tief in die Taschen. Wie viel geben Sie dieses Jahr für Geschenke aus?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio