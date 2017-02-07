Cellectis to Present at the LEERINK Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. ET in New York

Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that Dr. André Choulika, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cellectis, will present at the LEERINK Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.

To access the live webcast of Cellectis presentation, please visit http://www.cellectis.com/en/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on Cellectis website for 90 days.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART). The companys mission is to develop a new generation of cancer therapies based on engineered T-cells. Cellectis capitalizes on its 17 years of expertise in genome engineering - based on its flagship TALEN® products and meganucleases as well as its pioneering electroporation PulseAgile technology - to create a new generation of immunotherapies. CAR technologies are designed to target surface antigens expressed on cells.

Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome-engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE Alternext market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.

