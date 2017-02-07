Cellectis to Present at the LEERINK Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. ET in New York

Regulatory News:
Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that Dr. André Choulika, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cellectis, will present at the LEERINK Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York.
To access the live webcast of Cellectis presentation, please visit http://www.cellectis.com/en/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on Cellectis website for 90 days.
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART). The companys mission is to develop a new generation of cancer therapies based on engineered T-cells. Cellectis capitalizes on its 17 years of expertise in genome engineering - based on its flagship TALEN® products and meganucleases as well as its pioneering electroporation PulseAgile technology - to create a new generation of immunotherapies. CAR technologies are designed to target surface antigens expressed on cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome-engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE Alternext market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com
Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.
Disclaimer
This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe, for shares in Cellectis in any country. This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Companys objectives based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Companys management only and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause the Company to fail to achieve the objectives expressed by the forward-looking statements above.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207006521/en/
Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.
- Relevant
- Alle1
- vom Unternehmen1
- Peer Group
- ?
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
Meistgelesene CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
|Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Inside
Mehr zur CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie
CELLECTISAct. Nom. Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt fester -- Dow Jones schließt leicht im Plus -- GEA-Aktie kräftig im Plus -- Munich Re erhöht Dividende -- Deutsche Telekom, Facebook im Fokus
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken