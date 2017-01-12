12.01.2017 20:21
Cerenis Therapeutics: Monthly statement of total voting rights and shares forming the companys share capital

Regulatory News:

Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN):

Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority)

Market: Euronext Paris, Compartment B
ISIN code: FR0012616852

         
Date   Number of shares outstanding   Total voting rights
    Total gross (1)   Total net (2)

December 31, 2016

  18,263,263  

18,263,263

  18,239,972

(1) The total number of gross (or "theoretical) voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders Meeting) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on 17 July 2007.

About Cerenis Therapeutics

Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative HDL therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess cholesterol is removed from arteries and is transported to the liver for elimination from the body.

Cerenis is developing a portfolio of HDL therapies, including HDL mimetics for the rapid regression of atherosclerotic plaque in high-risk patients such as post-ACS patients and patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH).

Cerenis is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

Since its inception in 2005, the company has been funded by top tier investors: Sofinnova Partners, HealthCap, Alta Partners, EDF Ventures, Daiwa Corporate Investment, TVM Capital, Orbimed, IRDI/IXO Private Equity and Bpifrance (Fund for Strategic Investment) and last March successfully completed an IPO on Euronext raising 53.4m.

About CER-001

CER-001 is an engineered complex of recombinant human apoA-I, the major structural protein of HDL, and phospholipids. It has been designed to mimic the structure and function of natural, nascent HDL, also known as pre-beta HDL. Its mechanism of action is to increase apoA-I and the number of HDL particles transiently, to stimulate the removal of excess cholesterol and other lipids from tissues including the arterial wall and to transport them to the liver for elimination through a process called Reverse Lipid Transport. Previous Phase II studies have provided important data demonstrating the efficacy of CER-001 in regressing atherosclerosis in several distinct vascular beds in patients representing the entire spectrum of cholesterol homeostasis. The totality of the data to date indicates that CER-001 performs all of the functions of natural pre-beta HDL particles and has the potential to be the best-in-class HDL mimetic in the market.

