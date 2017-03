Chemtura Increases Prices for Polyurethane Prepolymers, Curatives and Polyester Polyols

Chemtura Corporation (NYSE: CHMT) (EURONEXT: CHMT) today announced that, effective April 1, 2017 or as contracts allow, Chemtura will increase prices globally for the following Polyurethane Products.

Product Price Increase ? Polyurethane Prepolymers - Adiprene®, Vibrathane®, Royalcast® 8.0% ? Curatives - Vibracure®, Duracure® 4.0% ? Polyester Polyols - Fomrez® 10.0%

This price increase is necessitated by the need for an inflationary adjustment and by rising raw materials costs.

Chemtura Account Managers will be in contact with all affected customers shortly to discuss the implementation of this price increase.

Chemtura Corporation, with 2016 sales of $1.7 billion, is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals.

