28.12.2016 19:21
Coca-Cola European Partners: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

Regulatory News:

 

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

   
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii 		Coca-Cola European Partners PLC
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights    
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached  

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify):   Consolidation of holding x
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii 		  The Coca-Cola Company
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv 		European Refreshments
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v 		22 December 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified: 22 December 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii 		No change
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares


if possible using
the ISIN CODE

  Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction 		  Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares 		  Number
of
Voting
Rights 		Number
of shares 		  Number of voting
rights 		  % of voting rights x
Direct Direct xi   Indirect xii Direct   Indirect
Ordinary Shares

GB00BDCPN049

87,950,640 87,950,640     87,950,640   18.21%
 
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument 		  Expiration
date xiii 		  Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv 		  Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted. 		  % of voting
rights
         
 
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument 		  Exercise price Expiration date xvii   Exercise/
Conversion period xviii 		Number of voting rights instrument refers to   % of voting rights xix, xx
       

 

Nominal   Delta
   
 
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights   Percentage of voting rights
87,950,640 18.21%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

The Coca-Cola Company has consolidated its interests in 87,950,640 ordinary shares (corresponding to 18.21% of the voting rights in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC), which were previously held by three of its wholly-owned subsidiaries (European Refreshments, Coca-Cola GmbH and Vivaqa Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG). The Coca-Cola Companys aggregate indirect interest remain unchanged at 87,950,640 ordinary shares (corresponding to 18.21% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC).

 

Coca-Cola GmbH has transferred its interest in 29,273,331 ordinary shares (corresponding to 6.06% of the voting rights in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC) to European Refreshments. Accordingly, the holding of Coca-Cola GmbH has decreased from 29,273,331 (6.06%) to 0 (0%) ordinary shares.

 

Vivaqa Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG has transferred its interest in 3,560,288 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.74% of the voting rights in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC) to European Refreshments. Accordingly, the holding of Vivaqa Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG has decreased from 3,560,288 (0.74%) to 0 (0%) ordinary shares.

 

European Refreshments, which previously had a direct interest in 55,117,021 ordinary shares (corresponding to 11.41% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC) and shared control of the other 32,833,619 ordinary shares (corresponding to 6.80% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC), therefore now has a direct interest in (and its aggregate interest remains unchanged at) 87,950,640 ordinary shares (corresponding to 18.21% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC).

 

European Refreshments is a 100% subsidiary of Atlantic Industries, which is a 100% subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, which is a 100% subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company.

 
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:   N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold: 		N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights: 		N/A
 

13. Additional information: 		 
None
14. Contact name: Jennifer Manning (Corporate Secretary and Associate General Counsel)
15. Contact telephone number: +1 404-676-7343

