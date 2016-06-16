Coca-Cola European Partners: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

The Coca-Cola Company has consolidated its interests in 87,950,640 ordinary shares (corresponding to 18.21% of the voting rights in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC), which were previously held by three of its wholly-owned subsidiaries (European Refreshments, Coca-Cola GmbH and Vivaqa Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG). The Coca-Cola Companys aggregate indirect interest remain unchanged at 87,950,640 ordinary shares (corresponding to 18.21% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC).

Coca-Cola GmbH has transferred its interest in 29,273,331 ordinary shares (corresponding to 6.06% of the voting rights in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC) to European Refreshments. Accordingly, the holding of Coca-Cola GmbH has decreased from 29,273,331 (6.06%) to 0 (0%) ordinary shares.

Vivaqa Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG has transferred its interest in 3,560,288 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.74% of the voting rights in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC) to European Refreshments. Accordingly, the holding of Vivaqa Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG has decreased from 3,560,288 (0.74%) to 0 (0%) ordinary shares.

European Refreshments, which previously had a direct interest in 55,117,021 ordinary shares (corresponding to 11.41% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC) and shared control of the other 32,833,619 ordinary shares (corresponding to 6.80% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC), therefore now has a direct interest in (and its aggregate interest remains unchanged at) 87,950,640 ordinary shares (corresponding to 18.21% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC).

European Refreshments is a 100% subsidiary of Atlantic Industries, which is a 100% subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, which is a 100% subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company.