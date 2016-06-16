Coca-Cola European Partners: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

Regulatory News:
|
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|Coca-Cola European Partners PLC
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|Consolidation of holding
|x
|
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|The Coca-Cola Company
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|European Refreshments
|
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|22 December 2016
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|22 December 2016
|
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|No change
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|
Class/type of
shares
|
Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|
Number
of
Shares
|
Number
of
Voting
Rights
|
Number
of shares
|
Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|
Ordinary Shares
GB00BDCPN049
|87,950,640
|87,950,640
|87,950,640
|18.21%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|
Type of financial
instrument
|
Expiration
date xiii
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|
% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|
Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|
Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|87,950,640
|18.21%
|
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting
rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|
The Coca-Cola Company has consolidated its interests in 87,950,640 ordinary shares (corresponding to 18.21% of the voting rights in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC), which were previously held by three of its wholly-owned subsidiaries (European Refreshments, Coca-Cola GmbH and Vivaqa Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG). The Coca-Cola Companys aggregate indirect interest remain unchanged at 87,950,640 ordinary shares (corresponding to 18.21% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC).
Coca-Cola GmbH has transferred its interest in 29,273,331 ordinary shares (corresponding to 6.06% of the voting rights in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC) to European Refreshments. Accordingly, the holding of Coca-Cola GmbH has decreased from 29,273,331 (6.06%) to 0 (0%) ordinary shares.
Vivaqa Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG has transferred its interest in 3,560,288 ordinary shares (corresponding to 0.74% of the voting rights in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC) to European Refreshments. Accordingly, the holding of Vivaqa Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG has decreased from 3,560,288 (0.74%) to 0 (0%) ordinary shares.
European Refreshments, which previously had a direct interest in 55,117,021 ordinary shares (corresponding to 11.41% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC) and shared control of the other 32,833,619 ordinary shares (corresponding to 6.80% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC), therefore now has a direct interest in (and its aggregate interest remains unchanged at) 87,950,640 ordinary shares (corresponding to 18.21% of the voting rights of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC).
European Refreshments is a 100% subsidiary of Atlantic Industries, which is a 100% subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, which is a 100% subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company.
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|N/A
|
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|N/A
|
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|N/A
|
13. Additional information:
|
None
|14. Contact name:
|Jennifer Manning (Corporate Secretary and Associate General Counsel)
|15. Contact telephone number:
|+1 404-676-7343
