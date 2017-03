Coca-Cola European Partners Posts Statement Regarding U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences of the Merger to U.S. CCE Shareholders

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) has posted on its website a statement regarding the U.S. federal income tax consequences for U.S. shareholders of Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. (CCE) upon its May 28, 2016 Merger with CCEP. Based on a review of the relevant facts and circumstances, CCEP has determined that a U.S. shareholder of CCE will recognize the full amount of gain, but not loss, realized by such shareholder in the Merger in an amount equal to the excess, if any, of (i) the sum of the fair market value of the CCEP Shares and the amount of Cash Consideration received, over (ii) such shareholder’s adjusted tax basis in the CCE Common Stock exchanged therefor.

For more information, including frequently asked questions regarding the calculation of a shareholder’s recognized gain, shareholders are encouraged to access the "Statement Regarding U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences of the Merger to U.S. CCE Shareholders” posted on the company’s website at www.ccep.com in the Investor/Shareholder Information section.

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer packaged goods company in Europe, producing, distributing and marketing an extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London, and on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170307006405/en/