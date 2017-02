Coca-Cola European Partners plc: Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or Persons Closely Associated with Them

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company”)

Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA”)

a) Name Stephen Moorhouse

2. Reason for notification

a) Position / status General Manager, Northern Europe

b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Coca-Cola European Partners plc

b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares”)



GB00BDCPN049

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 4.600515 Ordinary shares as part of a dividend reinvestment transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)



USD $34.89 Volume(s)



4.600515

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated Volume: 4.600515 Ordinary shares Aggregated Price: USD $34.89 per share

e) Date of the transaction 6 February 2017