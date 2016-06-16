Coca-Cola European Partners to Webcast Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Earnings Conference Call; Will Present at Cage Conference

Regulatory News:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) (ticker symbol: CCE) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings before trading begins on the NYSE on Tuesday, 21 March 2017.

A conference call discussing these results will be webcast live through the companys website, www.ccep.com, at 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET, and 10:00 a.m. EST. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day.

A copy of the companys news release will be available through the website on the home page and under the Investors section.

CCEP also announced today that Chief Executive Officer Damian Gammell and Chief Financial Officer Nik Jhangiani will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of Europe (CAGE) Conference in London on Wednesday, 22 March 2017, at 14:15 GMT, 15:15 CET, and 9:15 a.m. EST.

The public can access the presentation live via webcast through the companys website at www.ccep.com.

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer packaged goods company in Europe, producing, distributing and marketing an extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the worlds largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London, and on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

