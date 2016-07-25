02.03.2017 13:00
Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced the launch of OPUS RoIP, a new Radio over IP (RoIP) gateway, by its subsidiary Vocality Inc., which operates within the Cubic Mission Solutions business division. The OPUS RoIP provides users with a simple-to-use, small form factor radio connectivity solution, suitable for use in a wide range of markets, including emergency services, energy production and military applications. The first demonstration of the OPUS RoIP will be held at Security & Policing 2017, the official United Kingdom Government global security event, in the U.K. from March 7  9.

The OPUS RoIP features four audio and serial ports in addition to six general-purpose input/outputs (GPIO) to maximize compatibility with an extensive range of radio types, frequencies and manufacturers. Multiple radio types can be connected simultaneously, allowing users to create a unified radio network solution, regardless of what radio equipment is connected. The inbuilt 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and network ports for connecting to fixed line and satellite services means users can create and extend radio networks beyond normal push-to-talk radio range.

"Our engineers are focused on delivering a smaller, more powerful solution with many exciting and innovative new features, said Zoe Yates, director of product management at Cubic | Vocality. "This singular focus has delivered an evolutionary step forward within the push-to-talk gateway market.

"Vocalitys OPUS platform enables resilient communications, said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "We look forward to integrating these capabilities into our secure communications solutions, further enhancing our NextMissionTM strategy for customers worldwide.

In addition to the launch of OPUS RoIP, Vocality will be launching OPUS Dispatch, a light-weight console application with a drag-and-drop user interface that dynamically creates talk groups, providing interoperability and connectivity between multiple radio devices. OPUS Dispatch can be loaded directly on to the OPUS RoIP, removing the need for additional radio dispatch hardware.

Attendees can visit Cubic | Vocality at stand #D51 at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, Hampshire, U.K. Follow Cubic Mission Solutions at @Cubic_C4ISR on Twitter and join the conversation with #CubicC4ISR.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense training and secure communications markets. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

