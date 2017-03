Cubic to Showcase Advanced Traffic Management and Road Safety Technologies at Traffex 2017

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB), today announced it will showcase its latest transportation and road management innovations at Traffex 2017 in Birmingham, United Kingdom from April 4 – 6. Traffex aims to highlight the latest technological advancements that will shape the future of the U.K.'s road network.

During the three-day event, Cubic will feature its next-generation traffic management platform, which is currently operating in the National Multimodal Connected Test Bed at the University of Melbourne. This world-first connected transport living lab paves the way for connected and autonomous vehicles. Cubic will also demonstrate its driver enforcement platforms for the processing of safety-related incidents and warnings, as well as for interface with roadside detection systems. In addition, Cubic representatives will discuss Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and the convenience of a single account.

"We’re excited to be part of this important event for the European intelligence transport systems (ITS) industry. Cubic has a long heritage in the U.K. market and we are aiming to expand our footprint,” said Peter Williamson, head of ITS delivery for Europe, Cubic Transportation Systems. "Our solutions and services draw on the strongest of our technologies from across all our transportation-related sectors and respond to the real challenges now facing the business of mobility and safety.”

Attendees of Traffex 2017 can visit Cubic in Stand H21. Follow Cubic Transportation Systems at @CubicTS or #NextCity to join the conversation. To participate in the Traffex conversation during the event, use #Traffex2017.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense training and secure communications markets. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

