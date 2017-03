DEINOVE Enters the Cosmetic Ingredients Market with GREENTECH with the Objective of a Commercial Launch by End of 2018

Regulatory News:

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announced the start of a collaboration with GREENTECH, major player in the production and distribution of biotechnologically obtained ingredients. The objective is to develop and market innovative cosmetic ingredients.

GREENTECH develops and produces high-tech active ingredients originating from the plant, marine and microbial world, exploiting the most innovative biotechnologies to transform natural ingredients into active ingredients. Founded 25 years ago, and with subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Brazil, GREENTECH now sells a hundred active ingredients derived from biodiversity to cosmetics manufacturers in over 30 countries.

GREENTECH has chosen DEINOVE to develop new active substances from its panel of extremophile bacteria. DEINOVE had already screened its strains to identify activities sought after in the cosmetics industry. The GREENTECH and DEINOVE R&D teams will continue testing and working on the production, purification, and formulation of several compounds with the goal of bringing a first ingredient to market by the end of 2018.

Jean-Yves Berthon, CEO of GREENTECH, said: "In our developments we aim to leverage the extraordinary ability of microorganisms to build mechanisms of adaptation and resistance in extreme environments: hot, cold, hypersaline, radioactive, acid, basic, etc. DEINOVE's bacteria are unique and can bring real added value to our portfolio of ingredients intended to protect and beautify the skin.”

Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE, added: "This co-development is a new way of making the most of our strain bank and our platform. While cosmetics market is full of opportunities for DEINOVE, we can rely on GREENTECH who has expertise in this field and in its regulatory issues, and has a technical sales team that will be invaluable assets for the success of this project.”

ABOUT GREENTECH

A pioneer in plant biotechnology when created in 1992, GREENTECH develops and produces for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, high-tech active ingredients originating from the deep mechanisms of plants, algae, micro-algae and micro-organisms drawn from across the world.

Containing over 100 active ingredients and 3 000 extracts, GREENTECH’s portfolio meets all expectations and needs of the skin, whatever the functionality or the age.

The GREENTECH group, with its 3 companies – GREENTECH, GREENSEA and BIOVITIS – has 3 subsidiaries in Germany, USA, and Brazil and is present on all continents and more than 30 countries across the world thanks to a network of local distributors.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Alternext Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets.

These innovative production methods represent a sustainable and competitive alternative.

For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:

A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been exploited, mainly of the Deinococcus genus;

genus; A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming them into new industry standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 50 employees and has nearly 160 international patent applications. The Company has been listed on Alternext since April 2010.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170327005875/en/