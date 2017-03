DEWA Signs Agreement With Silver Spring Networks to Provide a Smart Canopy for Innovative Services and Smart Grid Applications

Today Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE: SSNI) announced that its subsidiary, Silver Spring Networks International Limited, has entered into an agreement with the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) to establish a communication platform based on Silver Spring’s IPv6 multi-application Radio Frequency (RF) Mesh Canopy, which will allow DEWA to provide smart grid applications such as smart electricity, water meter and distribution automation. The new communication platform will cover the whole of Dubai, including Hatta, and will serve all the communication requirements for any smart grid applications. Today’s announcement details the award described during Silver Spring Networks’ fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings conference call on February 21, 2017.

The agreement was signed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Mike Bell, President and CEO of Silver Spring Networks March 29, 2017.

The agreement includes the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of RF mesh canopy for smart grids. This will allow DEWA to provide secure and reliable communications for smart electricity and water systems, as well as additional services in the future. The move reinforces DEWA’s efforts to implement the Smart Dubai initiative to make Dubai the happiest and smartest city in the world.

"DEWA remains focused on following the directives of the UAE wise leadership to adopt the latest and most innovative technologies, in implementation of the UAE Vision 2021 and the Dubai Plan 2021. These technologies in turn will ensure that we are able to implement the Smart Dubai initiative of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the happiest and smartest city in the world. For that end, we launched three smart initiatives. This agreement is part of our efforts to achieve the second smart initiative, namely ‘Smart Applications through Smart Meters and Grids’, which enables DEWA to build a wide and integrated smart grid covering generation, transmission and distribution systems. Smart grid includes demand side management, assets management, power stations and networks automation, systems integration and smart metering. The AED 7-billion smart grid is aligned with our other smart initiatives, including ‘Shams Dubai’ to install PV panels on buildings to generate electricity, and connect it to DEWA’s grid, and the ‘Green Charger’ initiative to establish the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Silver Spring Networks, who have a globally proven Internet of Things networking platform that will give us a high-performance network to reliably deliver multiple electricity and water services, to the people of Dubai. Also, we intend to ensure that this platform is completely scalable to easily deploy new services in the future,” concluded Al Tayer.

"Dubai has long been a pioneer in energy and infrastructure innovation to support its economic growth and sustainability goals. We’re honored to partner with DEWA to bring our networking platform to the UAE, as Dubai continues to establish the infrastructure that will underpin its smart growth and connectivity in the future. Our open, standards-based solutions enable utilities, cities, and companies to accelerate adoption of Internet of Things devices and services, allowing millions of devices to be securely connected over varying conditions and environments. Dubai will join many iconic cities around the world where Silver Spring has deployed this technology,” said Mike Bell, President and CEO, Silver Spring Networks.

"We are committed to offering our customers standards-based, multi-application solutions that can help accelerate the development of smart infrastructure of the future. With the heavy reliance on fossil fuels in the Middle East, two-way Internet of Things technology for energy applications could help ease this burden while furthering energy efficiency. DEWA’s grid modernization initiative will help transform the infrastructure underpinning Dubai to help create a more sustainable and smarter future for the region,” said Ayse Ildeniz, Chief Operating Officer, Silver Spring Networks.

