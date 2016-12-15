05.01.2017 13:35
DGAP-Ad hoc: 3W Power S.A.

3W Power S.A.
DGAP-Adhoc: 3W Power S.A.: Noteholders of 2014/2019 bond agree to amendment of the bond's terms and conditions

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions / Key word(s): Bond 3W Power S.A.: Noteholders of 2014/2019 bond agree to amendment of the bond's terms and conditions

05-Jan-2017 / 13:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Inside information disclosure pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014



5 January 2017, Luxembourg / Zwanenburg, The Netherlands. In today's bondholder meeting of the 2014/2019 bond (ISIN: DE000A1ZJZB9), 35,319 notes were present, with the same number of voting rights, corresponding to a total of 38.98% of the bond. 99.97% of the present notes voted in favor of the company's proposal to amend the bond's terms and conditions. No bondholder filed and recorded an objection in the meeting.

- End of announcement -

About 3W Power: 3W Power S.A. (WKN A114Z9 / ISIN LU1072910919), based in Luxembourg, is the holding company of AEG Power Solutions Group. The Group is headquartered in Zwanenburg in the Netherlands. The shares of 3W Power are admitted to trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: 3W9K). For more information, visit www.aegps.com

Press contact: Tobias Eberle / Thomas Katzensteiner Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH Phone: +49 69 79 40 90 24 / +49 69 79 40 90 25 Email: Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de / Thomas.Katzensteiner@charlesbarker.de

Investor Relations contact: Christian Hillermann Hillermann Consulting Phone: +49 40 320 279 10 Email: investors@aegps.com

This communication does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or exchange any securities of 3W Power. This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, inter alia, statements expressing our expectations, intentions, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable evaluation and opinion of the management but are subject to risks and uncertainties which are beyond the control of 3W Power and, as a general rule, difficult to predict. The management and the company cannot and do not, under any circumstances, guarantee future results or performance of 3W Power and the actual results of 3W Power may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, investors are cautioned against relying on the forward-looking statements contained herein as a basis for their investment decisions regarding 3W Power. 3W Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

05-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: 3W Power S.A. / AEG Power Solutions 19, rue Eugène Ruppert L-2453 Luxemburg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Phone: +31 20 4077 800 Fax: +31 20 4077 801 E-mail: janine.rechel@aegps.com Internet: www.aegps.com ISIN: LU1072910919, DE000A1A29T7, WKN: A114Z9 , A1A29T, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Tradegate Exchange



End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

534353 05-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
