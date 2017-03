DGAP-Ad hoc: Airbus SE

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Airbus to cooperate with France's Parquet National Financier in preliminary investigation



16-March-2017 / 19:19 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc release, 16 March 2017

Airbus to cooperate with France's Parquet National Financier in preliminary investigation

Airbus (stock exchange symbol: AIR) announced on 7 August 2016 that the United Kingdom Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had opened an investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the civil aviation business of Airbus Group relating to irregularities concerning third party consultants.

Airbus has now been informed that the French authorities, the Parquet National Financier, had also opened a preliminary investigation into the same subject and that the two authorities will act in coordination going forward.

Airbus will cooperate fully with both authorities.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of EUR 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe's number one space enterprise and the world's second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

