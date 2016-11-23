DGAP-Ad hoc: Biotest AG Vz.

|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Ad-hoc RELEASE
Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics, Inc. receiving approximately 50% of the shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc
Dreieich, 23 January 2017. Biotest's US subsidiary, Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Boca Raton, Florida, USA, (BPC), has entered into a definitive agreement with ADMA Biologics, Inc., Ramsey, New Jersey, USA, (ADMA) to sell certain assets of the US therapy business. Included in the assets to be transferred at closing are BPC's plasma fractionation facility, its commercial products, contract manufacturing agreements as well as BPC's Boca Raton, Florida headquarters and real properties.
Upon closing of this transaction, Biotest will receive equity interest in ADMA's issued and outstanding capital stock in the form of 50% minus one share representing 25% of the voting rights. In addition, Biotest will: - Receive two ADMA plasma centers in the USA on January 1, 2019
- Obtain distribution rights for ADMA's innovative product (RI-002) and a right of first offer for the distribution of future ADMA developed plasma-based products in Europe, Near and Middle East and selected Asian countries
- Participate from the future development of products in the USA
As part of the transaction, Biotest will contribute EUR11.5 million in cash as well as a EUR14 million loan. The loan bears 6% interest and has a term of 5 years. In addition, Biotest will contribute up to EUR11.5 million towards a future capital increase of ADMA on equal terms as third party investors.
BPC will maintain its focus on its plasma operations business which includes 22 plasma centers located across the USA.
Due to an unforeseeable delay in the contractually required ramp up of the manufacturing of Bivigam(R) at the Boca Raton production site of BPC, Biotest and Kedrion Biopharma Inc., Fort Lee, New Jersey, USA (Kedrion Biopharma) mutually terminated the contract of the Bivigam(R) distribution agreement in the USA effective immediately.
Effective immediately, Biotest will report the US therapy business of BPC as Discontinued Operations. For the fiscal year 2016, Biotest expects this business unit to report a loss of approximately EUR80 million. This includes the loss of the therapy business, the depreciation of inventory and the impairment of the remaining goodwill, the expected expenses for the termination of the Kedrion Biopharma distribution agreement as well as restructuring expenses.
The EBIT of the Continued Operations is expected to improve by approx. EUR30 million in the fiscal year 2016.
The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of ADMA's shareholders, is expected to close during the first half of 2017.
