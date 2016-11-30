18.01.2017 19:33
Bewerten
 (0)

DGAP-Ad hoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHORUS Clean Energy AG11,78 EUR 1,67%A12UL5 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Deutsche Bank kappt Bonuszahlungen für FührungskräfteFonds-Anleger aufgepasst: Hier winken innovative Gewinne!US-Justiz bestätigt Milliarden-Vergleich mit Deutscher Bank - Aktie unentschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the CHORUS Clean Energy shares to the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the CHORUS Clean Energy shares to the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

18-Jan-2017 / 19:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the CHORUS Clean Energy shares to the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Neubiberg/Munich, January 18, 2017 - The shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG (ISIN: DE000A12UL56 / ISIN DE000A2BPKL6) are admitted to trading in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as the section of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations.

Today, the Management Board of CHORUS Clean Energy AG has decided to apply for revocation of the listing of the shares on the Prime Standard and a transfer from the Prime Standard to the General Standard with the consent of the company's Supervisory Board. The change of the stock exchange segment offers CHORUS Clean Energy AG the opportunity to reduce the additional costs in connection with the Prime Standard listing.

The revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard will become effective three months after the decision of the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is published on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not effect the admission to the Regulated Market (General Standard).

About CHORUS
The CHORUS Group was founded in 1998 and operates 94 solar and wind parks with a capacity of more than 530 megawatts in seven European countries. With a broadly diversified portfolio, the company generates stable, dependable, and sustainable returns. For professional investors, CHORUS offers investment opportunities in power plants that generate renewable energy. CHORUS Clean Energy AG covers the entire investment cycle - from asset sourcing via financial and legal due diligence to operations and divestment.

In 2016 Capital Stage AG, Hamburg, made a voluntary public takeover bid for all shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG and acquired over 94 percent of the company's shares. The Capital Stage Group jointly operates solar power stations and wind parks in Germany, France, Finland, Great Britain, Italy, Austria and Sweden with a generation capacity of more than 1.2 Gigawatts.

Contact:
Investor Relations
CHORUS Clean Energy AG
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 442 30 60 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 / 442 30 60 - 11
E-Mail: IR@chorus.de

18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CHORUS Clean Energy AG
Prof.-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
85579 Neubiberg / Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 442 30 60 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 442 30 60 - 11
E-mail: info@chorus.de
Internet: www.chorus-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE000A12UL56
WKN: A12UL5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

537547  18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=537547&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu CHORUS Clean Energy AG

  • Relevant3
  • Alle3
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19:33 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG (EQS Group)
19:33 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG (EQS Group)
19:32 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Antrag auf Widerruf der Zulassung der CHORUS Clean Energy Aktien zum Prime Standard an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (dpa-afx)
11.01.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: CHORUS Clean Energy AG (EQS Group)
11.01.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: CHORUS Clean Energy AG (EQS Group)
11.01.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: CHORUS Clean Energy AG (EQS Group)
11.01.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: CHORUS Clean Energy AG (EQS Group)
30.11.16
DGAP-News: CHORUS Clean Energy AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CHORUS Clean Energy NewsRSS Feed
CHORUS Clean Energy zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CHORUS Clean Energy AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.10.2016CHORUS Clean Energy buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.09.2016CHORUS Clean Energy buyWarburg Research
10.10.2016CHORUS Clean Energy buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.09.2016CHORUS Clean Energy buyWarburg Research
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CHORUS Clean Energy AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CHORUS Clean Energy News

11.01.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: CHORUS Clean Energy AG
11.01.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: CHORUS Clean Energy AG
11.01.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: CHORUS Clean Energy AG
11.01.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: CHORUS Clean Energy AG
Weitere CHORUS Clean Energy News

Inside

Anzeige
Commerzbank: In nur 6 Schritten zur eigenen Dividenden-Strategie!
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
UBS: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Starke Kerze stimmt positiv
HSBC: Dow-Theorie und DAX®-Praxis
ING Markets: DAX - Noch haben die Bullen die Lage im Griff ...
DZ BANK  DAX: Bärenangriff ohne nachhaltige Wirkung
DekaBank: Sieben neue Aktienanleihen Plus auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
Société Générale: In der Zeichnung: Nachhaltigkeitsanleihe Nr.1 (2017) mit 90%-Kapitalschutz
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur CHORUS Clean Energy-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CHORUS Clean Energy Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Von der Allianz-Aktie über Daimler bis Vonovia: Der Dax im großen BO-Check
Die vier besten Aktien aus Österreich für 2017
DAX: Mehr als seitwärts wird schwierig
Goldpreis-Entwicklung: Die Profis erwarten die Wende nach oben
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
News von
15 Apps für das iPhone, die besser sind als die Apps, die Apple macht
Mark Zuckerberg sagt in 2-Milliarden-Dollar-Prozess aus, weil sein Startup auf gestohlener Technologie basieren soll
"Ich habe an einem Tag ein Unternehmen mit Gewinn aufgebaut - so kann das jeder"
Eine Mitarbeiterin lernte bei Google etwas, durch das sie ihr eigenes Millionen-Unternehmen aufbauen konnte
Donald Trump wird verklagt

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Dow schwächer -- Deutsche Bank streicht Boni für Topmanager -- Goldman Sachs verdient mehr -- Citigroup-Überschuss klettert -- ASML im Fokus

Unternehmen warnen Trump vor Handelskrieg mit Peking. Von Goldman Sachs bis Deutsche Bank: Das haben Geldhäuser laut einer Studie mit Kim Jong-Un und der Mafia gemeinsam. Rocket Internet will 2017 drei Beteiligungen in die Gewinnzone bringen. Deutsche Inflation auf höchstem Stand seit Juli 2013.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 2: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 15 teuersten Domains
Die Millionen-Dollar-URLs
Jetzt durchklicken
Rohstoffe: Performer 2016
Welche Commodities entwickelten sich 2016 am stärksten?
Jetzt durchklicken
Studieren für den Chefposten
Mit diesem Studium wird man CEO im Dow Jones
Jetzt durchklicken
Millionen Klicks, Millionen Dollar
Das verdienen YouTube-Stars mit Videos
Jetzt durchklicken
Reich und mächtig
So reich sind die Minister aus Donald Trumps Kabinett
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der künftige US-Präsident Donald Trump hat die Nato als obsolet bezeichnet. Halten Sie das Militärbündnis ebenfalls für überflüssig?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Daimler AG 710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
E.ON SE ENAG99
BASF BASF11
Bayer BAY001
Commerzbank CBK100
Apple Inc. 865985
Deutsche Lufthansa AG 823212
Nordex AG A0D655
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Allianz 840400
K+S AG KSAG88
BMW AG 519000
Siemens AG 723610