DGAP-Ad-hoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the CHORUS Clean Energy shares to the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Neubiberg/Munich, January 18, 2017 - The shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG (ISIN: DE000A12UL56 / ISIN DE000A2BPKL6) are admitted to trading in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as the section of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations.
Today, the Management Board of CHORUS Clean Energy AG has decided to apply for revocation of the listing of the shares on the Prime Standard and a transfer from the Prime Standard to the General Standard with the consent of the company's Supervisory Board. The change of the stock exchange segment offers CHORUS Clean Energy AG the opportunity to reduce the additional costs in connection with the Prime Standard listing.
The revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard will become effective three months after the decision of the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is published on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not effect the admission to the Regulated Market (General Standard).
About CHORUS
In 2016 Capital Stage AG, Hamburg, made a voluntary public takeover bid for all shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG and acquired over 94 percent of the company's shares. The Capital Stage Group jointly operates solar power stations and wind parks in Germany, France, Finland, Great Britain, Italy, Austria and Sweden with a generation capacity of more than 1.2 Gigawatts.
Contact:
18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHORUS Clean Energy AG
|Prof.-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
|85579 Neubiberg / Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 442 30 60 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 442 30 60 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@chorus.de
|Internet:
|www.chorus-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UL56
|WKN:
|A12UL5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
537547 18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
|10.10.2016
|CHORUS Clean Energy buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.09.2016
|CHORUS Clean Energy buy
|Warburg Research
|10.10.2016
|CHORUS Clean Energy buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.09.2016
|CHORUS Clean Energy buy
|Warburg Research
